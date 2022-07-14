U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Professional Development Market Size in US to Grow by USD 3.75 billion, Innovations in Technology to Complement Professional Development Courses will Drive Growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional development refers to continuing education and career training to assist professionals in gaining new abilities, staying updated with the current trends, and progressing in their careers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional Development Market in the US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional Development Market in the US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The professional development market size in US is expected to grow by USD 3.75 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format.

Scope of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

The professional development market in the US report covers the following areas:

Driver and Challenge of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

Innovations in technology to complement professional development courses are driving the growth of the market. For example, there are various tools and social media platforms that can enhance engagement between teachers. They can join groups, share resources, discuss various topics, and get feedback to propel professional development. For instance, Adobe Education Exchange enables teachers to connect, share resources, and access free online courses about content creation. Such innovations will drive the US professional development market growth during the forecast period.

Time and cost constraints are challenging the professional development market in the US. For example, the implementation of new skills among teachers needs consistent practice. Thus, teachers need to engage in structured long-duration professional development courses, which hinder their work schedules. Moreover, the costs incurred in enrolling in professional development courses are high. These factors will restrict the professional development market in the US during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

  • End-user

  • Type

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Analysis of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the professional development market in the US, including Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.

The professional development market in the US is an emerging market. It is expected to gain traction at a consistent pace during the forecast period owing to the need to improve digital skills and knowledge depth. To survive in this competitive market, vendors need to offer functionalities that address the unique needs of their target customers. Thus, vendors are expanding their traditional professional development portfolio to incorporate digitalized and online offerings. Competition has intensified due to consolidations through M&A activities.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Key Highlights of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the professional development market growth in the US during the next five years

  • Estimation of the professional development market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the professional development market in the US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the professional development market in the US

Related Reports:

Corporate Leadership Training Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Corporate Training Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Professional Development Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.5

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cambridge University Press

  • 10.4 Cast Inc.

  • 10.5 Discovery Education Inc.

  • 10.6 Edmodo

  • 10.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 10.8 Kagan Publishing and Professional Development

  • 10.9 LinkedIn Corp.

  • 10.10 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • 10.11 Pearson Plc

  • 10.12 Scholastic Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-development-market-size-in-us-to-grow-by-usd-3-75-billion-innovations-in-technology-to-complement-professional-development-courses-will-drive-growth---technavio-301585914.html

SOURCE Technavio

