PROENERGY String-Test Facility Expanding Aeroderivative-Plant Resilience with Hydrogen-Fuel Tests Coming in 2022

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PROENERGY announced that its string-test facility—a unique, plant-level facility that mirrors real-world operating conditions while free from the grid—is now fully hydrogen-fuel ready and will host a hydrogen-fuel test this year. With evolving capabilities, the facility will continue to serve as a proving ground for LM6000 PC and PD units and will help to expand aeroderivative fuel-flexibility and resilience horizons.

The PROENERGY string-test facility&#x002014;a unique, plant-level facility that mirrors real-world operating conditions while free from the grid&#x002014;is now fully hydrogen-fuel ready and will host a hydrogen-fuel test this year.

Now equipped with abilities that surpass other independent service providers, PROENERGY plans to not only test aeroderivative package design enhancements and power-augmentation methods, but also assess the limits of hydrogen fuel mixes. The company will start below the established 30-percent hydrogen mix and plans to make incremental increases to a 50-percent mix, with a long-term goal of a 100-percent hydrogen burn. The carefully engineered and monitored test will help to maximize hydrogen blends in LM6000 units and guide the company's R&D strategy moving forward.

"Our upgraded string-test facility initiates the next evolution of the LM6000 platform," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "By testing these engines with blended and, eventually, green hydrogen fuel, we will broaden the applications of this technology and strengthen its value within a low-carbon economy."

The facility features its own 60-MW load bank system, which facilitates full-speed, full-load testing outside grid restrictions and across the range of LM6000 capability. Furthermore, it has two complete control systems, which enable full testing of both LM6000 PC and PD engines before shipping to customer locations.

As renewable power generation increases, the testing facility demonstrates direct PROENERGY support for these resources. Fast-start peaking power from aeroderivative engines fills gaps in energy supply and firms the grid when renewable availability fluctuates. While the facility shows support for renewable growth, it also represents a major step in reducing the carbon footprint of proven aeroderivative technology.

About PROENERGY
Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peak-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey peak-power facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proenergy-string-test-facility-expanding-aeroderivative-plant-resilience-with-hydrogen-fuel-tests-coming-in-2022-301472717.html

SOURCE PROENERGY

