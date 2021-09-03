ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 03, 2021

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

Treatments for Trauma

Law Students, Legal Assistance and the Eviction Crisis

Treatments for Trauma

Dr. Sachi Ananda, PD, LMHC, MCAP

Director of Shatterproof

FHE Health

The mental health effects of trauma on first responders can linger 20 years after an event like 9/11, especially if left untreated. For example, we recently treated a law enforcement officer who worked at Ground Zero. He had been drinking before 9/11, but after 9/11, his drinking became worse. For years this police officer suppressed the trauma he had experienced from 9/11, and his drinking worsened as he tried to self-medicate. By the time he chose to seek treatment, he could no longer manage his drinking and was about to lose his wife and family. Addressing his core trauma took time and required long-term treatment.

Dr. Satchi can discuss the latest treatments for trauma, gleaned from treating over 1,600 first responders through FHE Health's Shatterproof program. She can also discuss the critical need to expand mental health treatment programs and how national events like 9/11 and local events like the Surfside condo collapse have long-term implications for first responders and the public.

Law Students, Legal Assistance and the Eviction Crisis

Donald B. Tobin

Dean & Professor

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Maryland Carey Law students have been working for over a year to help families stay in their homes by providing education on housing related laws and free legal assistance to clients facing eviction across the state.

Dean Donald Tobin can discuss how Maryland Carey Law students are responding to Attorney General Merrick Garland's recent call for the legal profession to assist with the looming eviction crisis.

