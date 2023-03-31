Professional haircare products market size to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by introduction of customized products - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global professional haircare products market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the introduction of customized products. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development and launch of new and innovative products to cater to growing consumer demands. They are introducing technologically advanced products that offer benefits such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. Vendors have also begun investing in customized products and haircare treatments that suit the specific requirements of customers. For instance, in February 2022, Pantene launched the New Lengths Collection, a new haircare regimen created by scientists. All these factors are driving the growth of the global professional haircare products market. Discover some insights on market size and forecast before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Haircare Products Market

Global Professional Haircare Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular haircare products and natural and organic products), product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The growth of the market will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. The segment comprises hypermarkets, drugstores, department stores, and clubhouse stores. These stores are characterized by an effective display of products, less-crowded interiors, and effectively designed aisles that sell professional hair care products. The proliferation of these offline stores is subsequently increasing the professional haircare products, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global professional haircare products market.

North America will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising millennial population and the expanding working population are driving the growth of the professional haircare products market in North America. In addition, the increasing demand for organic professional haircare products among consumers is driving the growth of the regional market.

Global Professional Haircare Products Market – Vendor Landscape

The global professional haircare products market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Established vendors hold a significant share of the market. The presence of many small and mid-sized local players has made the market very competitive. The high fixed costs and high exit barriers have also increased the competition among vendors. The threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Arbonne International LLC

Avon Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd

Chatters Ltd. Partnership

Combe Inc.

Coty Inc.

Emami Ltd

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

Kao Corp.

Kose Corp.

LOreal SA

Natura and CO Holding SA

Revlon Inc

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Co

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

World Hair Cosmetics Asia Ltd

Global Professional Haircare Products Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Evolving consumer demands are identified as the key trend in the market. Many vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios to meet evolving consumer demands. Consumers are exhibiting high demand for value-added products at reasonable prices. This has encouraged vendors to introduce natural, chemical-free hair colorants in the market. Such developments among vendors are positively influencing the growth of the global professional haircare products market.

Major challenges –

The increasing penetration of DIY professional haircare solutions is identified as the major challenge in the market. DIY professional haircare solutions are increasingly becoming popular among consumers. These products consist of natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins. The natural ingredients used in these products provide health benefits. For instance, glycerin can be used as an ingredient in haircare solutions for a cleansing and conditioning effect on the hair. The increasing popularity of such haircare products is reducing the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this professional haircare products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the professional haircare products market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the professional haircare products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the professional haircare products market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of professional haircare products market vendors

Professional Haircare Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arbonne International LLC, Avon Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Emami Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and CO Holding SA, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and World Hair Cosmetics Asia Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

