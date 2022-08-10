Profit.co Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for the Second Year in a Row

Profit.co's OKR software features in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2022

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit.co is an enterprise-class SaaS application built around OKR methodology for businesses to turbocharge goal management and execution in an increasingly Digital Workplace. This recognition from the Gartner Hype Cycle for digital workplace applications validates the market leadership of Profit.co and traction with Global 2000 customers.

Profit.co's OKR software allows companies and teams to define their goals as OKRs and manage their collaborative execution through the full life cycle of OKRs. Quarterly goals (OKRs) can be broken down to daily "Tasks'' and managed through the "Task management" application. Profit.co also provides "Employee Development" and "Employee Engagement" modules to facilitate the people processes in the achievement of goals. Profit.co is the most comprehensive results management platform helping businesses to focus, measure and achieve outcomes.

Since the pandemic, the digital workspace has become more dynamic with new priorities. Global organizations are looking to integrate, align, track and motivate employees dispersed across time zones. The Gartner Hype Cycle states - "OKR application is experiencing a revival of interest and adoption among executives who seek ways to improve strategy execution in their organizations." The Gartner report further states that "As OKRs move further into the mainstream - as evidenced by large vendors like Microsoft embedding the capability into their productivity suite - OKR applications and components are needed to improve the model's usability, effectiveness, and scalability". Therefore, business leaders are rapidly embracing OKRs to bridge the "strategy-execution" gap.

The Gartner listing of Profit.co under the OKR applications category is a testament to the product leadership, the best-in-class OKR software - easy to use, spanning from Strategy to Tasks. Profit.co also offers award-winning 24X7 live support and an outcome-focused OKR coaching and consulting program that helps customers to consistently realize their goals.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is now used by some of the world's most innovative companies, from startups to Fortune 100 Corporations. Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, ensuring complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Divya Joseph

divya@profit.co

