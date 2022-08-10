U.S. markets closed

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Michele Barney Partner

Profit Recovery Partners
·1 min read
Profit Recovery Partners
Profit Recovery Partners

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that it has named Michele Barney as a Partner and Chief of Staff of the firm.

As Chief of Staff, Ms. Barney will be leading internal growth initiatives focused on optimization to allow the firm scalability to meet growing marketplace demands.  Ms. Barney has held senior leadership positions at Fidelity National Title, Lender Processing Services, First American Mortgage Solutions and First Integrity National, where she was responsible for the end-to-end management of all P&L divisional drivers.

PRP Founder and CEO, Don Steiner, said on the announcement: “Michele’s extensive experience with building high performing teams in companies is critical to our future success of reaching PRP’s long-term goal of $100M in annual revenue. We are pleased to welcome Michele to the company and as a Partner.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1,000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $5.9 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $7.5 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.

Source: Profit Recovery Partners

Media Contact

Jennifer Razo, contact@prpllc.com


