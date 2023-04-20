‘Profiteering’ banks are ripping off loyal customers, says City watchdog

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Loyal customers are being ripped off by banks refusing to raise savings offers even as interest rates climb, the City watchdog has said.

Savers have been penalised with much lower returns in what the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) described as a “cultural” problem that required major reform to fix.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, told MPs that it had become “standard practice” for banks to offer more attractive rates to new savers, “while leaving existing savers earning less competitive rates”.

In a letter to the Treasury Select Committee (TSC), Mr Rathi warned the problem had become worse as the Bank of England has raised interest rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4.25pc today.

Some banks have only increased their savings rates with a “material time lag” compared with mortgage products, he said.

Mr Rathi said: “We expect that the harm from this practice (and the loyalty penalty faced by longstanding customers) will have increased as the base rate has risen.”

Harriet Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, the cross-party panel of MPs which has been investigating banks’ savings rates, said: “The regulator has now given us official confirmation that the UK’s biggest banks are profiting from interest rate rises and that loyal savers are being increasingly harmed.”

Banks are scheduled to publish first quarter results in the coming weeks and Ms Baldwin said her committee “will be monitoring whether firms are continuing to squeeze profits from their loyal savings customers.”

The average easy access savings rate is less than 2pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company. This is less than half the Bank Rate, which is 4.25pc.

The average rate on a two-year, fixed rate mortgage on April 19 was 5.26pc.

Mr Rathi said the FCA has “challenged” some of the worst offenders who failed to increase returns fairly or did so with a long delay compared to increases to mortgage rates.

While banks are failing to pass on the benefits of higher savings rates, mortgage borrowers are getting increasingly squeezed.

Story continues

Monthly payments for 67,000 mortgage holders will increase by 50pc or more by June 2024, the FCA found

The total number of mortgage holders whose housing payments will exceed 30pc of their total income – a benchmark for what the FCA terms “financial stretch” – is likely to increase to 356,000 over the same period.

Mr Rathi warned that this represented an average rise of £340 for fixed term deals.

The FCA is introducing new consumer protection rules from July aimed at ensuring high street banks provide value for money for customers.

Mr Rathi said the so-called Consumer Duty would “focus on the fairness of pricing for all groups of savers… and will require a significant cultural shift from firms.”