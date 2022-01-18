U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.25
    -41.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,531.00
    -265.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,370.25
    -225.50 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.00
    -17.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.96
    +1.14 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +1.12 (+5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6920
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,737.01
    -847.85 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.27
    -26.46 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.63
    -39.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Profound Medical Announces First Patients Treated in Prospective, Randomized Clinical Trial Comparing the TULSA Procedure to Radical Prostatectomy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Profound Medical Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, today announced that the first patients have been treated in the Level 1 ‘CAPTAIN’ trial.

CAPTAIN (A Comparison of TULSA Procedure vs. Radical Prostatectomy in Participants with Localized Prostate Cancer) is a prospective, multi-centre randomized controlled trial of 201 patients aimed at comparing the safety and efficacy of the TULSA procedure (performed with the TULSA-PRO® system) with radical prostatectomy (“RP”) in men with organ-confined, intermediate-risk, Gleason Score 7 (Grade Group 2 and 3) prostate cancer. In the CAPTAIN trial, 134 patients will be randomized to receive one or two TULSA procedures and 67 patients will be randomized to receive RP. The trial is expected to take place at eight or more sites in the United States and two in Canada. Of those, six sites have been activated to date and are currently recruiting patients.

RP is currently the gold-standard surgical treatment for intermediate-risk prostate cancer. RP effectively controls disease, but carries risk of significant side effects such as long-term erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. The TULSA procedure combines transurethral, robotically-driven therapeutic ultrasound with real-time visualization of temperature and automated control of heating from magnetic resonance thermometry. The high spatial, thermal, and anatomic resolution of the target volume enables precise ablation of prostate tissue while sparing functionally important structures, potentially reducing the risk of side effects relative to RP.

The goal of CAPTAIN is to demonstrate that the efficacy of the TULSA procedure is not inferior to RP, while demonstrating superior quality of life outcomes. The primary safety endpoint is the proportion of patients who preserve both erectile potency and urinary continence at one year after treatment. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of patients who are free from any additional treatment for prostate cancer by three years after treatment. Secondary endpoints include comparison of rates of complications, cost effectiveness, and timing of the return to baseline activity. Long-term follow-up will be gathered for up to 10 years after treatment.

“CAPTAIN is a post-market study intended to support coverage by payors,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman. “Notably, this will be the first Level 1 study ever conducted comparing an emerging technology head-to-head with RP in men with prostate cancer. So, if successful, in addition to helping advance our reimbursement strategy, we believe the data generated from CAPTAIN has the potential to drive much broader awareness and adoption of TULSA-PRO®.”

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, BPH, uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment and osteoid osteoma. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, regulatory approvals, reimbursement, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on Profound’s operations, the demand for its products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
skilmer@profoundmedical.com
T: 647.872.4849


Recommended Stories

  • Preliminary Israeli study shows fourth COVID booster doesn’t stop omicron infections

    A fourth vaccine boost lifted antibodies, but omicron infections persisted, according to an unpublished study at an Israeli hospital

  • Palihapitiya’s SPAC to Merge With ProKidney in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm started by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya and Suvretta Capital is merging with medical technology company ProKidney, according to a statement, confirming a Bloomberg News report earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Ho

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • Fourth Covid Vaccine Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Says Preliminary Israeli Study

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • The Omicron Shift in Europe: Pandemic or Endemic?

    LONDON — In Britain, France, Spain and other countries across Europe, politicians and some public health experts are pushing a new approach to the coronavirus pandemic borne of both boldness and resignation: that the illness is becoming a fixture of daily life. Governments are seizing a moment in which their populations have experienced less severe illness and, in some instances, a drop in new daily cases after weeks of record growth. And they are moving their mitigation policies off emergency f

  • MindMed Enrolls First Participant in a Study of its Session Monitoring System

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies for the treatment of mental health and addiction, today announced that it has enrolled the first subjects into its Session Monitoring System (SMS-01) study evaluating the passive collection of sensory data during a consciousness-altering therapeutic session. SMS-01 utilizes MindMed's Session Monitoring System (MSMS), which it be

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • 'Biden' blames political woes on Spider-Man movie on 'Saturday Night Live'

    "Saturday Night Live" mocked President Biden in its first show of the new year for his handling of the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. "Stop seeing Spider-Man," James Austin Johnson, who portrays Biden on the skit comedy show, said during its cold opening."Think about it, when did Spider-Man come out? December 17," he added. "When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17. Stop seeing Spider-Man!" "Spider-...

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • Why you’re having trouble finding cold and cough medicine, and alternatives to try instead

    Here’s why medicine shelves are empty at your grocery store. And what health experts recommend you try instead.

  • India tells top court it has no plans to force people to get Covid vaccine

    Indian government also said it is not mandatory for people to carry their vaccination certificates

  • At-home COVID-19 tests can be hard to find — but these FDA-authorized options are still in stock

    An infectious disease expert weighs in on when to use these tests at home.

  • A loss of smell from Covid-19 could be down to genetics, study suggests

    A loss of taste or smell is a common symptom of the virus

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Avoid "Deadly" Cancer

    ​​According to Cancer.org, in 2021, there were "an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the United States." While that number is staggering, cancer doesn't have to be the death sentence that it once was. Eating a nutrient rich diet, taking preventive measures and seeing your doctor annually all help avoid getting cancer. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained ways to prevent cancer and how to live a healthier lifestyle. Read on—and to

  • Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

    Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pang Xinghuo, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and...

  • Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

    Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly. Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic. "Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.

  • Can shovelling snow cause a heart attack? What Canadians need to know

    Why the simple winter task can be fatal for Canadians, and what you can do to stay safe.