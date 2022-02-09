U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Professional Community Management Names Jessica Flicker Director of Community Management and Developer Services

Associa
·2 min read

Los Angeles, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, is pleased to announce the promotion ofJessica Flicker, CMCA®, AMS®, CCAM®, to director of community management and developer services.

Ms. Flicker has an extensive background in community and homeowner association management, as well as commercial and residential leasing and management. She previously worked with several California property management firms as community manager, executive director, business development specialist, and vice president.

Ms. Flicker joined PCM in 2019 as a business development manager. Embracing her natural ability to partner closely with clients, she transitioned to the senior community manager role in 2020. She was later promoted to director of developer services. Ms. Flicker’s new role as director of community management and developer services combines her extensive sales, service, and developer skills with her customer service experience.

“As PCM continues to grow, we know that our leadership team must also expand in order to continue providing our clients with the superior expertise and industry guidance that they have come to expect. Promoting Jessica was an obvious choice in helping fill that need,” stated Matthew Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®, PCM president. “Jessica is a people-focused leader and determined problem solver. Her extensive industry background, combined with her passion for forming close-knit partnerships with our clients, makes her the ideal choice for this new role.”

Ms. Flicker attended Allied Real Estate School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management, and Operations from Southern New Hampshire University.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

-30-

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


