U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,828.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,455.75
    -48.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.42
    -0.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -33.90 (-1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.74 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0064 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0420 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    18.67
    -0.79 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.3920 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,982.64
    +395.55 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.46
    +39.24 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.69
    +35.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

Profire Energy Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Profire Energy, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced the authorization to repurchase of up to $2,000,000 worth of the Company’s common stock during the upcoming 12-month period. The program’s repurchases is expected to commence on October 15, 2021 and continue until September 30, 2022.

The Company’s board of directors authorized repurchase program as a means of opportunistically returning capital to shareholders. Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion and at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. The actual number of common stock to be purchased, the timing of purchases and the price at which the shares are purchased will depend on future market conditions and on potential alternative uses for the Company’s cash resources. Additionally, the repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

“The announcement of this repurchase program demonstrates our belief in Profire and a commitment to return value to our shareholders,” said Ryan Oviatt, the Company’s Co-CEO. “We believe that the current share price is not an accurate reflection of our Company and its value. This announcement further reflects our confidence in the Company's business operations and outlook, as well as our commitment to generating long-term value for our shareholders."

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s share repurchase program, the dates on which the share repurchases may commence and expire, the manner in which the securities may be acquired, the Company’s expected growth, product development, and the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO, Co-President and CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Microsoft announces $60B stock buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Microsoft's new stock buyback plan and dividend hike.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • 3 Explosive Biotech Stocks That Could 10X in 10 Years

    A key reason why many people invest in biotech companies is that they expect them to grow much larger. Here's why they chose BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS). Zhiyuan Sun (BioNTech): In the past year, BioNTech shares have more than quintupled on investor enthusiasm surrounding its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, developed jointly with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 5 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Start a Diversified Portfolio

    Investors aiming to achieve long-term financial goals can enhance their chances by diversifying their portfolios. If your stocks are spread across demographics, geographies, and industries, a downturn in one area may be balanced out by an upturn in another.