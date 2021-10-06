U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +17.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.99
    +102.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.91
    +68.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.00
    -13.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    -1.87 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4000
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,224.15
    +3,822.53 (+7.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.36
    +67.26 (+5.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Progenity Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Progenity, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 13,333,334 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Progenity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its operations, invest in research and development with respect to its diagnostic technologies and precision medicine platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2021 and was declared effective on August 6, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(619) 742-6294


Recommended Stories

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Airlines Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Wednesday, a pair of airline stocks were downgraded by a leading Wall Street analyst. The whole sector is selling off as a result, with shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) leading the way down about 5% each in midday trading. Airline stocks have experienced some turbulence of late, caught between investors bullish on a post-pandemic economic recovery and those who are worried about whether the pandemic is really over, among other issues.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Affirm Stock Skyrockets As Target Joins 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Financing Boom

    Target is teaming up with Affirm for the holidays, becoming the latest retailer to jump on the buy-now-pay-later trend. Affirm stock surged.

  • Constellation Brands' earnings miss, Palantir wins major army contract, NFLX closes at all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers including Netflix, Constellation Brands, and Palantir.&nbsp;

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Wall Street Just Put the Brakes on These 2 Nasdaq Tech Stocks

    The stock market remained choppy on Wednesday, but certain segments of the market held up better than others. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down 52 points to 14,382, but the index had been off nearly 200 points at one point earlier in the session. Technology stocks have generally done quite well over the long haul, and that's helped bolster the Nasdaq to greater performance than some of its stock market index peers.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Cathie Wood to Move Investment Manager ARK to Florida

    The asset-management firm plans to close its New York headquarters this month and relocate to the Sunshine State.

  • Palantir Stock Got a Lift From an Army Contract. Bears Say Not So Fast.

    Palantir got a lift after the software firm won an Army contract. Analysts with Sell ratings on the stock are unmoved.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeARK is closing its New York office permanently at the end of October a

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • At US$128, Is It Time To Put Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watch List?

    Applied Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...

  • Auto sector in the early stages of a ‘green tidal wave’: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles amid the chip shortage.