U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,548.12
    +445.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 31, 2023

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)
(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Banking Crises

  • Women Mass Shooters

  • ChatGPT and Education

MEDIA JOBS

  • Senior Video Graphics Animator, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

  • CFO Journal Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • 20 Helpful Verification Tools for Journalists

  • 3 Blogs Offering Support and Resources for Women in Media

Banking Crises
Ejindu "EJ" Ume
Associate Professor, Economics
Miami University
It could get worse before it gets better. The root cause this time is different - But I think that we are taking the right precautions from policy and regulatory standpoints. I feel the fed has done the right thing in terms of opening up their lending facility, the so I think they are taking proper so that we don't have a repeat of 2008.
How the current banking/financial crisis can affect average citizens and how this is different that the financial crisis of 2008.
Website: miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Women Mass Shooters
JP Guilbault
CEO
Navigate360
Historical instances of female mass shooters are incredibly rare according to a January 2023 report from the US Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center. That said, mental health issues like pervasive sadness, hopelessness, depression and thoughts of self-harm and violence are increasing among our youth, particularly young girls. Suicide among young women is increasing at a faster rate than ever recorded based on Office of National Statistics data – up from 2.5 deaths per 100,000 females to 3.6. What is important to remember is that there is no profile. Yes, there are patterns, but the reality is, our prevention, assessments, and intervention programs must remain vigilant and account for what does not fit the norm. The fact is, a well-trained community – educators, family members, and friends – that can recognize the signs of concerning behavior are in the best position to prevent an act of violence when they know what to do.
How can we flag concerning, at-risk behavior using proven, evidence-based tools and techniques to provide timely interventions to prevent potential problems before they escalate into mass violence? This must continue to be the focus – each and every day across every single stakeholder – and we can help you understand the nuances and complexities of a layered and holistic approach to safety.
Website:
Media contact: Ken Stoflet, ken@cblohm.com

ChatGPT and Education
Mindy Bingham
CEO
Academic Innovations
"The guiding principle for my entrepreneurial endeavors has always been centered around the question, "Is this what's best for students?" Whenever my team and I encountered difficult decisions along the way, we relied on this principle to guide our choices and actions." "We don't have time to sleepwalk through this one. The genie is out of the bottle. As educators and parents, I recommend caution by not jumping on this newest technology bandwagon, at least until research shows us the positives and negatives. We all know the saying, "A young mind is a precious thing to waste." Let's be very careful when deploying this tool and only use it when appropriate."
ChatGPT and its impact on education
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mindy-bingham/?trk=pulse-article_main-author-card
Website: http://www.whatworkscareerchoices.com/
Media contact: Gavin Rhoades, gavin.rhoades@academicinnovations.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

20 HELPFUL VERIFICATION TOOLS FOR JOURNALISTS. As we near April Fool's Day and its potential wave of misleading content, we're rounding up a few verification tools that journalists should bookmark.

3 BLOGS OFFERING SUPPORT AND RESOURCES FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA. Check out these blogs dedicated to women in media.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-march-31-2023-301787475.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Recommended Stories

  • The Class of 2023 Faces a Jittery Job Market: ‘The World Seems to Have Flipped on Its Head.’

    Companies from Amazon to Wayfair are tapping the brakes on their hiring of college grads this year, forcing seniors to cast a wider net as they search for that crucial first job.

  • Investments & Wealth Institute Now Offering the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) Certification Program in Africa

    This new global market is part of the Institute's ongoing initiative to address the professional needs of financial advisors worldwide.

  • Does your loan purpose matter?

    The reason you get a loan is personal, but it could affect which lender you select.

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Stock Advances As Bulk Of Semi Trucks Recalled Over Parking Brake Malfunction

    Tesla is recalling the bulk of its eagerly anticipated long-haul Semis after beginning deliveries of the all-electric, 18-wheel trucks just three months ago. TSLA shares shot up Friday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, announced Friday Tesla plans to recall 35 Semi trucks for parking brake issues.

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • GE Stock Breaks Out To New High After Soaring More Than 45% — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy as it breaks out to multiyear highs? GE News The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Does Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Have the Potential to Rally 33.64% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 33.6% in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Bear of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    This stock looks very top heavy with the topline expected to contract this year and margins shrinking

  • Can I Retire Off The Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

    Wall Street "currently undervalues" the likelihood that regulators will allow the merger to be completed, according to New Street Research.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.