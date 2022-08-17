U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,118.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,644.25
    -14.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +0.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1470
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,051.63
    -74.05 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.26
    +1.34 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,101.33
    +232.42 (+0.81%)
     

Professional Speaker Market 2021-2026, New Product Launches to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional speaker market size is expected to grow by USD 543.74 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Professional Speaker Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Professional Speaker Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The new product launches, rapidly increasing sales of professional speakers, and growth in the music production and recording industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, limitations of professional speakers, availability of substitutes and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Professional Speaker Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The professional speaker market will increase in APAC throughout the projected period due to factors such as the expanding music industry, the accessibility of professional speakers through organized retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, and the presence of well-known vendors. Buy Sample Report.

Professional Speaker Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our professional speaker market report covers the following areas:

  • Professional Speaker Market size

  • Professional Speaker Market trends

  • Professional Speaker Market industry analysis

This study identifies the demand for professional speakers in sporting arenas and stadiums as one of the prime reasons driving the professional speaker market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Professional Speaker Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Professional Speaker Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Professional Speaker Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Yamaha Corp., AEB Industriale Srl, B and C Speakers SpA, Biamp Systems LLC, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Carlson Audio Systems, CELTO Acoustique Europe SRL, CODA Audio GmbH, d and b audiotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Dynaudio AS, Extron , Harman International Industries Inc., K array, L-Acoustics, Loud Audio LLC, Meyer Sound Laboratories Inc., Nady Systems Inc., Renkus-Heinz Inc., and Sony Group Corp among others.

Professional Speaker Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist professional speaker market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the professional speaker market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the professional speaker market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional speaker market vendors

Related Reports:
Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online smartphone and tablet games market share is expected to increase to USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Active Optical Cable Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The active optical cable market share is expected to increase to USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.93%.

Professional Speaker Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 543.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Yamaha Corp., AEB Industriale Srl, B and C Speakers SpA, Biamp Systems LLC, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Carlson Audio Systems, CELTO Acoustique Europe SRL, CODA Audio GmbH, d and b audiotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Dynaudio AS, Extron , Harman International Industries Inc., K array, L-Acoustics, Loud Audio LLC, Meyer Sound Laboratories Inc., Nady Systems Inc., Renkus-Heinz Inc., and Sony Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AEB Industriale Srl

  • 10.4 Bose Corp.

  • 10.5 Bowers and Wilkins

  • 10.6 d and b audiotechnik GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Harman International Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 K array

  • 10.9 L-Acoustics

  • 10.10 Loud Audio LLC

  • 10.11 Sony Group Corp.

  • 10.12 Yamaha Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-speaker-market-2021-2026-new-product-launches-to-boost-growth---technavio-301604837.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Clean Energy Fuels Downgraded At Raymond James, In Response To Inflation Recovery Act

    Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) to Market Perform, from Outperform, without a price target. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress. Molchanov states that Clean Energy represents arguably the most straightforward example of how a clean tech company benefits from the Inflat

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke to replace coal

    Indian companies are importing significant volumes of petroleum coke from Venezuela for the first time, trade sources and shipping data show, as the OPEC nation boosts exports not specifically targeted by U.S. sanctions. India's growing appetite for Venezuela's petcoke – a byproduct from oil upgrading and an alternative to coal - is being driven by a scramble for inexpensive fuel to power industries as global coal prices have surged.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Washington-based Insitu gathers partners to talk supply chain challenges

    Insitu's supply chain director talks challenges of the past two years and his strategy to work through it.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession

    The company performed well in Q2, providing hope that the broader economy is strong.

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten will leave the company in October, the Dutch health technology firm said on Tuesday, after a key product recall cut its market value by more than half over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses. Van Houten's third term as CEO had been due to end in April.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most valuable company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The recruiters were responsible for hiring new employees for Apple, and the cuts underscore that a slowdown is underway a

  • Oil Prices Are Down, but the Natural-Gas Rally Is Going Strong

    Natural-gas futures are just below 14-year highs on Tuesday. Consumers are likely to be hit by escalating electricity and heating costs this winter.