Progenity Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts on Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders at ECCO’22

Progenity, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that two presentations with patient data on indicators of efficacy in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders have been accepted by the 17th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), February 16-19, 2022, the world’s largest forum for IBD specialists. ECCO’s mission is to improve the care of patients with IBD through international guidelines, education, research, and collaboration.

Details of the guided poster sessions are as follows:

Abstract Title:

Tofacitinib tissue exposure correlates with endoscopic outcome

Presenters:

Bram Verstockt, MD, PhD and Séverine Vermeire, MD, PhD

Session Date & Time:

February 18, 2022, 12:30 to 13:30 CET

Location:

Poster Exhibition (Hall C)

Abstract Title:

Characterization of cytokine and drug concentrations in serum, mucosa and faeces during induction treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis with anti-TNF monoclonal antibodies

Presenters:

Joep van Oostrom and Geert D'Haens, MD, PhD

Abstract Number:

EC22-1198

Session Date & Time:

February 18, 2022, 12:30 to 13:30 CET

Location:

Poster Exhibition (Hall C)

Abstracts will be posted on the ECCO website in mid January. Poster presentations will be made available on the Progenity website following the conclusion of the conference.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, ICR Westwicke
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(619) 743-6294


