ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 10, 2023

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

  • Growth in Banking

  • Controlling Deer Populations

  • Emotion, Memory & Learning

  • The Trust (Dow Jones): Summer 2023 Internship, Editorial (NY)

  • Wall Street Journal: Video Journalist, YouTube Development (NY)

  • Hydrogen Economy, Alternative Energies, and More Energy News Trends

  • 4 Book Blogs to Add to Your TBR List

Growth in Banking
Luke Billeri
CEO
Members Choice Credit Union
"You can't have real growth in banking anymore unless you have the digital side right, or (customers) will go somewhere else who has been able to get it right," Billeri said. "Today, if you're a bank or credit union, you cannot do things like you used to do 20 years ago. You have to be able to have things simple."
Credit Union Strategy, Financial Literacy, Money Management, Leadership
https://www.linkedin.com/company/members-choice-credit-union/
Website: www.mccu.com
Media contact: Laura Frnka-Davis, laura@lfdcommunications.com

Controlling Deer Populations
Elea Cooper
Student Researcher
Miami University
"Bow hunting was banned previously, so that's part of why the deer population is so bad," Cooper said. "I know hunting in general is sometimes considered a negative thing, but it's actually so important."
Biology and Sustainability student researcher investigates effects of the overabundant deer population on local ecosystems
Website: miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Emotion, Memory & Learning
Jennifer Quinn
Associate Professor, Department of Pyschology
Miami University
I am interested in how both associative and non-associative emotional memories are formed, retrieved, and used to guide future behavior. Specifically, I investigate how the brain initially stores and subsequently stabilizes, updates, and forgets long-term memories.
Jennifer Quinn's research interests are in the neurobiology of learning, memory, stress, and emotion. Research done in the Learning, Memory and Emotion Lab at Miami University in the Department of Psychology.
Website: https://www.miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

HYDROGEN ECONOMY, ALTERNATIVE ENERGIES, AND MORE ENERGY NEWS TRENDS. Catch up on some of the most popular and trending energy news announcements sent via PR Newswire in January and February.

4 BOOK BLOGS TO ADD TO YOUR TBR LIST. Did you set a reading goal for 2023? These book blogs can help.

