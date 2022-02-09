U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Professional Sports Increasing Reliance on Propane

·3 min read

Organizers at the Big Game are turning to propane for security checkpoints

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of large sporting events are relying on clean, dependable, and affordable propane as the go-to source for on-site energy needs. The JuiceBox, a mobile power unit from Evergreen Mobile Power, is trusted for on-site power at security check points and heating at games and events — including Sunday night pre-game football shows. Organizers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. will depend on the JuiceBox for stadium security needs during the Big Game on February 13, 2022.

Authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1996, PERC is a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit charged with leading propane safety and training programs. With collaboration and funds from the propane industry, the organization also invests in research and innovation for propane applications in the transportation, agriculture, power, residential, and commercial construction sectors.
"Security check points need a power source that won't fail, even in frigid temperatures," said Joe Calhoun director of business development at the Propane Education & Research Council. "Propane offers the consistent reliability needed to keep these security check points running smoothly—regardless of weather or location—while also offering enhanced safety due to lower emissions, reduced noise and limited cords. When you're paying thousands of dollars to see a championship game, who wants the thrum and haze of diesel?"

Based on analyses using the average U.S. electricity generation mix, a 100-kilowatt propane-powered generator produces up to 72 percent fewer sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions than units using grid electricity.¹ Propane is portable, available everywhere, and offers better weather reliability compared with diesel units. Diesel can clog up and not work as well in colder temperatures, whereas propane operates reliability in the cold weather—making the JuiceBox an ideal generator for sporting events during any season.

The JuiceBox's modular design enables it to produce electric power and electrical distribution to offer an all-in-one power solution—one of the reasons it's become so popular with prime-time sports events. Compact, convenient, and eco-conscious, the JuiceBox can power any application, including emergency services, telecommunications, construction, events, and more. At the Big Game in February, these units will supply power for security checkpoints throughout the arena.

Learn more about the benefits of propane at Propane.com

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
¹ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Transportation and Air Quality, EPA-420-B- 16-028, "Nonroad Spark-Ignition Engines 19 Kilowatts and Below: Exhaust Emission Standards," last updated March 2016, https://nepis.epa.gov/Exe/ZyPDF.cgi?Dockey=P100OA0J.pdf (accessed August 23, 2018).

Media Contact
Jeremy Wishart
Propane Education & Research Council
202-452-8975
jeremy.wishart@propane.com

Liz Dorland
Swanson Russell
402-437-6066
lizd@swansonrussell.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-sports-increasing-reliance-on-propane-301478933.html

SOURCE Propane Education & Research Council

