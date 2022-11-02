Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Profire Energy, Inc.

Company Reports Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth and Highest Quarterly Net Income and EBITDA Since Q1 2019

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Third Quarter Summary

Revenue of $12.8 million, an 85% increase from prior-year quarter

Gross margin improved 280 basis points year-over-year to 47.7%

Net income of $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share

Generated EBITDA of $2.4 million 1

Revenue from strategic diversification efforts nearly doubled sequentially to $1 million, or 7.7% of revenue



“Our third quarter results represent the best quarter in the company’s recent history, with our highest revenue period since 2014 and highest quarterly net income since the first quarter of 2019,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “We are pleased with the significant recovery we have been able to demonstrate this year for our business despite the many challenges of today’s economy. We remain committed to our strategic objectives of sustainable growth and industry diversification.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Total revenues for the period equaled $12.8 million, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter and $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily driven by improving customer demand, a rise in natural gas prices, and an increase in drilling and completion activity.

Gross profit was $6.1 million, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 47.7% of revenues, compared to 45.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 44.9% of revenues in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit and margin reflects higher revenue and greater fixed cost coverage, partially offset by inflationary cost pressure including higher costs of freight, shipping and direct labor.



1 See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below



Total operating expenses were $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in the second quarter and $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to increases in headcount and cost inflation across the business, while the sequential decrease is related to an employee retention payroll tax credit (ERC) earned under the CARES Act. Without the decrease in payroll tax expenses provided by the ERC, operating expenses for the quarter would have been relatively flat sequentially.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 15% and R&D increased 50%, while depreciation decreased 8% from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter and net $92,246 or breakeven on a diluted share basis in the third quarter last year.

“We continue to experience increased levels of interest from our traditional oil and gas customer base resulting from increased drilling and completion, retrofit programs, and other capital projects that were deferred during the pandemic,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “Revenues outside our traditional oil and gas business nearly doubled sequentially this quarter to $1 million, as we booked orders and completed projects related in the metal manufacturing, heat treating, landfill, food and beverage and renewable natural gas industries. We continue to evaluate our opportunities and believe this segment can become a meaningful contributor to the company’s overall revenue. We remain well-positioned as we close out 2022 to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the Profire investor relations webpage: https://ir.profireenergy.com/news-events. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 12:30 p.m. ET on the same day through November 17, 2022.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, it has started to succeed in several diversified non-oil and gas markets as well. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, delivering long-term value to shareholders, committing to strategic objectives, and financial performance through 2022 & 2023. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

For the three Months Ended September 30, 2022

EBITDA Calculation Net Income $ 1,210,748 Add back net income tax expense $ 958,300 Add back net interest expense $ (45,107) Add back depreciation and amortization $ 272,204 EBITDA calculated $ 2,396,145





PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

REVENUES (note 8) Sales of products, net $ 11,895,881 $ 6,296,736 $ 29,634,986 $ 16,328,810 Sales of services, net 933,457 646,462 2,330,639 1,741,020 Total Revenues 12,829,338 6,943,198 31,965,625 18,069,830 COST OF SALES Cost of sales - product 5,960,311 3,217,655 14,873,075 8,666,168 Cost of sales - services 750,151 606,075 2,013,825 1,451,775 Total Cost of Sales 6,710,462 3,823,730 16,886,900 10,117,943 GROSS PROFIT 6,118,876 3,119,468 15,078,725 7,951,887 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 3,413,048 2,980,945 10,591,986 8,319,353 Research and development 435,059 290,657 1,105,571 848,993 Depreciation and amortization 152,876 166,155 479,473 500,492 Total Operating Expenses 4,000,983 3,437,757 12,177,030 9,668,838 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 2,117,893 (318,289 ) 2,901,695 (1,716,951 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of assets 12,887 31,685 323,570 144,078 Other income (expense) (6,839 ) (2,984 ) (43,567 ) 1,755 Interest income 45,107 33,067 86,959 82,698 Total Other Income 51,155 61,768 366,962 228,531 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,169,048 (256,521 ) 3,268,657 (1,488,420 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) (958,300 ) 348,767 (1,145,919 ) 582,000 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,210,748 $ 92,246 $ 2,122,738 $ (906,420 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ (591,282 ) $ (263,908 ) $ (723,209 ) $ 39,183 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments (172,802 ) (20,811 ) (594,596 ) 26,744 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (764,084 ) (284,719 ) (1,317,805 ) 65,927 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 446,664 $ (192,473 ) $ 804,933 $ (840,493 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,036,012 48,239,236 47,201,611 48,095,404 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,558,207 49,328,808 48,761,346 48,095,404

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.





PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,639,865 $ 8,188,270 Short-term investments 867,658 1,013,683 Accounts receivable, net 8,933,905 6,262,799 Inventories, net (note 3) 10,205,207 7,185,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 2,642,512 1,025,276 Income tax receivable — 560,445 Total Current Assets 28,289,147 24,235,721 LONG-TERM ASSETS Net deferred tax asset 185,772 163,254 Long-term investments 7,944,181 8,259,809 Financing right-of-use asset 132,760 65,280 Property and equipment, net 10,374,126 11,185,539 Intangible assets, net 1,312,660 1,549,138 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 22,528,880 23,802,401 TOTAL ASSETS $ 50,818,027 $ 48,038,122 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,008,126 $ 1,822,559 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 3,157,221 1,872,348 Current financing lease liability (note 6) 53,084 30,214 Income taxes payable 570,430 — Total Current Liabilities 5,788,861 3,725,121 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 480,105 136,106 Long-term financing lease liability (note 6) 80,684 35,912 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,349,650 3,897,139 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,078,283 issued and 47,040,153 outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021 52,079 51,720 Treasury stock, at cost (7,336,323 ) (6,107,593 ) Additional paid-in capital 31,570,226 30,819,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,418,272 ) (2,100,467 ) Retained earnings 23,600,667 21,477,929 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 44,468,377 44,140,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 50,818,027 $ 48,038,122

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.





PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 2,122,738 $ (906,420 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 831,036 971,712 Gain on sale of property and equipment (314,059 ) (144,078 ) Gain on sale of intangibles (9,511 ) — Bad debt expense 40,948 2,622 Stock awards issued for services 605,955 474,881 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,620,155 ) (904,325 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 1,130,931 (606,128 ) Inventories (3,190,546 ) 946,865 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,668,442 ) 532,519 Deferred tax asset/liability 307,663 49,851 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,566,810 540,322 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (1,196,632 ) 957,821 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 464,574 101,169 Proceeds from sale of intangibles 85,000 — Purchase of investments (133,371 ) (881,588 ) Purchase of property and equipment (370,791 ) (138,562 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 45,412 (918,981 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (94,802 ) (42,829 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options 31,084 2,673 Purchase of treasury stock (1,228,731 ) — Principal paid towards lease liability (28,145 ) (31,911 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,320,594 ) (72,067 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (76,591 ) 14,331 NET DECREASE IN CASH (2,548,405 ) (18,896 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,188,270 9,148,312 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 5,639,865 $ 9,129,416 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 2,331 $ 2,689 Income taxes $ 21,000 $ 17,150 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 212,787 $ —

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.



