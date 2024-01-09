PROG Holdings' (NYSE:PRG) investors will be pleased with their favorable 66% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) share price is up 66% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 43% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year PROG Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 83%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 66% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on PROG Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.69.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that PROG Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on PROG Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PROG Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 66% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PROG Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

