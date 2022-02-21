U.S. markets closed

Profiting From Your Passions to Create Unlimited Income While You Sleep

·4 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking at turning your passions into dollars, dropshipping is one of the best ways to sell products online without having any inventory to create passive income, according to Asia Abston at Absolutely Abston.

She's also the founder of The Luxe Life Academy that teaches eCommerce and marketing.

"Out of the 2,500 students I've taught, I can tell you horror stories from entrepreneurs who spent thousands of dollars in inventory that just sits in a rented warehouse because they can't sell the product. Instead, become a drop shipper. They will remove risk and save you time," said Abston.

Drop shippers allow you to concentrate your time and money on marketing, customer service, and other activities that bring customers to your site.

When an order is placed on your website all the shipping information will go to the supplier, who will take care of the order. They will pack and ship the product directly to the customer. They only get paid, when you get paid.

Abston knows what works and what doesn't through trial and error while creating a successful eCommerce site after the 34-year-old college dropout lost her bartender job at the beginning of the pandemic. Now she's closing in at making a million dollars by the end of the year.

"Losing my job, was the best thing that ever happened to me. This wouldn't have happened if I was still bartending," said Abston.

Now she uses her experience and has created several courses including a free course to help people generate their own passive income through drop shipping.

Since she's a drop shipper, she doesn't have a warehouse or pay for inventory. Most people don't even know it exists or that it's a lucrative business. Instead of teaching people to buy merchandise, she introduces students to drop shipping and teaches them how to master the art of selling.

"You don't need a bank loan or MBA to get started to tap into the trillion-dollar online shopping market, but you need a computer, Wi-Fi, the internet, and the tenacity to master the material in the course. I teach you how to get started from anywhere with nothing," she said.

She also recommends buying a sample to make sure it's something you want to sell. The world of eCommerce seems competitive, but you have to understand what is different about you and your product to make it stand out.

Is it your customer service, do you have something unique, are you talking to an underserved market, price, delivery or are you aligned with an influencer?

"I teach students to start in a niche preferably something they're passionate about because they'll know more about the topic than most people. You don't want to sell everything because you can't compete with Amazon," said Abston.

If you start with a niche such as makeup, you can sell skincare, lip gloss, and mascara in the niche and you'll have multiple opportunities to make a sale.

After you found your niche, you need to find products associated with it from suppliers.

"I teach a 15-point checklist to find the right suppliers then it's time to launch your Shopify store. I also teach the importance of outsourcing for the work you're not good at. Lastly, we learn the importance of marketing your brand as your life depends on it because it does," she said.

Before you spend a dollar on marketing, you need to understand your niche.

You want to ask questions such as who loves it, who hates it, and why? You also want to find out how the product can be improved and what countries are buying it. Once you found your audience, you need to find the best way to reach them.

You also want to understand their pain points and offer a solution that your product solves.

"For example, if I'm selling microphones, I'm going to reach out to podcasters who are overwhelmed with buying options and tired of looking. I'm going to reduce their pain points and make it easier for them to buy my microphones," said Abston.

After you understand your audience's pain points, she leads you through the marketing process. You could buy digital ads or market your brand free organically.

To learn more about creating passive income through drop shipping, you can listen to her podcast, read her blog or take one of her courses on The Luxe Life Academy.

For further information or to schedule an interview contact Asia Abston at (772) 207-0578 or 330248@email4pr.com.

Absolutely Abston
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profiting-from-your-passions-to-create-unlimited-income-while-you-sleep-301486430.html

SOURCE Absolutely Abston

