U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.12
    -18.96 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,215.74
    -25.85 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,063.20
    -122.44 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.42
    +5.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    +2.15 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0280
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9000
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,507.19
    -1,756.07 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.44
    +8.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 11, 2022

·5 min read

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)
(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Antibiotic Resistance

  • Healthcare IT

  • 3D Printing and Robotics in Physician Practice

  • Business of Healthcare

  • Employee Experience and Knowledge Management

  • Residential Real Estate Trends

MEDIA JOBS

  • Sub-Editor – RT.com (Remote)

  • Strategy Researcher – Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • Register Now for These Blogger & Journalist Events in February

  • 5 Tax Vlogs You'll Love When Filing This Year

Antibiotic Resistance
Steve Lufkin
CEO
Selux Diagnostics
"Selux's NGP platform uniquely holds the potential to transform infectious diseases patient care and combat the antibiotic resistance epidemic by enabling personalized antimicrobial therapies to be administered to patients within one day," Lufkin says. "The NGP transformation is most significant for multi-drug resistant (MDR) infections, which currently require four- plus days before AST results are available. The Selux platform quadruples the number of antibiotics tested in parallel for each sample over legacy AST platforms, thereby providing rapid results for MDR-infected patients."
Selux is a Boston based company that is developing a new technology that can determine which antiobiotic is most effective against a particular bug. Steve can speak to the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevelufkin/
Website: www.seluxdx.com
Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Healthcare IT
Jason Z. Rose, MHSA
CEO
AdhereHealth
"Combined with our medication synchronization technologies and our nationwide AdhereRx digital pharmacy solution, we can drive better patient experience and improve value-based outcomes for vulnerable populations"
Jason Rose is veteran in healthcare IT and great on any topic related to managed care, Medicare, SDOH, quality improvement, medication adherence, healthcare analytics and value-based care.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonrose1/
Website: www.adherehealth.com
Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

3D Printing and Robotics in Physician Practice
Ziad Rouag
CEO
Biomodex
"Rehearsing novel approaches using a patient-specific anatomical models is intended to better prepare physicians and potentially improve patient outcomes"
The role 3D printing plays in physician rehearsals, and how the industry is evolving. Biomodex is also enabling robotic surgery.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ziad-r-3b59547/
Website: www.biomodex.com
Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Business of Healthcare
Dr. Alexa Kimball
CEO
Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
If we want hashtag#EqualPay laws to have the desired effect, we must provide women with resources to help them learn how to better navigate salary discussions. Read more in my letter to the @NYTimes,: https://nyti.ms/3rtg1B9
Dr. Kimball can discuss anything related to the business of healthcare, telehealth and COVID-19 response/challenges, as well as physician burnout and women leadership, pay equity in healthcare.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexakimball-md-mph/
Website: https://hmfphysicians.org/
Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Employee Experience and Knowledge Management
Chris McLaughlin
CMO
LumApps
"in a world of remote and hybrid work, how do you enable digitally those serendipitous moments where innovation happens. Where two people in unrelated functions come together to create the next big idea that fuels the success of the organization. This is where affinities between people and information fail us and where the next-generation of knowledge management is going."
Exployee experience, knowledge management
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ccmclaughlin/
Website: https://www.lumapps.com/
Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Residential Real Estate Trends
Budge Huskey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
With any new year comes the natural reflection on the one past, as well as thoughts about what the future holds. Real estate proved the sector of the economy with the most rapid recovery from the economic crisis generated by the pandemic. The rebound was evident across all residential real estate classes, locations, and price ranges, yet the greatest surge was present in the resort and second home categories. Vacation home sales were up 57.2% year-over-year in the first few months of 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors, compared with the approximately 20% change in total existing home sales.
Residential Real Estate trends, luxury real estate, Florida economy/real estate, the real estate industry
https://www.linkedin.com/in/budge-huskey-45aaa233/
Media contact: Budge Huskey, budge.huskey@premiersir.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

REGISTER NOW FOR THESE BLOGGER & JOURNALIST EVENTS IN FEBRUARY. These blogger and journalist events can be the perfect opportunity to make good on your work-related New Year's resolutions.

5 TAX VLOGS YOU'LL LOVE WHEN FILING THIS YEAR. Tax season is upon us and these tax vlogs are full of helpful tips and advice for getting the most out of your return.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.
To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-february-11-2022-301480810.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Recommended Stories

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

    Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla's California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors, California's civil rights agency alleges in an explosive lawsuit filed against the company Thursday.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • Wells Fargo asks employees to return to office in mid-March - memo

    The San Francisco-based bank's announcement comes a little over a week after Goldman Sachs Group Inc ushered its U.S.-based staff back to the office https://www.reuters.com/business/goldman-sachs-leads-us-banks-return-office-2022-02-01, with several of its rivals set to follow a similar return this month as the number of COVID-19 cases drop. Contact center employees and those in operations will return shortly after staff employees resume work from office, the memo said, adding that there is no change to the work schedules for essential employees.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • COVID-19: Some countries ease travel restrictions, FDA to review vaccine for kids under 5

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani provides a COVID-19 news update as Sweden and Norway end COVID-19 restrictions, the FDA reviews Pfizer vaccines for children under 5, Novavax vaccine trials show 80% effectiveness in adolescents, and unvaccinated NYC municipal workers face termination if they are not vaccinated by today.

  • Ford reconsiders India after halting production, this time for EVs

    Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is considering producing electric vehicles (EVs) in India for export, and possibly for sale in the domestic market, just months after the U.S. automaker decided to stop selling and manufacturing cars in the country. Ford's comments mark a shift in strategy after it said in September it was taking a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability and was leaving the major auto market. The decision came as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced:

  • Lawmakers Want Answers From Finra on Alleged Secret Wells Fargo Arrangement

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Katie Porter want answers from Finra about allegations Wells Fargo was able to tilt the arbitration process in its favor.