Progenity Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts on Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders at ECCO’22

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that two presentations with patient data on indicators of efficacy in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders have been accepted by the 17th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), February 16-19, 2022, the world’s largest forum for IBD specialists. ECCO’s mission is to improve the care of patients with IBD through international guidelines, education, research, and collaboration.

Details of the guided poster sessions are as follows:



Abstract Title: Tofacitinib tissue exposure correlates with endoscopic outcome Presenters: Bram Verstockt, MD, PhD and Séverine Vermeire, MD, PhD Session Date & Time: February 18, 2022, 12:30 to 13:30 CET Location: Poster Exhibition (Hall C) Abstract Title: Characterization of cytokine and drug concentrations in serum, mucosa and faeces during induction treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis with anti-TNF monoclonal antibodies Presenters: Joep van Oostrom and Geert D'Haens, MD, PhD Abstract Number: EC22-1198 Session Date & Time: February 18, 2022, 12:30 to 13:30 CET Location: Poster Exhibition (Hall C)

Abstracts will be posted on the ECCO website in mid January. Poster presentations will be made available on the Progenity website following the conclusion of the conference.

