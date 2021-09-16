U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.61
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    +0.3700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,608.00
    -513.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Professional Insurance Agents Ask FEMA to Delay Start of Flood Insurance Risk Rating 2.0

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to delay the implementation of the National Flood Insurance Program's (NFIP) new Risk Rating 2.0 (RR 2.0) methodology, which is scheduled to go into effect on October 1.

"RR 2.0 is not ready for its scheduled Oct. 1 implementation," said Jon Gentile, PIA National vice president of government relations. "The prodigious efforts of agents, carriers and vendors were not enough to overcome the tremendous gaps in FEMA's rollout process. PIA is not alone in reaching this conclusion; members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have also called for a delay."

PIA strongly supports RR 2.0 and its move toward more risk-based pricing of flood insurance policies backed by the NFIP. In recent months, PIA became increasingly concerned about the rollout of the new rating system for a number of reasons including delays, confusion, failure of the rating engine, and the absence of adequate training for flood insurance agents who must accurately explain the changes to policyholders and prospective policyholders.

"PIA repeatedly expressed concern to FEMA representatives about the role of agents—and the resulting consumer experience—in the development and implementation of RR 2.0," stated PIA in its letter to FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. "PIA continually requested robust training and education to enable agents to guide policyholders through this unprecedented change in NFIP rates. Despite our efforts, agents were not provided with adequate training or education."

"PIA firmly believes that RR 2.0 will ultimately better serve current and prospective policyholders," stated Lauren G. Pachman, counsel and director of regulatory affairs for PIA National. "We want RR 2.0 to succeed. That has led us to conclude that RR 2.0 must be postponed until Apr. 1, 2022 for all policies, both new and renewing, so that these issues can be properly addressed. Policyholders (along with agents, vendors, WYOs, and other stakeholders) deserve an implementation experience that matches the quality of the RR 2.0 methodology itself." Read PIA's full blog post here.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

This press release is online here:

https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/news/2021/09/16/pia-asks-fema-to-delay-start-of-flood-insurance-risk-rating-2.0

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-insurance-agents-ask-fema-to-delay-start-of-flood-insurance-risk-rating-2-0--301379162.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • I’m a 75-year-old financially secure widow. Would it be a mistake to move in with my daughter and son-in-law?

    'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Is Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • How Cisco’s focus on tech innovation is driving the company’s growth

    Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.

  • Bristol Myers stock falls toward 6-month low, set to suffer longest losing streak in 3 1/2 years

    Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. slumped 1.7% in midday trading Thursday toward a six-month low, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in 3 1/2 years. The stock is headed for a ninth-straight loss, and has declined 7.8% during that stretch. The last time it suffered a losing streak that long was the nine-day stretch ended April 23, 2018, when the stock fell 8.8%, according to data compiled by Dow Jones Market Data. The selloff comes as Congress is working on the infrastruct

  • The 10 Most Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

    Altcoins sometimes present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Given the volatility of Bitcoin prices, you may wish to keep an eye on these 10 alternatives.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • IMF Chief Called Out on Pressure to Lift China Ranking in Report

    (Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was called out Thursday by the World Bank, her previous employer, for applying pressure to boost China’s position in a ranking of economies.Georgieva said she disagreed with the findings, compiled by an outside law firm at the World Bank’s direction.The World Bank found such serious ethics issues in its probe of the “Doing Business” report that it decided to abandon the series entirely, a statement released in Wash

  • 12 Best Meme Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best meme stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Meme Stocks to Invest In. Retail trading has increased dramatically as a result of zero-commission online trading platforms and fractional share trading. In a Bloomberg TV […]

  • Lucid Motors rebounds on Bank of America bullish outlook

    John Murphy, Bank of America Analyst, talks latest note on EV maker Lucid Motors.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • South Korea Presidential Hopeful Warns of Housing Market Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s leading opposition candidate warned of a potential collapse in the housing market and a spike in bankruptcies as interest rates rise, blaming President Moon Jae-in for letting debt levels hit a record through expansionary spending.Hong Joon-pyo, one of the top-ranked conservatives seeking to be the next president, said the current level of fiscal spending is unsustainable with government debt expected at over 1,000 trillion ($855 billion) next year. “Moon generously