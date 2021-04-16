ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 16, 2021

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

The need for telehealth

Kathy Ford

President, Chief Product Officer

Rhinogram

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the need for rapid adoption of telehealth, which caused many healthcare providers and organizations to scramble to reach their patients in underserved communities where access to broadband internet is exorbitantly expensive, spotty, or even nonexistent. Rural areas are especially disadvantaged when it comes to broadband, and a large number of patients with co-morbidities reside in these and other underserved communities. Virtual care platforms have an advantage as they rely on widely available cell service rather than broadband.

Holding the dual role of both President and Chief Product Officer at Rhinogram, Kathy has been instrumental in driving the company's mission of making virtual patient care simple, efficient and secure. She is an expert on consumerism in healthcare, telehealth capabilities, removing barriers between patient care and teams, medical practice communications and patient preferences, the future of virtual care services, convenience in care, women in healthcare technology, CMS Final Rule impact on telehealth.

Ford has led the ideation and commercialization of over 100 clinically impactful solutions, and is most proud of building patient engagement solutions in early startups. Becker's Hospital Review selected Kathy for its 102 Women in Health IT to know for 2019.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathy-dalton-ford-7657367/

Website: https://www.rhinogram.com

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

Protecting assets from cyberattacks

Steve Crummey

Chairman

CyVision Technologies

With cyberattacks on the rise due to the increased threat landscape with the rapid push to the remote work environment, organizations must protect their valuable assets from a cyberattack. It is key to assure appropriate cyber hygiene for your network and enterprise environment i.e., secure your hardware, encrypt and backup all your data, encourage a security-centered culture, use robust firewall and anti-malware software, perform all software patches, and invest in cyber security insurance. An effective cybercrime protection strategy must consist of two elements: preventing physical access to sensitive data and rendering that data useless if it falls into the wrong hands.

Crummey is an accomplished C-level executive with more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience in growing companies in highly competitive markets. CyVision Technologies is strategically focused on helping small to medium-sized businesses, healthcare, schools, municipalities, public safety organizations, not-for-profits, and other industries, improve their security posture in order to protect their most critical assets.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-crummey-10b4754

Website: https://cyvision.net

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

Therapies for Covid-19 patients

Dr. Jerrold Kaplan

Physiatrist, Medical Director of Gaylord Outpatient

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare

"What people don't understand is that COVID is a disease that attacks the whole body. It can be an autoimmune process as well as an inflammatory process," stated Dr. Kaplan. "So in addition to attacking the hearts and the lungs, it also attacks the brain and the nervous system." "There is something called neuroplasticity, so with an appropriate therapy program, we can do therapeutic exercises with the brain. Just like we could do physical exercises with a physical therapist," explained Kaplan.

Studies cite that up to 80 percent of COVID patients (both mild and severe cases) experience lingering symptoms and CANNOT return to work at full capacity. Dr. Kaplan can explain: - Why this is becoming a national crisis - How titrating long-haulers back into the workforce is beneficial for employees and employers alike. - Ways employers can help long-haulers transition back to the workforce.

Dr. Kaplan has spoken extensively on long-hauler issues in both national and local media. Dr. Kaplan is exceptional on camera, two examples below: https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/patients-receive-long-term-treatment-to-recover-from-effects-of-coronavirus/

https://rehabpub.com/resource-center/webcasts-and-webinars/this-is-how-rehab-fights-back-against-covid-19

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jerrold-kaplan-md-07277145

Website: www.gaylord.org

Media contact: Joy Savulak, jsavulak@gaylord.org

Gaylord has a number of COVID long-hauler patients who are willing to speak on about their own personal experiences as examples.

Paralysis and sex

Timothy Kilbride, PT, DPT

Physical Therapist

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare

"People with paralysis or in wheelchairs can absolutely can enjoy a fulfilling sex life, it just takes a little bit of adaptation."

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is a long-term acute care hospital that specializes in the care of people recovering traumatic illnesses or injuries such as spinal cord injuries. Tim Kilbride, a physical therapist works extensively with people with paralysis and is an expert who is passionate about helping people with spinal cord injuries find new ways to explore and enjoy sex. -Tim leads a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers of different genders and sexual orientations who offer patients with new spinal cord injuries the option to learn about ways to enjoy a fulfilling sexual life after injury. - Based on his patients' interests, Tim can discuss a range of topics from fertility, to pleasing their partner, how to orgasm, to health concerns that stem from their injury. - Tim is an expert on adaptive tools, toys and equipment that people with paralysis can use to help them enjoy sex and please their partner.

Tim has been interviewed dozens of times by national and local media as an expert source on the rehabilitation of people with paralysis and other conditions. He is dynamic and well-spoken and confident and never at a loss for words. https://www.wtnh.com/news/health/coronavirus/singer-who-beat-covid-19-performs-song-to-thank-staff-at-gaylord-specialty-healthcare/

Website: www.gaylord.org

Media contact: Joy Savulak, jsavulak@gaylord.org

We do have patients who are potentially willing to talk about what they learned through this program. Our goal with publicizing this story is not to sensationalize, but to educate and empower people with spinal cord injuries to find ways to pursue a satisfying sex life and to break the public stigma and commonly held myths surrounding the topic.

Accounts payable automation solutions

Shan Haq

Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development

Transcepta

"Every year, companies waste billions of dollars writing and processing checks manually. By embracing Accounts Payable (AP) automation solutions, CFOs can digitize the entire invoice and payment process. Although more and more organizations are digitizing their financial workflows, 72.4 percent of businesses still receive invoices through the mail. When the pandemic emerged, businesses using paper-based AP processes learned the hard way that operations essentially stopped, with invoices sent to empty offices and no staff on hand to process them. Digitally powered teams had a different experience."

Shan Haq can discuss the following: * The benefits of digitizing accounts payable and procurement processes in the areas of supply chain management, customer relationship building, and cash flow optimization and spend management * Using analytics to improve cash flow and optimize profitability * Examining cost savings and staffing/processing improvements * The importance of AI in supply chain management and maintaining key financial controls in a remote environment * The importance of 24/7 visibility to the invoice process * How AP automation eliminates physical touch points, another major asset during the pandemic and for remote workforces

Shan Haq is Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development with Transcepta, the leading cloud-based Procure-To-Pay platform. Haq is responsible for shaping Transcepta's strategy for new markets, products, and alliances. Through leadership roles in corporate strategy, marketing, and product management, Shan has successfully grown businesses within Microsoft, Deloitte Consulting, and Boeing Space and Technology. Transcepta, based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., is an intelligent Procure-To-Pay platform that enables Accounts Payable and Procurement teams to achieve 100% straight-through invoice processing across their supply chains, without scanning or OCR Imaging.

https://www.linkedin.com/https://www.linkedin.com/in/shan-haq-697101

Website: www.transcepta.com

Media contact: Jennifer Cronin, jcronin@smartbugmedia.com

