Profits at Rees-Mogg’s Somerset Capital halved in the year before its closure

Jacob-Rees-Mogg at his home, 2023 - Paul Grover

Profits at the fund co-founded by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg halved in the year before its closure, new accounts show.

Somerset Capital Management, co-founded by the senior Tory MP, delivered profits of £4.2m in 2023, down from £9.1m the year prior.

This came after turnover fell by a third from £23.5m to £16.6m for the year to March 2023, nine months before its closure.

The £4.2m profit pool is a fraction of the £25m that the group made in its pomp in 2018.

Somerset Capital was shuttered after its biggest client, St James’s Place (SJP), severed ties due to poor performance.

Sir Jacob co-founded the group alongside Edward Robertson and Lord Johnson in 2007.

Both Sir Jacob and Lord Johnson, who is a current minister in the Business Department, stepped back from their roles upon entering Government.

According to accounts filed on Companies House, Somerset’s annual profits were lower “primarily because of lower management fees”.

It added: “The lower management fees were caused by a fall in the assets under management during the period.”

Somerset specialised in running funds focused on emerging stock markets overseas in countries like China.

The firm was forced to close after SJP pulled the plug on about $2.5bn of assets handed over to the group.

However, one of its key emerging market funds had fallen by more than 7pc before it made the decision.

With less than $1bn of client cash left, the costs of running the business exceeded the amount that could be generated from fees, forcing its closure.

Polen Capital subsequently took over Somerset’s UK funds.

Sir Jacob, Lord Johnson and Mr Robertson had previously worked together at fund manager Lloyd George Management.

SCM and Sir Jacob were contacted for comment.

