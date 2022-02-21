U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.80
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9840
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,078.70
    -567.42 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.80
    -39.98 (-4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.70
    -231.37 (-0.85%)
     

Professor Hiroyuki Morikawa of the University of Tokyo attended the Ethanim launch and gave a speech

·3 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was reported that the Ethanim metaverse infrastructure launch was concluded in Tokyo on February 8. Professor Hiroyuki Morikawa at the Graduate School of Engineering, University of Tokyo and former vice president of the Electronic Information and Communication Society, attending the launch as a key guest and giving a speech. This conference was the first official appearance of Ethanim, and the different views of the speakers make conference colorful.

"New technologies will have an impact on society, just like the invention of washing machine changes the concept of hygiene, and the market for clothing has expanded a lot. No one could have predicted such a market change before that." Professor Hiroyuki Morikawa said, "Technology is currently being centralized and decentralized repeatedly, and with the arrival of a huge decentralization trend, many people participating and thinking about it will build a very beautiful ecosystem."

According to the viewpoint of Professor Hiroyuki Morikawa, it is clear that new decentralized technologies will bring new impacts to society, while potentially leading to unexpected development opportunities. As a new industry on the rise, Ethanim, with the underlying infrastructure as its entry point, will bring new dynamics to the industry.

Hiroyuki Morikawa is a Japanese expert in information engineering, a professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, University of Tokyo, and former vice president of the Electronic Information and Communication Society. In 2006, he became a professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, University of Tokyo. In 2007, he became a professor at the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST), the University of Tokyo. In 2011, he served as the head of the Tokyo branch of the Electronic Information and Communication Society. He was appointed Vice President of the Electronic Information and Communication Society in 2016. He has successively served as Vice Chairman of the OECD Digital Economy Policy Committee (CDEP), Chairman of the New Generation Internet of Things/M2M Alliance, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Electronics, Information and Communication Engineers, and member of the Ministry of Information and Communication Committee Member of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Internal Affairs Ministry Research and Development Corporation Committee. Since 2017, he has been a professor at the Department of Engineering, Graduate School of the University of Tokyo.

Through the launch, the reporter learned that what Ethanim is trying to solve is the architectural limitations of current metaverse applications based on blockchain. Only the application Token, NFT or part of the simple business logic can be written as a smart contract on the chain, while the application itself and most of the logic calculation is still on the centralized server. Ethanim aims to prevent the digital assets being manipulated by the centralized program.

On the one hand, Ethanim creatively modularizes edge computing, virtual GPU, decentralized storage and other technologies to make the system expand infinitely horizontally and support the complete on-chaining of metaverse applications; on the other hand, Ethanim adopts the original RSM trusted state validation mode to place the nodes of chained applications in the trustworthy constraint. It regulates and monitors the code integrity and running state of the application, and keeps the backup files to ensure that the application is "safe and trustworthy while running and can be recovered by anyone after closing". This prevents centralized institutions or individuals from shutting down the application, modifying the application rules at will, or even threatening the security and value of digital assets on the chain. So that the virtual world of the metaverse application is real and trustworthy, and lives an eternal life.

More about Ethanim:

Website: http://www.ethanim.network
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ethanim_Network
Discord: https://discord.gg/Uzkat3zarz

SOURCE Ethanim

Recommended Stories

  • Live now: Watch rocket launch from NASA Wallops on Saturday afternoon

    The Antares rocket is scheduled to launch about 12:40 Saturday afternoon.

  • How the Father of Flat-Earthers Arose From a Nutty Commune

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThey were beggars and scholars and out-of-work lace makers, dreamers and drunkards, decent farmers and hopelessly bad ones. They were bricklayers, some honest and some exploiting an obscure loophole in brickmaking law to commit tax fraud. They were at odds with the local press, accused of sex scandals, and eternally feuding among themselves. And from 1838 to 1841, they were all stuck there together in the worst little utopia in all of Cam

  • Rock dust used in agriculture can remove carbon dioxide

    One-third of all greenhouse gases in the world are linked to food production. Adding rock dust to soil can help.

  • The Rare Gift of Seeing Extra Colors

    Research on colorblindness has led to a new understanding of tetrachromacy, an inherited ability to perceive subtle shades.

  • NMSU Molecular Vector Physiology Lab awarded $1.6 million NIH grant

    NMSU Biology Professor Immo Hansen studies mosquitoes and other blood-sucking insects that spread diseases worldwide.

  • Hitting the Books: Lab-grown meat is the future, just as Winston Churchill predicted

    In The Genesis Machine, authors Amy Webb and Andrew Hessel delve into the history of synthetic biology, examine today's state of the art and imagine what a future might look like where life itself can be manufactured molecularly.

  • This Reddit thread of mind-blowing science facts is the craziest thing you’ll read this week

    Science is full of weird and wacky things. From the way our bodies work to the way that light moves through space, there’s a lot that can surprise and intrigue us. Now, a bunch of users on Reddit have started a massive thread full of mind-blowing science facts. If you’re a science nerd like me, … The post This Reddit thread of mind-blowing science facts is the craziest thing you’ll read this week appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘Downfall’ documentary casts the tale of Boeing’s 737 MAX debacle as tech tragedy

    The missteps traced in “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” — Netflix’s new documentary about Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jet — are the stuff of Greek tragedy. Under the direction of filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of Robert F. Kennedy, “Downfall” recounts how the aerospace giant cut corners in a race to compete against Airbus, and pressed mightily to minimize the known problems with a computerized flight control system that was capable of causing the 737 MAX to go into a fatal dive. The

  • Tinsley: The right stuff

    Few of us will ever experience a heroic moment like John Glenn experienced February 20, 1962. But each of us can be men and women with “the right stuff.”

  • How John Glenn's Friendship 7 flight in 1962 propelled NASA's astronaut program

    The Feb. 20, 1962, mission opened the door for the Apollo program, the shuttle program, International Space Station and someday a manned trip to Mars.

  • NMSU graduates aid commercial space travel advancements

    At Spaceport America, the next phase of the commercial space race accomplished a major feat, and numerous Aggie graduates played a role.

  • Looking back on 30 years of change in agriculture

    As we think about agriculture in 2050, it might be instructive to consider how the world has changed in the last 30 years.

  • Ongoing Southwest "megadrought" is most severe in at least 1200 years

    A "megadrought" that grips the Southwest has broken another record, according to a new study. The last 22 years now rank as the driest such period since at least 800 AD, with human emissions of greenhouse gases accounting for about 42% of the drought's severity. The big picture: The new study updates findings from research published in 2020 that found evidence for the first partially human-caused megadrought in the Southwest, but noted that a drought in the 1500s rivaled its intensity and durati

  • It’s time for Idaho’s local school boards to step up to the plate on climate education

    “My generation of Idahoans should be prepared to tackle the challenges of our time and compete with students from other states.” │ Opinion

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains After Biden, Putin Accept Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

    AutoNation will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. "We will not return to the excessively high inventory levels that depressed new vehicle margins for both the dealers and the (Original Equipment Managers) OEMs," he said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Targ

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • The Gold Rush Is On. It’s Not Too Late to Get In.

    Gold is often thought of as a hedge against inflation, but it’s really protection against chaos—and the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis certainly counts as chaos.