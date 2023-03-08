U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.01
    +5.64 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,798.40
    -58.06 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,576.00
    +45.67 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.48
    +0.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.50
    -1.08 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3880
    +0.2970 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,973.58
    -118.28 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.09
    -3.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.92
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022

Profire Energy, Inc.
·13 min read
Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy, Inc.

Company Reports Second-Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History

LINDON, Utah, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Fourth Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $14.0 million, a 69% increase from prior year quarter

  • Gross profit of $6.6 million, a 91% increase compared to the same quarter of 2021

  • Gross margin of 47.0%, a 540 basis point increase from prior year quarter

  • Net Income of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

  • Generated EBITDA of $2.6 million

Full-year Fiscal 2022 Summary

  • Revenue of $45.9 million, a 74% increase from prior year

  • Gross profit of $21.7 million, a 90% increase over the prior year

  • Gross Margin of 47.1%, 380 basis point increase from 2021

  • Net profit of $3.9 million or $0.08 per diluted share

  • Generated EBITDA of $6.6 million

  • Repurchased 961,221 shares of stock for $1.2 million

  • Cash and liquid investments of $16 million and remained debt-free

“We closed 2022 on a very strong note, posting our second-highest quarterly revenue in company history, and our best annual revenue since 2018,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “We were able to replenish much of our inventory to pre-pandemic levels despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, which we expect to continue throughout the coming year. We also generated operating cash flow and repurchased approximately two percent of our outstanding shares while remaining debt free. We remain well-positioned to capitalize on further diversification efforts and new business opportunities that become available thanks to our solid financial performance and our strong balance sheet.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
                        
Total revenues for the period equaled $14.0 million, compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily driven through sustained historically high oil prices, an increase in rig counts and steady completion activity.

Gross profit was $6.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 47.0% of revenues, compared to 47.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 41.6% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit is due to higher revenue which generates additional fixed cost coverage, while the sequential gross margin decrease reflects product and service mix fluctuations and ongoing inflationary pressures.

Total operating expenses were $4.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is related to inflationary pressures across the business as well as increases in variable costs, like sales commissions, due to the increase in business performance and activity.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 18%, R&D increased 20% and depreciation decreased by 46%.

Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022 and net loss of ($145,123) or ($0.00) per share in the same quarter last year.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results
               
Total revenues for the year equaled $45.9 million, versus $26.4 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by improved global demand for oil and gas production as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and by significant progress in the Company's revenue diversification efforts.

Gross profit was $21.7 million compared to $11.4 million last year. Gross margin was 47.1% of total revenues, compared to 43.3% of revenues in the prior year. The increase was driven by better fixed cost leverage as a result of the higher revenue base and price increases on the products we sell.

Total operating expenses were $16.5 million versus $13.4 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to inflationary pressures in all areas of our business, ongoing supply chain challenges, and increases in variable costs, like commissions and incentive compensation, that grow with strong business performance and increased activity.

Compared with last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 25%, R&D increased 28% and depreciation decreased 18%.

Net income was $3.9 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or ($0.02) per share last year.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $16.0 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $17.5 million at the end of 2021. The Company invested $1.2 million during the year in its share repurchase program and spent $600,000 on capital expenditures. The Company continues to operate debt-free.

“Our 2022 results reflect growth achieved in our strategic areas of focus including upstream & midstream oil and gas, critical energy infrastructure, utility and transmission as well as meaningful progress in our diversification efforts.” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “While oil prices declined in the second half of 2022, there remains pent-up demand for our products due to multiple years of under investment, deferred capital expenditures and continued demand for energy derived from hydrocarbons. We are confident that we are in a position to further build on these strong results in 2023.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1585244&tp_key=1ffc4d0989

The webcast replay will be available for one year.

 

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

 

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 12:30 p.m. ET on the same day through March 23, 2023.

 

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10020758

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced successful sales of its solutions in other industries with significant combustion requirements. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s expected revenues from recent acquisitions, the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

 

12/31/2022

12/31/2022

EBITDA Calculation:

3 months

TTM

Net Income

$

1,825,024

 

$

3,947,762

 

add back net income tax expense

$

592,503

 

$

1,738,422

 

add back net interest expense

$

(90,166

)

$

(177,125

)

add back depreciation and amortization

$

270,008

 

$

1,101,044

 

EBITDA calculated

$

2,597,369

 

$

6,610,103

 

EBITDA Margin Calculation:

 

 

EBITDA

$

2,597,369

 

$

6,610,103

 

divided by total revenue

$

13,971,018

 

$

45,936,642

 

EBITDA Margin

 

18.6%

 

 

14.4%

 


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

As of

ASSETS

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

7,384,578

 

 

$

8,188,270

 

Short-term investments (note 2)

 

 

1,154,284

 

 

 

1,013,683

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

10,886,145

 

 

 

6,262,799

 

Inventories, net (note 3)

 

 

10,293,980

 

 

 

7,185,248

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)

 

 

2,314,639

 

 

 

1,025,276

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

 

 

 

560,445

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

32,033,626

 

 

 

24,235,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Net deferred tax asset

 

 

 

 

 

163,254

 

Long-term investments (note 2)

 

 

7,503,419

 

 

 

8,259,809

 

Financing right-of-use asset

 

 

120,239

 

 

 

65,280

 

Property and equipment, net (note 5)

 

 

10,423,964

 

 

 

11,185,539

 

Intangible assets, net (note 6)

 

 

1,268,907

 

 

 

1,549,138

 

Goodwill (note 6)

 

 

2,579,381

 

 

 

2,579,381

 

Total Long-Term Assets

 

 

21,895,910

 

 

 

23,802,401

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

53,929,536

 

 

$

48,038,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,955,506

 

 

$

1,822,559

 

Accrued liabilities (note 7)

 

 

3,573,994

 

 

 

1,872,348

 

Current financing lease liability (note 8)

 

 

53,646

 

 

 

30,214

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

205,169

 

 

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

6,788,315

 

 

 

3,725,121

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Net deferred income tax liability

 

 

488,858

 

 

 

136,106

 

Long-term financing lease liability (note 8)

 

 

67,883

 

 

 

35,912

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

7,345,056

 

 

 

3,897,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 9)

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,143,901 issued and 47,105,771 outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

52,144

 

 

 

51,720

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

 

(7,336,323

)

 

 

(6,107,593

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

31,737,843

 

 

 

30,819,394

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,294,873

)

 

 

(2,100,467

)

Retained earnings

 

 

25,425,689

 

 

 

21,477,929

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

46,584,480

 

 

 

44,140,983

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

53,929,536

 

 

$

48,038,122

 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

 

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, 2022

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021

REVENUES (note 10)

 

 

 

 

Sales of goods, net

 

$

42,318,263

 

 

$

23,690,994

 

Sales of services, net

 

 

3,618,380

 

 

 

2,665,182

 

Total Revenues

 

 

45,936,643

 

 

 

26,356,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF SALES

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold-product

 

 

21,425,176

 

 

 

12,825,906

 

Cost of goods sold-services

 

 

2,860,077

 

 

 

2,129,255

 

Total Cost of Goods Sold

 

 

24,285,253

 

 

 

14,955,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

21,651,390

 

 

 

11,401,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

14,396,763

 

 

 

11,533,496

 

Research and development

 

 

1,432,000

 

 

 

1,120,080

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

628,019

 

 

 

762,439

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

16,456,782

 

 

 

13,416,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

5,194,608

 

 

 

(2,015,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of fixed assets

 

 

318,075

 

 

 

192,183

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

(3,626

)

 

 

8,715

 

Interest income

 

 

177,125

 

 

 

133,201

 

Total Other Income

 

 

491,574

 

 

 

334,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

5,686,182

 

 

 

(1,680,901

)

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) (Note 12)

 

 

(1,738,422

)

 

 

629,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

3,947,760

 

 

$

(1,051,543

)

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

 

$

(670,167

)

 

$

54,006

 

Unrealized losses on investments

 

 

(524,239

)

 

 

(5,549

)

Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

(1,194,406

)

 

 

48,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

2,753,354

 

 

$

(1,003,086

)

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 13)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.02

)

FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 13)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.02

)

BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

47,161,101

 

 

 

48,070,581

 

FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

48,447,342

 

 

 

48,070,581

 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, 2022

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,947,760

 

 

$

(1,051,543

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

1,101,044

 

 

 

1,255,647

 

Gain on sale of fixed assets

 

 

(318,075

)

 

 

(192,183

)

Bad debt expense

 

 

77,704

 

 

 

15,979

 

Stock awards issued for services

 

 

814,769

 

 

 

567,077

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(4,745,871

)

 

 

(2,595,483

)

Income taxes receivable/payable

 

 

765,650

 

 

 

(101,990

)

Inventories

 

 

(3,240,049

)

 

 

1,247,004

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,337,076

)

 

 

705,575

 

Deferred tax asset/liability

 

 

512,274

 

 

 

(524,791

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

2,937,947

 

 

 

1,323,635

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

516,077

 

 

 

648,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

520,068

 

 

 

177,851

 

Sale (purchase) of investments

 

 

91,601

 

 

 

(826,827

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(601,012

)

 

 

(168,527

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

 

 

10,657

 

 

 

(817,503

)

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability

 

 

(145,930

)

 

 

(46,873

)

Cash received in exercise of stock options

 

 

33,863

 

 

 

6,053

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(1,228,730

)

 

 

(754,574

)

Principal paid towards lease liability

 

 

(34,214

)

 

 

(40,745

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

 

 

(1,375,011

)

 

 

(836,139

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

44,585

 

 

 

44,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH

 

 

(803,692

)

 

 

(960,042

)

CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

 

 

8,188,270

 

 

 

9,148,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

7,384,578

 

 

$

8,188,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH PAID FOR:

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

17,726

 

 

$

3,205

 

Income taxes

 

$

847,712

 

 

$

17,150

 

NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses

 

$

212,788

 

 

$

 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and accompanying footnotes.


Recommended Stories