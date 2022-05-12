U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,733.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,026.00
    +78.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.20
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.03
    +0.90 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4330
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,862.20
    -194.71 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.95
    +12.85 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

ProFrac Holding Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

WILLOW PARK, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. ("ProFrac") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $18.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PFHC" on May 13, 2022. In addition, ProFrac granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on May 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

ProFrac intends to use approximately $273.4 million of net proceeds from the offering, or $313.8 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, as described in the prospectus for the offering, including to repay certain outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (866) 803-9204
prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Piper Sandler & Co.
Attention: Prospectus Department
800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: 800-747-3924
prospectus@psc.com

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10014

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process.

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "ProFrac Holding Corp." This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the commencement of trading of ProFrac's Class A common stock, the closing of the initial public offering and ProFrac's use of proceeds from the offering, represent ProFrac's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of ProFrac's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, ProFrac does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ProFrac to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with ProFrac's initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in ProFrac's prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Contact

ProFrac Holding Corp.
Lance Turner
Chief Financial Officer
(254) 776-3722

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profrac-holding-corp-prices-initial-public-offering-301546651.html

SOURCE ProFrac Holding Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today

    The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell on Thursday after an analyst slashed his stock price forecast for the auto giant. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan is worried that legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (NYSE: GM) will see their earnings fall in the coming years, as they shift more of their production toward electric vehicles (EVs). For Ford specifically, Langan warns that the costs of raw materials needed to build EVs have surged due to supply constraints.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • With Stock Selloff Raging, Views Abound on Where It Will End

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing to realize about a stock selloff: You won’t know it’s over until long after it ends. But that doesn’t keep people from trying to pick a bottom. Valuation, sentiment and history each form a basis for study.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Pops 58%: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

    Thinking about buying this penny electric vehicle stock after its stunning comeback? Read this first.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest snaps up $3M in Coinbase shares amid sell-off

    Even as 2022’s stock rout deepens, hitting her own fund included particularly hard, Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood is moving forward undeterred with her now-controversial stock-picking strategy.

  • Will Apple and Microsoft Finally Give Way in the Stock Market's Downturn?

    The stock market continued to see big ups and downs during the course of trading on Thursday. Market participants are having a lot of difficulty deciding whether the major macroeconomic factors affecting Wall Street are short term in nature or will have longer-term implications, and as attitudes change, stock market moves have been violent. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 16 points to 3,919, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave up 4 points to 11,361.