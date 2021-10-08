ProfoundBio Announces Presentation on Novel, Proprietary Linker-Drug Technology to Enable Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with an Expanded Therapeutic Window at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

WOODINVILLE, Wash. and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio announces that preclinical data from its novel, proprietary ADC technology platform are being presented at the 2021 Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics conference hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). The presentation is entitled, "Novel Hydrophilic Drug Linkers Enable Exatecan-based Antibody-Drug Conjugates with Promising Physiochemical Properties and In Vivo Activity."



"Our platform enables us to develop ADCs that could otherwise not even be considered for development. By optimizing physiochemical properties, our platform enables the use of hydrophobic payloads at a drug to antibody ratio (DAR) up to 8, and potentially higher, while maintaining similar pharmacokinetics to unconjugated mAb, robust anti-tumor activity, and an acceptable safety profile," said Baiteng Zhao, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at ProfoundBio. "This technology has the potential to usher in a new generation of ADCs that will meaningfully help patients who have cancer."

About ProfoundBio

ProfoundBio is an oncology biotherapeutics company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential for patients with cancer. Built on innovative technology platforms, ProfoundBio has developed a pipeline consisting of multiple solid tumor-targeting drug candidates that are currently in discovery and preclinical development stages. ProfoundBio has operations in both the greater Seattle area, WA, USA and Suzhou, China.

