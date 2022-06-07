U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

Profit.co Recognized as OKR Top Performer by FeaturedCustomer.com

Profit.co
·2 min read

Profit.co is recognized as Spring 2022 Top Performer in the OKR software category by FeaturedCustomer.com, a leading customer reference platform.

Profit.co Top performance OKR software

Profit.co Top performance OKR software
Profit.co Top performance OKR software

SINGAPORE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featuredcustomers.com, the world's leading customer reference platform announced Profit.co as Top Performer in the OKR software category. This recognition is given to exceptional companies with outstanding user reviews in B2B business software and services. Profit.co has a significant market presence with high ratings by customers to achieve this Top Performer position in The OKR software category.

Being recognized as top performer firms up Profit.co as a market leader in the OKR software category. This demonstrates the quality of product and service delivered by Profit.co to customers. Getting this recognition gives  Profit.co an opportunity to validate their business through the success stories of customers, giving an edge in the purchasing decisions of future customers.

Profit.co founded in 2018, is headquartered in Fremont, California, USA. Profit.co is an Objectives & Key Results (OKRs) software integrated with task and performance management. On the tech front, Profit can integrate with all leading industry tools like G Suite, Slack, and Office 365 to name a few. Profit.co can be accessed through the web and its native mobile applications designed for iOS, Android, and Windows. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

FeaturedCustomers.com is the world's leading customer reference platform. The platform features real customer references including customer testimonials, case studies, success stories, and videos that provide customers with a safe and trusted source to find the best software solution. Every day Featuredcustomer.com helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses.

Press Contact:
Divya Joseph
divya@profit.co

Related Images






Image 1: Profit.co Top performance OKR software



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


