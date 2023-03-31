U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

Professional haircare products market size to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by introduction of customized products - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global professional haircare products market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the introduction of customized products. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development and launch of new and innovative products to cater to growing consumer demands. They are introducing technologically advanced products that offer benefits such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. Vendors have also begun investing in customized products and haircare treatments that suit the specific requirements of customers. For instance, in February 2022, Pantene launched the New Lengths Collection, a new haircare regimen created by scientists. All these factors are driving the growth of the global professional haircare products market. Discover some insights on market size and forecast before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Haircare Products Market

Global Professional Haircare Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular haircare products and natural and organic products), product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The growth of the market will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. The segment comprises hypermarkets, drugstores, department stores, and clubhouse stores. These stores are characterized by an effective display of products, less-crowded interiors, and effectively designed aisles that sell professional hair care products. The proliferation of these offline stores is subsequently increasing the professional haircare products, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global professional haircare products market.

  • North America will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising millennial population and the expanding working population are driving the growth of the professional haircare products market in North America. In addition, the increasing demand for organic professional haircare products among consumers is driving the growth of the regional market.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities - 
Download a Sample Report

Global Professional Haircare Products Market – Vendor Landscape

The global professional haircare products market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Established vendors hold a significant share of the market. The presence of many small and mid-sized local players has made the market very competitive. The high fixed costs and high exit barriers have also increased the competition among vendors. The threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Arbonne International LLC

  • Avon Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd

  • Chatters Ltd. Partnership

  • Combe Inc.

  • Coty Inc.

  • Emami Ltd

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

  • Kao Corp.

  • Kose Corp.

  • LOreal SA

  • Natura and CO Holding SA

  • Revlon Inc

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd

  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • The Himalaya Drug Co

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever PLC

  • World Hair Cosmetics Asia Ltd

Global Professional Haircare Products Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends – 

Evolving consumer demands are identified as the key trend in the market. Many vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios to meet evolving consumer demands. Consumers are exhibiting high demand for value-added products at reasonable prices. This has encouraged vendors to introduce natural, chemical-free hair colorants in the market. Such developments among vendors are positively influencing the growth of the global professional haircare products market.

Major challenges – 

The increasing penetration of DIY professional haircare solutions is identified as the major challenge in the market. DIY professional haircare solutions are increasingly becoming popular among consumers. These products consist of natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins. The natural ingredients used in these products provide health benefits. For instance, glycerin can be used as an ingredient in haircare solutions for a cleansing and conditioning effect on the hair. The increasing popularity of such haircare products is reducing the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this professional haircare products market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the professional haircare products market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the professional haircare products market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the professional haircare products market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of professional haircare products market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The haircare market in Africa is expected to grow to USD 994.06 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. The market is segmented by product (shampoo, conditioner, hair color, hair styling products, and others) and geography (South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa).

  • The haircare market in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 895.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. The market is segmented by product (shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Professional Haircare Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arbonne International LLC, Avon Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Emami Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and CO Holding SA, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and World Hair Cosmetics Asia Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Regular haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Natural and organic products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Hair colorants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Shampoos and conditioners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Hair styling products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Coty Inc.

  • 12.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.5 Kao Corp.

  • 12.6 Kose Corp.

  • 12.7 LOreal SA

  • 12.8 Natura and CO Holding SA

  • 12.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd

  • 12.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.12 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Professional Haircare Products Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-haircare-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-37-billion-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-introduction-of-customized-products---technavio-301783464.html

SOURCE Technavio

