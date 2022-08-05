U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.41
    -19.53 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,707.77
    -19.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,614.61
    -105.97 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.46
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.41
    +0.87 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    -15.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.28 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8250
    +0.1490 (+5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0090 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1010
    +2.0850 (+1.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,861.73
    +354.23 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.59
    -4.63 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

ProfNet Expert Alerts for August 05, 2022

·4 min read

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)
(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Surgical Technology

  • Patient/Provider Relationships in Healthcare

  • Supply Chain Resiliency

MEDIA JOBS

  • Dow Jones: Mid-U.S. Bureau Chief (IL)

  • Dow Jones: East Coast Bureau Chief (DC)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • August Events for Journalists: Boost Your Skills in the Newsroom

  • 5 Road Trip Blogs to Inspire Your Next Adventure

Surgical Technology
Alejandro Gandsas
Surgeon and surgery residency program director
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center
"Virtual reality offers surgical residents a 360-degree, real-time view of the surgery, with the view of the laparoscope superimposed in front of the video, without actually having to be in the operating room," said Dr. Gandsas.
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland is using a new virtual reality system as a teaching tool.
Website:
Media contact: Justin McLeod, jmcleod@luminishealth.org

Patient/Provider Relationships in Healthcare
Dr Eshan Natour
Heart Surgeon
Stilgezet
"When you talk with someone you get to know each other, and this may lead to a better diagnosis. The more relaxed patients are, the better they feel, and the more trust they have in their medical environment, the greater are their chances of healing."
Dr Natour is passionate about improving the relationship between healthcare professionals and their patients. He can speak to anything related to Stenless Valve Surgery, Complex Aoritic Pathology, Surgery, Medical Education, Healthcare, Clinical Trials, Critical Care, Clinical Research, Medical Devices, Cardiology, Emergency Medicine, Aortic Surgery, Stentless Valve Surgery, Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery. topics. He can speak to overall wellness and the benefits of sustainable change in the healthcare system. He is an expert on crisis recovery and what to expect to: Prepare to adapt to a new normal, embracing life now, and accepting help.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ehsan-natour-103a41a2/
Website: https://stilgezet.nl/en/
Media contact: Sherrie Wilkolaski, authordrnatour@luxebeatmedia.com

Supply Chain Resiliency
Daniel Swan
Senior Partner
McKinsey & Company
Risks to supply chain have always been an inherent part of the industry and disruptions will continue to happen with more frequency and potentially larger magnitudes; The current supply chain crisis has reduced global GDP by 1 per cent. Global supply chains therefore must be reengineered to afford sustainability and strength – the question is, how? Should railway systems and trucking be more regulated? How can retailers and middlemen who have abused pitfalls to raise prices be held accountable? These are among the questions that need to be addressed to make the supply chain industry more resilient.
Global retailers are already bracing for a busy shipping season and a volatile supply chain ahead of the holidays full of long lines at ports, delayed deliveries, and price increases. The ongoing pandemic has turned what was once a well-tuned machine into a backfiring, glitchy mess that is fueling some of the worst inflation in decades. Unpredictable demand, particularly among the most cash-strapped consumers, is only part of the challenge, however. Companies fearing a repeat of the supply chain delays that burnt them last holiday season, are working to untangle the knots and bring things back under control as we go into the holiday season.
https://www.mckinsey.com/our-people/daniel-swan
Website: https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/our-insights
Media contact: Jodi Einhorn, jodi.einhorn@havas.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

AUGUST EVENTS FOR JOURNALISTS: BOOST YOUR SKILLS IN THE NEWSROOM. Choose from a variety of events for journalists and bloggers in August, covering everything from environmental journalism to podcasting and finance content.

5 ROAD TRIP BLOGS TO INSPIRE YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE. Ready to hit the road this summer? Check out these road trip blogs for destination and route inspiration.

****************

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-august-05-2022-301600943.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Recommended Stories

  • Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei

    Sino-U.S. trade tensions have escalated following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan. The iPhone maker told suppliers that China had started enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei", the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • Jobs Are Back, Baby, but Maybe Not Your Job

    The surprise addition of 528,000 jobs in July erased pandemic losses, but a lower share of Americans are employed and a million former service positions vanished.

  • Meta Delays Job Offers for Summer Interns, Making Gen Z Sweat

    (Bloomberg) -- Internships at Meta Platforms Inc., the Facebook and Instagram owner, are coveted for their selectivity, high compensation, lavish perks -- and most of all, the potential job offer waiting at the end of the summer. This year, that’s more elusive.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteMeta told interns via email in e

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production

    Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, currently employs 6,000 people in total. "New recruitments are for VinFast's production expansion," the company said in a Facebook post on its verified account announcing the hiring for its plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.

  • Coinbase’s Rapid Rise Left It Exposed in Crypto’s Collapse

    Fast expansion made Coinbase the biggest U.S. exchange for digital currency. Now it faces high expenses, dwindling cash and a challenge from regulators.

  • Supreme Court Won't Hear Suit Challenging State-Run IRA

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Tech war: China's memory chip champion YMTC stays mum amid threat of US sanctions

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) has yet to publicly comment on the possibility it might come under US sanctions, as Chinese technology firms keep a low profile amid geopolitical risks. The Wuhan-based company has been mum on reports this week that Washington plans to ban the shipment of US equipment used for making advanced NAND chips to China. In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and a half-d

  • Consol Energy nears opening of new West Virginia mine

    Itmann is a different type of coal, called metallurgical, which is a key component in some types of steel production.

  • Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule

    Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates. The privately owned chicken company, which says it is the nation's fourth-largest with around 1,100 contract farmers, distributed letters to its farmers detailing why they should oppose the proposed rule and provided them with form letters to submit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The rule, first proposed by the USDA in May as part of a broader effort to improve the conditions of contract farmers in the heavily consolidated U.S. meat industry, would require chicken companies to share more information about how contractor pay is calculated and provide details on the quality of inputs like feed and chicks that they provide to them.

  • July Jobs Report: U.S. Added 528,000 New Jobs as Unemployment Rate Fell to 3.5%

    The U.S. economy has now recouped the 22 million jobs lost in the wake of the pandemic. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%.

  • Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps

    Oil and gas prices have jumped with Western sanctions on Russia throttling energy supply amid a rebound in demand. Oil is trading about 25% higher since the start of the year and natural gas demand and prices have jumped on hot weather and Russian shortages. Conoco this year will devote $15 billion of cash from operations to shareholder returns, up from $10 billion originally set, it said, joining a parade of big energy companies using the price surge to reward investors.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.