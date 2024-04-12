This Progen Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Progen Holdings Ltd's (Catalist:583 ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Progen Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Ee Lee for S$87k worth of shares, at about S$0.048 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.036. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ee Lee.

Ee Lee bought a total of 3.27m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.049. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Progen Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Progen Holdings insiders own 61% of the company, worth about S$8.5m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Progen Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Progen Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Progen Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Progen Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

