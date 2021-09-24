U.S. markets closed

ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 24, 2021 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Student Loans and Financial Skills

  • Layaway Programs

MEDIA JOBS

  • Senior Video Journalist – Wall Street Journal (New York)

  • Video Producer – Barron's (New York)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • 10 Hispanic News Podcasts You Shouldn't Miss

  • Blog Profiles: Coffee Blogs, Volume 2

Student Loans and Financial Skills
Tim Walley
Financial Education Supervisor
iQ Credit Union
"Start with the basics. List all your loans, you could have more than a dozen federal loans or private loans, in one place, including principal balance, interest rate, loan term, first payment deadline, servicer and payment details, and respective customer service contact information. Next, figure out what your monthly minimum(s) are, if you don't already know, use a loan calculator to find out. During your grace period, you'll also be able to choose a repayment plan for your federal loans, those who do not make a selection will default into the standard 10-year plan with a fixed payment amount. A common question about debt repayment is where it falls in the order of financial operations. Is it more important than investing? Should it be paid off before you start saving for retirement?"
Tim can discuss all things related to student loans, financial skills that students should learn, and credit cards.
Website: https://www.iqcu.com/
Media contact: Janet Sauter, jsauter@smartbugmedia.com

Layaway Programs
Bob Moulton
President
National Jewelry & Pawn, Inc.
Big box retailers like Wal-Mart are abandoning their layaway programs and instead are moving to online finance options. What options does this leave for consumers who don't qualify or prefer not to incur debt?
As pawnbrokers, we are familiar with customers who have little or no access to credit cards or other traditional banking products. Layaway allows them to spread the cost of your merchandise out over several smaller and more affordable payments. Unlike credit cards, layaway plans like ours don't charge interest on the outstanding balance owed.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bob-moulton-b92b214a/
Website: www.nationalpawnshops.com
Media contact: Cyndee Harrison, editor@pawnbrokernetwork.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

10 HISPANIC NEWS PODCASTS YOU SHOULDN'T MISS. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, here are 10 of the top Hispanic news podcasts providing insights on politics, culture, business, and current events.

BLOG PROFILES: COFFEE BLOGS, VOLUME 2. These coffee blogs over a variety of recipes, tips, and tricks for ordering the perfect drink or making an amazing cup of joe at home.

