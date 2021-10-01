U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.50
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,885.00
    +163.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.75
    +50.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.90
    +11.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    -0.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.28 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.69
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0066 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1970
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,727.02
    +4,518.57 (+10.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.93
    +94.49 (+8.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.09
    -39.33 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Professor Forms Exploratory Committee for Possible Iowa House Run

·2 min read

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peggy Rodriguez Stover, second vice chairperson of the Linn County Democrats, is forming an exploratory committee to determine the viability of a potential candidacy to represent District 65 in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Peggy Stover
Peggy Stover

"I've been speaking with folks informally for a while now, and I'm hearing some common themes about the district and the dysfunction in Des Moines," says Stover, an associate professor and administrator at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

"For example, the state's continuing slow response to the aftermath of last year's Derecho storm that devastated Cedar Rapids, the ongoing mishandling of the pandemic statewide, inadequate funding for public education, and the erosion of basic rights for workers."

Stover also believes the governor and legislature need to immediately look at alternatives to the failed privatization of the Medicaid program.

"The pandemic illustrates the need for good, timely and affordable healthcare for all Iowans," she says. "The privatization of the state's Medicaid program has been inefficient and costly to taxpayers and providers."

Her professional background includes twenty-five years of experience in executive positions at several Fortune 500 companies. She has also owned small businesses in Iowa.

Stover expects to make a final decision by early winter, after the new district maps are completed and upcoming local elections have concluded.

"Public servants help people by improving the community they serve," she says. "They listen objectively, use facts, and make decisions that are in the best interests of their residents. This is what separates a public servant from a politician, something too many in Des Moines have forgotten."

Stover has a master's degree from the University of Denver and a bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. Originally from Puerto Rico, she and her husband, who is from Dubuque, have resided in District 65 for more than a decade.

Media contact: contactstover@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professor-forms-exploratory-committee-for-possible-iowa-house-run-301389491.html

SOURCE Peggy Rodriguez Stover

Recommended Stories

  • Kering Appoints New Head of Asia-Pacific Region

    The French luxury group named LVMH veteran Thierry Marty as president of Kering North & South-East Asia Pacific, a newly created position.

  • Wells Fargo must face shareholder fraud claims over its recovery from scandals

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to rebound from five years of scandals over its treatment of customers. The fourth-largest U.S. bank has operated since 2018 under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other U.S. financial regulators to improve governance and oversight, with the Fed also capping Wells Fargo's assets. Shareholders said bank officials falsely claimed in TV interviews, analyst calls and congressional testimony that the bank was mending its ways, when regulators actually viewed its progress as "deficient" and "unacceptable."

  • Altura Energy Inc. Provides Virtual Meeting Details for the October 7, 2021 Special Meeting

    Altura Energy Inc. ("Altura" or the "Company") (TSXV: ATU) provides virtual meeting details for the upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to approve, among other things, the change of management transaction. The Meeting will be held on October 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time). In the interest of public safety, and in response to the Province of Alberta's restrictions on group gatherings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held as a virtual only event, wit

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • OLAPLEX CEO on taking the company public

    JuE Wong, OLAPLEX CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's market debut and the future of the haircare industry.&nbsp;

  • Toronto-based cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance expands to United States, appoints Hilario Itriago as President of BOXX USA

    Hot off the heels of closing its Series A financing round and rapid growth in Canada, the BOXX Insurance Inc. team is pleased to announce its expansion to the US and its appointment of Hilario Itriago as BOXX USA President.

  • Allianz asset management head Jacqueline Hunt stepping down from board

    Allianz's head of asset management Jacqueline Hunt is stepping down from the board, the company said in a statement on Thursday, after a scandal over billions of dollars in hedge fund losses prompted a restructuring of the firm's management. Hunt will be replaced by Allianz's chief executive of the life insurance business in Germany, Andreas Wimmer. It said earlier in September it was speeding up succession planning for its management board, including for Hunt, following the closure of some of its U.S. investment funds last year.

  • Angelo Gordon hires Blackstone's Soussa as chief strategy officer

    Investment firm Angelo Gordon, which focuses on credit and real estate, said on Wednesday it hired a senior executive from Blackstone Group as its chief strategy officer. Scott Soussa, who had been the co-head of Blackstone's hedge fund and private equity stakes business within its Blackstone Alternative Asset Management unit, will join New York-based Angelo Gordon in April 2022.

  • Analyst Report: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

    Laboratory Corporation of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.

  • Green Building Expert Keith Amann Named 2021 LEED Fellow

    WSP USA vice president for Built Ecology and sustainability strategy leader is recognized for commitment to creating healthier, more sustainable and resilient communities.

  • GM CEO Barra first woman to chair Business Roundtable

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday was named chair of the Business Roundtable, the automaker confirmed, making her the first woman to lead the influential group of U.S. business leaders. Barra, who has headed the largest U.S. automaker since 2014, was elected by fellow CEOs to succeed Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, who has chaired the Business Roundtable since January 2020. The Business Roundtable, founded in 1972, includes other well-known business executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon.

  • Paley Center Appoints Elizabeth Rojas Levi and Rene Reyes to Executive Leadership Team

    The Paley Center for Media has promoted Rene Reyes to VP of public programming and festivals, and Elizabeth Rojas Levi has been named SVP of communications. “I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Rojas Levi to the Paley family and to recognize Rene Reyes for his outstanding work and dedication to raise the Paley Center’s public […]

  • Found comes out of stealth with $32M in funding, former Bumble exec as its new CEO

    Found, a startup focused on weight care management, is emerging from stealth today with $32 million in total funding and the news that it has appointed former Bumble COO Sarah Jones Simmer as its new chief executive. Found was incubated at Atomic, a San Francisco-based venture studio in the spring of 2020. Earlier this year, it raised $24 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Atomic, with participation from Define Ventures.

  • GM CEO Barra to lead the Business Roundtable

    Mary Barra, who became the first top executive of a big three auto company when she took over at General Motors, will become the first female chair of the Business Roundtable, an organization that represents some of the nation's most powerful companies. Barra replaces Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who completes his two-year term as chair at the end of this year. Barra, whose career at GM began in 1980, became CEO in 2014 and she has led the company's aggressive push into electric vehicles.

  • Chief executive of VW's truck unit Traton replaced by Scania boss

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The chief executive of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton, Matthias Gruendler, will leave the business and will be replaced by the head of Traton subsidiary Scania, Christian Levin, who will lead both businesses. In a statement on Wednesday, Traton added that its chief finance officer, Christian Schulz, would leave alongside Gruendler.