Profit warnings climb to financial crisis levels

A general view of London City skyline

Profit warnings have reached levels last seen in the financial crisis, excluding the pandemic, according to EY.

The accountancy’s strategy consultancy EY-Parthenon said more than one in six UK-listed companies have issued a profit warning in the past 12 months, as rising borrowing costs and tightened consumer belts hit margins.

It comes as insolvencies in June were 27pc higher than a year earlier and well above pre-pandemic levels.

The largest uptick in failures in the first five months of the year was in consumer industries such as retail and hospitality when compared with the same period before Covid.

One in five firms that warned their profits would fall short of analysts’ expectations cited rising borrowing costs.

Jo Robinson of EY-Parthenon said businesses had started to feel the bite of higher interest rates, with sectors heavily reliant on borrowing suffering the most.

She said: “We’ll likely see credit cost and availability play an increasingly significant role in restructuring activity as more businesses encounter a markedly different refinancing landscape.”

She added that insolvencies typically rose significantly “nine to twelve months after a profit warning peak”.

It suggests that the number of failing businesses, which has risen significantly over the past year, could still have further to go in 2024.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates 13 consecutive times from 0.1pc to 5pc, piling pressure on businesses and households with loans.

Threadneedle Street’s panel of rate-setters could opt for another outsized increase of 0.5 percentage points in August if inflation figures released on Wednesday fall by less than expected.

Warnings from UK-listed companies have been on the rise for seven quarters, which is the longest run since the financial crisis.

Most firms mentioned falling sales in their profit warnings.

EY-Parthenon also found that earnings downgrades were spreading into the middle of the listed market, as three in 10 warnings came from firms with revenues of £200m-£1bn.

Analysts have previously described the difficult economic environment of the past year as a bottom-up crisis, with smaller companies keeling over first.

The latest findings imply that the damage from spiralling costs, higher interest rates and rising wages is now spreading to bigger players with larger numbers of employees.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.