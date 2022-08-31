U.S. markets closed

ProFrac Holding Corp. to Present at Barclays' 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference

·1 min read

WILLOW PARK, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) ("ProFrac" or the "Company") announced today that Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman, and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 10:20 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.  The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the ProFrac's website at www.pfholdingscorp.com.

Contacts:

ProFrac Holding Corp.


Lance Turner – Chief Financial Officer


investors@profrac.com




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Rick Black


PFHC@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profrac-holding-corp-to-present-at-barclays-2022-ceo-energy-power-conference-301615386.html

SOURCE ProFrac Holding Corp.

