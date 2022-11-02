U.S. markets closed

Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

·12 min read
Company Reports Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth and Highest Quarterly Net Income and EBITDA Since Q1 2019

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Third Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $12.8 million, an 85% increase from prior-year quarter

  • Gross margin improved 280 basis points year-over-year to 47.7%

  • Net income of $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share

  • Generated EBITDA of $2.4 million1

  • Revenue from strategic diversification efforts nearly doubled sequentially to $1 million, or 7.7% of revenue

“Our third quarter results represent the best quarter in the company’s recent history, with our highest revenue period since 2014 and highest quarterly net income since the first quarter of 2019,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “We are pleased with the significant recovery we have been able to demonstrate this year for our business despite the many challenges of today’s economy. We remain committed to our strategic objectives of sustainable growth and industry diversification.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $12.8 million, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter and $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily driven by improving customer demand, a rise in natural gas prices, and an increase in drilling and completion activity.

Gross profit was $6.1 million, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 47.7% of revenues, compared to 45.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 44.9% of revenues in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit and margin reflects higher revenue and greater fixed cost coverage, partially offset by inflationary cost pressure including higher costs of freight, shipping and direct labor.

___________
1 See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Total operating expenses were $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in the second quarter and $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to increases in headcount and cost inflation across the business, while the sequential decrease is related to an employee retention payroll tax credit (ERC) earned under the CARES Act. Without the decrease in payroll tax expenses provided by the ERC, operating expenses for the quarter would have been relatively flat sequentially.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 15% and R&D increased 50%, while depreciation decreased 8% from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter and net $92,246 or breakeven on a diluted share basis in the third quarter last year.

“We continue to experience increased levels of interest from our traditional oil and gas customer base resulting from increased drilling and completion, retrofit programs, and other capital projects that were deferred during the pandemic,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “Revenues outside our traditional oil and gas business nearly doubled sequentially this quarter to $1 million, as we booked orders and completed projects related in the metal manufacturing, heat treating, landfill, food and beverage and renewable natural gas industries. We continue to evaluate our opportunities and believe this segment can become a meaningful contributor to the company’s overall revenue. We remain well-positioned as we close out 2022 to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the Profire investor relations webpage: https://ir.profireenergy.com/news-events. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number at least five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 12:30 p.m. ET on the same day through November 17, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10020052

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, it has started to succeed in several diversified non-oil and gas markets as well. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, delivering long-term value to shareholders, committing to strategic objectives, and financial performance through 2022 & 2023. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser & John Beisler
214-872-2710

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

For the three Months Ended September 30,

2022

EBITDA Calculation

 

Net Income

$

1,210,748

 

Add back net income tax expense

$

958,300

 

Add back net interest expense

$

(45,107)

 

Add back depreciation and amortization

$

272,204

 

EBITDA calculated

$

2,396,145

 


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

REVENUES (note 8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of products, net

 

$

11,895,881

 

 

$

6,296,736

 

 

$

29,634,986

 

 

$

16,328,810

 

Sales of services, net

 

 

933,457

 

 

 

646,462

 

 

 

2,330,639

 

 

 

1,741,020

 

Total Revenues

 

 

12,829,338

 

 

 

6,943,198

 

 

 

31,965,625

 

 

 

18,069,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF SALES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales - product

 

 

5,960,311

 

 

 

3,217,655

 

 

 

14,873,075

 

 

 

8,666,168

 

Cost of sales - services

 

 

750,151

 

 

 

606,075

 

 

 

2,013,825

 

 

 

1,451,775

 

Total Cost of Sales

 

 

6,710,462

 

 

 

3,823,730

 

 

 

16,886,900

 

 

 

10,117,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

6,118,876

 

 

 

3,119,468

 

 

 

15,078,725

 

 

 

7,951,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,413,048

 

 

 

2,980,945

 

 

 

10,591,986

 

 

 

8,319,353

 

Research and development

 

 

435,059

 

 

 

290,657

 

 

 

1,105,571

 

 

 

848,993

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

152,876

 

 

 

166,155

 

 

 

479,473

 

 

 

500,492

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

4,000,983

 

 

 

3,437,757

 

 

 

12,177,030

 

 

 

9,668,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

2,117,893

 

 

 

(318,289

)

 

 

2,901,695

 

 

 

(1,716,951

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

12,887

 

 

 

31,685

 

 

 

323,570

 

 

 

144,078

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

(6,839

)

 

 

(2,984

)

 

 

(43,567

)

 

 

1,755

 

Interest income

 

 

45,107

 

 

 

33,067

 

 

 

86,959

 

 

 

82,698

 

Total Other Income

 

 

51,155

 

 

 

61,768

 

 

 

366,962

 

 

 

228,531

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

2,169,048

 

 

 

(256,521

)

 

 

3,268,657

 

 

 

(1,488,420

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)

 

 

(958,300

)

 

 

348,767

 

 

 

(1,145,919

)

 

 

582,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

1,210,748

 

 

$

92,246

 

 

$

2,122,738

 

 

$

(906,420

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

 

$

(591,282

)

 

$

(263,908

)

 

$

(723,209

)

 

$

39,183

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

 

(172,802

)

 

 

(20,811

)

 

 

(594,596

)

 

 

26,744

 

Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

(764,084

)

 

 

(284,719

)

 

 

(1,317,805

)

 

 

65,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

446,664

 

 

$

(192,473

)

 

$

804,933

 

 

$

(840,493

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.02

)

FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

47,036,012

 

 

 

48,239,236

 

 

 

47,201,611

 

 

 

48,095,404

 

FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

48,558,207

 

 

 

49,328,808

 

 

 

48,761,346

 

 

 

48,095,404

 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

As of

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,639,865

 

 

$

8,188,270

 

Short-term investments

 

 

867,658

 

 

 

1,013,683

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,933,905

 

 

 

6,262,799

 

Inventories, net (note 3)

 

 

10,205,207

 

 

 

7,185,248

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)

 

 

2,642,512

 

 

 

1,025,276

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

 

 

 

560,445

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

28,289,147

 

 

 

24,235,721

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Net deferred tax asset

 

 

185,772

 

 

 

163,254

 

Long-term investments

 

 

7,944,181

 

 

 

8,259,809

 

Financing right-of-use asset

 

 

132,760

 

 

 

65,280

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

10,374,126

 

 

 

11,185,539

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,312,660

 

 

 

1,549,138

 

Goodwill

 

 

2,579,381

 

 

 

2,579,381

 

Total Long-Term Assets

 

 

22,528,880

 

 

 

23,802,401

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

50,818,027

 

 

$

48,038,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,008,126

 

 

$

1,822,559

 

Accrued liabilities (note 5)

 

 

3,157,221

 

 

 

1,872,348

 

Current financing lease liability (note 6)

 

 

53,084

 

 

 

30,214

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

570,430

 

 

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

5,788,861

 

 

 

3,725,121

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Net deferred income tax liability

 

 

480,105

 

 

 

136,106

 

Long-term financing lease liability (note 6)

 

 

80,684

 

 

 

35,912

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

6,349,650

 

 

 

3,897,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,078,283 issued and 47,040,153 outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

52,079

 

 

 

51,720

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

 

(7,336,323

)

 

 

(6,107,593

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

31,570,226

 

 

 

30,819,394

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,418,272

)

 

 

(2,100,467

)

Retained earnings

 

 

23,600,667

 

 

 

21,477,929

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

44,468,377

 

 

 

44,140,983

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

50,818,027

 

 

$

48,038,122

 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

2,122,738

 

 

$

(906,420

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

831,036

 

 

 

971,712

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(314,059

)

 

 

(144,078

)

Gain on sale of intangibles

 

(9,511

)

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

 

40,948

 

 

 

2,622

 

Stock awards issued for services

 

605,955

 

 

 

474,881

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(2,620,155

)

 

 

(904,325

)

Income taxes receivable/payable

 

1,130,931

 

 

 

(606,128

)

Inventories

 

(3,190,546

)

 

 

946,865

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,668,442

)

 

 

532,519

 

Deferred tax asset/liability

 

307,663

 

 

 

49,851

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

1,566,810

 

 

 

540,322

 

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

 

(1,196,632

)

 

 

957,821

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

464,574

 

 

 

101,169

 

Proceeds from sale of intangibles

 

85,000

 

 

 

 

Purchase of investments

 

(133,371

)

 

 

(881,588

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(370,791

)

 

 

(138,562

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

 

45,412

 

 

 

(918,981

)

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability

 

(94,802

)

 

 

(42,829

)

Cash received in exercise of stock options

 

31,084

 

 

 

2,673

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(1,228,731

)

 

 

 

Principal paid towards lease liability

 

(28,145

)

 

 

(31,911

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

 

(1,320,594

)

 

 

(72,067

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(76,591

)

 

 

14,331

 

 

 

 

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH

 

(2,548,405

)

 

 

(18,896

)

CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

 

8,188,270

 

 

 

9,148,312

 

CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

5,639,865

 

 

$

9,129,416

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH PAID FOR:

 

 

 

Interest

$

2,331

 

 

$

2,689

 

Income taxes

$

21,000

 

 

$

17,150

 

NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses

$

212,787

 

 

$

 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


