Professional Trader Awards 2022: INFINOX Awarded 2 Prestigious Titles

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally reputed online brokerage INFINOX has once again based itself as an industry leader, managing to win two awards in the recent Professional Trader Awards ceremony held in London this month.

The ceremony, which took place on December 8th for the fourth year in a row, brings together the top names in the online brokerage sector. INFINOX was presented with the 'Best Tailored Professional Trading Conditions' award, as well as the 'Best Trading Execution' award, making it one of a few brokers that managed to win more than one award in the ceremony.

"We want to thank our investors, partners and supporters first and foremost," commented Sam Chaney, head of sales at INFINOX. "These awards strengthen our commitment to providing nothing less than the most optimal trading conditions for all traders."

Success based on experience and know-how

More than 1,700 active traders participated in the voting phase, over the past few months. "The winners of this year's awards are among the very best in the business and are out in front when it comes to trading analysis, execution, account technology and performance tools," remarked Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, the organizer of the ceremony. "We'd like to congratulate all the winners of this year, who continue to raise the bar for the financial industry."

Being a multi-regulated broker, INFINOX is no stranger to industry awards. The broker has won tens of those in the years since its establishment, including the 'Best Forex Broker for Long-Term Trading' award earlier this year.

"We are humbled by the praises we are receiving," added Chaney, "and we plan to keep on doing all we can in order to earn the trust of our clients."

About INFINOX

Founded in 2009, INFINOX is the preferred online broker of millions of traders across the world, thanks to its competitive trading conditions, lightning fast execution speed and an unprecedented standard of customer service and support. Traders who sign up with this brand are granted access to the highly acclaimed social trading app designed by INFINOX - the IX Social. INFINOX relies on MetaQuotes' MetaTrader platforms (both MetaTrader 4 and 5), ensuring an easy and comfortable user experience for traders. For more details, users are invited to visit www.infinox.com and contact one of the broker's representatives via the live chat function on the website

