Professional Development Market Size in US to Grow by USD 3.75 billion, Innovations in Technology to Complement Professional Development Courses will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional development refers to continuing education and career training to assist professionals in gaining new abilities, staying updated with the current trends, and progressing in their careers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional Development Market in the US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The professional development market size in US is expected to grow by USD 3.75 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Scope of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

The professional development market in the US report covers the following areas:

Driver and Challenge of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

Innovations in technology to complement professional development courses are driving the growth of the market. For example, there are various tools and social media platforms that can enhance engagement between teachers. They can join groups, share resources, discuss various topics, and get feedback to propel professional development. For instance, Adobe Education Exchange enables teachers to connect, share resources, and access free online courses about content creation. Such innovations will drive the US professional development market growth during the forecast period.

Time and cost constraints are challenging the professional development market in the US. For example, the implementation of new skills among teachers needs consistent practice. Thus, teachers need to engage in structured long-duration professional development courses, which hinder their work schedules. Moreover, the costs incurred in enrolling in professional development courses are high. These factors will restrict the professional development market in the US during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

End-user

Type

Vendor Analysis of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the professional development market in the US, including Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.

The professional development market in the US is an emerging market. It is expected to gain traction at a consistent pace during the forecast period owing to the need to improve digital skills and knowledge depth. To survive in this competitive market, vendors need to offer functionalities that address the unique needs of their target customers. Thus, vendors are expanding their traditional professional development portfolio to incorporate digitalized and online offerings. Competition has intensified due to consolidations through M&A activities.

Key Highlights of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the professional development market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the professional development market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional development market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the professional development market in the US

Professional Development Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

