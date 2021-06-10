U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,240.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,469.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,981.00
    +21.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,310.70
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.40
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    +0.11 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -1.79 (-10.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4176
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3600
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,954.78
    -56.71 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.16
    -24.08 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.39
    +68.83 (+0.24%)
     

Productivity startup Time is Ltd. raises $5.6M to be the 'Google Analytics for company time'

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Productivity analytics startup Time is Ltd. wants to be the Google Analytics for company time. Or perhaps a sort of "Apple Screen Time" for companies. Whatever the case, the founders reckon that if you can map how time is spent in a company, enormous productivity gains can be unlocked and money better spent.

It’s now raised a $5.6 million late-seed funding round led by Mike Chalfen, of London-based Chalfen Ventures, with participation from Illuminate Financial Management and existing investor Accel. Acequia Capital and former Seal Software chairman Paul Sallaberry are also contributing to the new round, as is former Seal board member Clark Golestani. Furthermore, Ulf Zetterberg, founder and former CEO of contract discovery and analytics company Seal Software, is joining as president and co-founder.

The venture is the latest from serial entrepreneur Jan Rezab, better known for founding SocialBakers, which was acquired last year.

Socialbakers acquired by customer engagement company Astute

We are all familiar with inefficient meetings, pestering notifications chat, video conferencing tools and the deluge of emails. Time is Ltd. says it plans to address this by acquiring insights and data platforms such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Zoom, Webex, MS Teams, Slack and more. The data and insights gathered would then help managers to understand and take a new approach to measure productivity, engagement and collaboration, the startup says.

The startup says it has now gathered 400 indicators that companies can choose from. For example, a task set by The Wall Street Journal for Time is Ltd. found the average response time for Slack users versus email was 16.3 minutes, comparing to emails which was 72 minutes.

Chalfen commented: "Measuring hybrid and distributed work patterns is critical for every business. Time Is Ltd.'s platform makes such measurement easily available and actionable for so many different types of organizations that I believe it could make work better for every business in the world.”

Rezab said: “The opportunity to analyze these kinds of collaboration and communication data in a privacy-compliant way alongside existing business metrics is the future of understanding the heartbeat of every company -- I believe in 10 years time we will be looking at how we could have ignored insights from these platforms.”

Tomas Cupr, founder and Group CEO of Rohlik Group, the European leader of e-grocery, said: “Alongside our traditional BI approaches using performance data, we use Time is Ltd. to help improve the way we collaborate in our teams and improve the way we work both internally and with our vendors -- data that Time is Ltd. provides is a must-have for business leaders.”

Recommended Stories

  • Bond market becomes battleground for fight over inflation

    Inflation is on the rise, but bond markets are shrugging off the higher readings.

  • Gold Erases Losses After U.S. Inflation Data, ECB Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased early losses after U.S. inflation data showed domestic prices rising slightly faster than expected, causing real Treasury yields to decline.The increase in the U.S. consumer price index in May extends a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens. Real yields eased after the data due to the strong gain in inflation expectations, boosting the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion.The data came after the European Cent

  • Bank of Canada Brushes Off Temporary Spike in Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada policy makers aren’t worried about the recent run up of inflation they believe is being driven largely by temporary factors, according to a top official.The pick-up in Canadian inflation to above 3% was one of the key issues discussed by policy makers in deliberations this week, Deputy Governor Tim Lane said in a speech after the central bank’s stand-pat decision Wednesday.Officials agreed the higher-than-expected inflation is largely due to unfavorable year-ago com

  • S&P 500 Rises to Record, Treasuries Gain After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record and benchmark Treasury yields extended declines to the lowest since March as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-accomodative policies even after data showed consumer prices rose more than forecast last month.The S&P 500 led the major American equity indexes higher, closing at an all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose to its highest level since late April as megacap technology stocks rallied. The 10-year Treasury

  • Bitcoin Bump: Looming Regulation Fails to Spook BTC Investors

    Banking regulators want to attach a 1,250% “high risk weight” to bitcoin.

  • A bonus stimulus check may be on the way, thanks to your tax return

    The IRS just sent out another 2 million direct payments

  • AMC Investors Hit Sell Button amid Meme-Stock Meltdown

    Meme stocks are taking it on the chin today, but there could be more gains around the corner.

  • Oddsmakers sour on Bitcoin, say $10,000 dip looks increasingly likely

    Bookies say there’s a better than 50% chance that Bitcoin falls back to 2019 levels.

  • Bitcoin Junk Bonds Offer Imperfect But In-Demand Crypto Pathway

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., already well on its way to transforming from a software company into a Bitcoin repository, just sold junk bonds that give investors a novel way to put money into the cryptocurrency.The question on Wall Street’s mind, though, is why there was so much demand for the debt when there are more straightforward and potentially more lucrative ways to invest if Bitcoin ever makes it “to the moon” -- like just buying Bitcoin itself.Nevertheless, MicroStrategy had an easy

  • Fed to announce QE taper in August or September on rising inflation concerns: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found. A significant number of Fed watchers also said the central bank would wait until later in the year before announcing a taper, now the main focus for markets fretting over rising inflation as an end to the pandemic in the United States is in sight. Booming demand with the U.S. economy reopening is expected to continue and push up consumer prices this year, with the June 4-10 Reuters poll of over 100 economists showing an upgrade to both growth and inflation forecasts.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- With bond traders preparing for a summer lull, quite possibly until the Jackson Hole symposium in August, there has been an increase in interest for carry trades in a bid to generate returns.Interest rate volatility has retreated under the weight of option sales from investors betting on a calm summer, with a Cboe gauge of implied price swings falling to the lowest since March. The selling of Treasury options though so-called strangles -- a sale of an out of the money put and call

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses $20 Billion as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Coinbase strikes deal to let you add crypto to your 401(k)

    Workers at participating companies can put up to 5% of their 401(k) account balances into cryptocurrency.

  • European companies have no intention of decoupling from China

    Forget Covid-19 and tensions in the UK-China and EU-China relationship. European companies are committed to the Chinese market.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elizabeth Warren, US Lawmakers Put Bitcoin on Trial in Senate CBDC Hearing

    While a Senate Banking Committee hearing ostensibly focused on central bank digital currencies, bitcoin’s role in the ecosystem drew much of the attention.