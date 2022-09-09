U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.81
    +41.63 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,021.28
    +246.76 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,043.70
    +181.57 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.46
    +26.56 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.23
    +2.69 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +7.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.24 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3040
    +0.0120 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1592
    +0.0091 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6350
    -1.4520 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,224.86
    +2,060.39 (+10.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.08
    +19.48 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Profit.co Recognized in CWM Landscape Report 2022 as a Notable Vendor

Profit.co
·2 min read

The collaborative work management landscape Report 2022 lists Profit.co as a notable CWM vendor with focus by use case including Project management, OKR management, Strategy planning, and Agile project management.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit.co has emerged as a recognized vendor in the collaborative work management space, as evidenced by its inclusion in Forrester's report, The Collaborative Work Management Landscape, Q3 2022. The report noted that Profit.co's go-to-market focus by use cases are project management, OKR management, strategy planning, and agile project management. Profit.co believes Forrester's report has identified the unique advantage of Profit.co - an OKR-centered comprehensive goal management platform for collaborative work management (CWM) workspaces.

The report notes the geographic focus of Profit.co is in North America, EMEA, and APAC, with an industry focus across financial services, high-tech products, and telecommunications. Profit.co provides predefined KPIs, proven implementation frameworks that accelerate adoption and integration capabilities to connect work across organizational silos. Profit.co is an OKR software spanning from Strategy to Task, with 24X7 live support and an OKR coaching and consulting program that helps customers to realize their goals consistently.

As companies race to adapt to changing macro trends like the pandemic and the great resignation, agile and collaborative work management tools become valuable to leaders. The Forrester report states: "Adoption of CWM solutions accelerated with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 as companies launched anywhere-work support".

Profit.co OKR module is a core tool for businesses in managing the most complicated and demanding project workflows. Profit. co's OKR software allows companies and teams to define their goals as OKRs and manage their collaborative execution through the complete life cycle of OKRs. Quarterly goals (OKRs) can be broken down into daily "Tasks" and worked through the "Task management" application. Profit.co also provides "Employee Development" and "Employee Engagement" modules to facilitate the people's processes in achieving goals. Profit.co is a results management platform helping businesses to focus, measure and achieve outcomes.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is now used by some of the world's most innovative companies, from startups to Fortune 100 Corporations. Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, ensuring complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Contact:
Divya Joseph
divya@profit.co

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • This Gator named in CBS Sports’ College Football Star Power Index

    CBS Sports has taken notice of Florida's star signal-caller.

  • Football scout Bill Carroll evaluates J.T. Daniels, Kedon Slovis, and Jaxson Dart

    Football scouting analyst @ElevenBravo138 evaluated 3 former #USC QBs who are playing for other college teams.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Tesla Is Planning a New Business

    Tesla is getting into a new part of the battery supply chain in a bid to secure raw materials to expand battery capacity for its electric vehicles.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRS Changes How Your Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): What You Need to Know About Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monar

  • Rivian Gets a $3 Billion Boost by Making Mercedes a Frenemy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Rivian just added almost $3 billion to its market capitalization in a day, and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy.The upstart an

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • The New & Lucrative Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • UPDATE 2-Russia warns the West: energy price cap will be your undoing

    Russia warned the West on Friday that plans to try to cap the price of Russia's oil and gas exports in retaliation for the war in Ukraine would fail and ultimately lead to the instability of the United States and Europe. The confrontation over Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while both the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas.

  • DocuSign Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Billings Outlook

    "We enter this next phase with a clear set of vital few deliverables for our people initiatives and product roadmap," said interim CEO Maggie Wilderotter.

  • U.S. judge rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit over leaks to analysts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected AT&T Inc's bid to dismiss an unusual Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing the phone company of selectively leaking financial information to Wall Street analysts. In a 129-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said he found "formidable" evidence that AT&T and three investor relations executives improperly warned analysts in March and April 2016 that lower-than-expected smartphone sales would cut into overall revenue. The SEC said this violated Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, which it adopted in 2000 to bar companies from disclosing material nonpublic information privately but not to the public, helping level the playing field for investors.