U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,338.50
    -19.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,926.00
    -133.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,862.75
    -90.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.50
    -9.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.64
    +5.60 (+5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.80
    +31.60 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    +0.81 (+3.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1670
    -0.0210 (-0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    27.10
    -2.73 (-9.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7800
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,985.97
    +586.88 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.22
    +44.66 (+5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.46
    +34.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Profishop banks $35M from Tiger Global for its 'just in time' B2B supply storefront

Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

B2B marketplaces have been in many ways slower to modernize than their consumer counterparts when it comes to e-commerce. Today a startup that has been a trailblazer in that space is announcing some funding from a key investor that underscores how this is changing and the opportunities that exist as a result. Profishop, which has built a storefront selling products for business and industrial environments -- think power tools, workbenches, and agricultural and catering equipment, but also office supplies -- by working directly with manufacturers (not wholesalers) to build a "just in time" platform for ordering and distribution, has raised $35 million, an equity investment that it will be using both to continue expanding its business and platform in Europe as well as further afield.

Based out of Bremen, Germany, Profishop is now active in 13 markets with its German storefront currently its biggest; earlier this year it also spearheaded efforts to break into the U.S. Arasch Jalali, the CEO who co-founded the company with Anna Hoffmann (the CTO, who also happens to be Jalali's wife), said that the company cleared $100 million in sales with 500,000 customers last year, and it's on track to more than double those numbers this year.

"We have grown 100%-120% year-on-year every year since starting," he said.

That growth rate is likely what got the company on the radar of Tiger Global -- the storied late-stage investor that has been getting more active in Europe and in making earlier-stage bets in recent times -- which is the sole investor in this round. Profishop has been active for about a decade and has been profitable in that time. In fact, before this it had only raised a seed round of an undisclosed amount, from Takkt and Howzat, according to PitchBook data.

The initial inspiration for Profishop, and its subsequent growth, is a textbook example of a classic startup story.

Jalali tells me that he first thought about the concept for Profishop when working in his first job out of university, a B2B business, where he saw first-hand how antiquated processes were for sellers and buyers in the market.

It was 2010, but by and large businesses in the B2B space in Germany were still using printed catalogues to lay out to potential customers everything that they had for sale, and the rest of the process for buying was equally analogue: the product purchasing process, including contacting a business to get price estimates and stock checks, were made by fax, comparing different products from different places also involved... comparing different faxed documents.

It was also a tedious process that typically involved middlemen-type players that slowed things down and brought more cost into the system: typically manufacturers of supplies worked with wholesalers, who then might sell directly to businesses, but might also work with further retailers who then finally sold to business customers.

In that context, the bar for entry into disrupting that state of affairs was paradoxically both very high and very low.

Low, because there was so much to do: even setting out to digitize those catalogues, or creating an online payment system would be a significant step towards modernizing -- forget about more sophisticated ideas around better search algorithms, more tailored marketing, smart pricing, better logistics services, analytics for suppliers to understand what customers want or do not want to buy, and so on.

High, because it can be hard to convince companies entrenched in traditional ways of doing business to switch things up. And Profishop's idea for how to switch things up was relatively revolutionary: its idea was to tap directly into the German manufacturing industry to work directly with the companies making products, and to set up a system whereby when a business customer purchased a product, Profishop would pass on the order directly to that manufacturer, who would drop-ship it directly to the business making the order. This "just in time" approach would mean no warehouses and no stock buying-in for Profishop, which was building a platform to position itself as a facilitator between the other two parties.

Jalali said that initial efforts to work with manufacturers were very slow to start with. When it opened for business online it had only five products listed, including a workbench and a locker. And he and his wife had zero experience in e-commerce. "We hadn't even done any marketing," he said. "But we got our first sale in 45 minutes." In fact they hadn't even had the time or funds to set up stock so the "just in time" first sale almost happened by default.

It was hard-going at first to talk to manufacturers and sell them on the idea. "No one believed in us, and some even just laughed in our faces and told us this would never work."

"We onboarded 20 new manufacturers in our first year," he said. This year it will be 500 "and it will soon be 5,000."

Ironically, one of the early nay-sayer brands is now one of its biggest partners. In total Profishop has some 1,600 manufacturers and offers 1.6 million items for drop shipments.

In building out this business, Profishop has tapped into some interesting, larger socio-economic trends.

One of the biggest has been the role of manufacturing and how it has shifted over the years. For decades, a lot of global manufacturing has moved over to Asia, and specifically China, which has invested a huge amount in becoming the global leader in this space. Profishop's whole business model is predicated on manufacturing happening locally to fit its logistics and fulfillment model. Indeed, it currently has no deals with manufacturers further afield.

This has meant that it's been fostering a new market entry point and business opportunity for more localized manufacturing businesses, but that wasn't always the case. Jalali noted that in some instances, the factories it visits prior to working with a company were dormant, the company having switched to shipping in supplies from China and using its factories more like warehouses.

"We would ask, 'Where are your employees? Your site says you have 250 of them.' They would answer that they now order everything from China," he said. "But that has changed." He said that part of the reason is economic: prices have gone up, both in terms of the costs needed to maintain manufacturing quality, but also the logistics and shipping costs for those goods, some 5x on average between 2020 and 2022, he said. "It has meant that a lot are thinking about bringing manufacturing back to Euope or Easter Europe. But it’s a process. It’s hard work but they are thinking about it." The U.S. business, in part because of the size of the country, has Profishop working with a logistics company to help handle drop shipments, and as it expands in Europe this is likely to be a part of the equation there, too.

In terms of competitors, there are a number of other companies moving deeper into B2B, and no less than major marketplaces like Amazon and Alibaba are already big players (there, it's wholesalers who do the selling to buyers). Even the name Profishop -- a portmanteau of "professional" and "shop" -- is not trademarked and is already being used by a specific brand to sell its industrial equipment online directly. It's a crowded space, but one where building out relationships and offering the more direct option to manufacturers (no wholesalers involved) appears to be giving Profishop a big opening.

“The long-tail of equipment purchases for businesses is often unmanaged and offline. Profishop's B2B marketplace brings this spend online, allowing customers to easily manage and source more than 1.5 million high-quality SKUs on one platform," said Griffin Schroeder, a partner at Tiger Global, in a statement. "200,000 active buyers in Europe utilize Profishop, and we are thrilled to partner with Arasch and Anna to help them expand the business internationally.”

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Russia's creditors await funds as Moscow says debt payment made

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had made debt payments that were due this week but the announcement did not end a wait for what could be Moscow's first default on external borrowing in more than a century as creditors said they had yet to receive the funds. Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments on Wednesday on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, widely seen as the first test of whether Moscow will meet its obligations after Western sanctions were imposed. Sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have cut Russia off from the global financial system and blocked the bulk of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, while Moscow has in turn imposed countermeasures - all of which complicate payments.

  • Amazon vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) surprised investors earlier this month when it announced a 20-for-1 stock split. In fact, the share price would be below Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) current stock price of around $200 today. Ahead of Amazon's stock split and considering that Meta Platforms' shares have crashed recently, it's a good time for investors to take a look at the two tech companies' stocks to consider if either of them looks attractive.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Accenture Earnings Top Estimates As Global IT Services Firm Raises Outlook

    Accenture reported fiscal Q2 EPS and revenue that topped estimates and raised guidance, sending ACN stock up.

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • GameStop Earnings Preview: Profits, Turnaround Plans Remain Elusive - Can NFTs Light The Way?

    GameStop's shift to an e-commerce focused future has been high on hopes, but short on details. But a move into NFTs could mark the beginning of the meme-stock favorite's future under chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift, oil rises as Wall Street digests Fed rate hike

    U.S. stock futures stumbled in pre-market trading Thursday following a pivotal session on Wall Street marked by the Federal Reserve’s long-anticipated move to hike short-term interest rates for the first time in three years.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • 1 Stock Down 52% That Is a Screaming Buy

    This industry leader is down big time, and with everything going right for the business, the price looks very appealing.