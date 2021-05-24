U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.75
    +11.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,335.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,712.50
    +56.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.60
    +9.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.82
    -0.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +8.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    28.17
    +0.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2228
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.42
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4157
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9000
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,903.94
    +3,322.51 (+9.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.52
    +61.79 (+6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.88
    -21.91 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Progenity Announces Poster Presentations at Digestive Disease Week 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Progenity, Inc.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two Abstracts Support Company’s Targeted Therapeutics Program including the Drug Delivery System

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the presentation of two posters related to the company’s Targeted Therapeutics program presented at the 2021 Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) Virtual Event. The posters include a preclinical study evaluating treatment of intestinal inflammation with the Company’s PGN-600 (liquid tofacitinib) product candidate and a second preclinical study of its investigational ingestible Drug Delivery System (DDS). DDW is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery.

“There remains a significant medical need for safe and effective targeted therapeutics to treat disorders such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Targeted drug delivery directly to the colon has the potential to improve drug absorption at the site of inflammation, improving the efficacy of treatment,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board and co-founder of Progenity. “These preclinical studies together suggest how, by leveraging an investigational, proprietary soluble formulation of an approved compound, such as tofacitinib, our Drug Delivery System has the potential to address the unmet need of mucosal targeted therapy for inflammatory bowel disease.”

The presentation titled Targeted Delivery of Soluble Tofacitinib Citrate to the Site of Inflammation to Improve Efficacy and Safety studied the pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and biodistribution of tofacitinib liquid formulation (PGN-600) through local administration to the cecum in animal models. Tofacitinib was the first oral JAK inhibitor approved to treat moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Targeted local delivery of drugs directly to the colon may increase local tissue concentration to improve efficacy and lower systemic absorption. To test this, animal models were implanted with a cecal cannula to study the direct delivery of drug compared to the oral delivery of tofacitinib citrate. The study found that:

  • Approximately 10- to 15-fold smaller doses of tofacitinib administered via intra-cecal delivery achieved equivalent drug concentrations with lower systemic drug exposure compared to oral delivery.

  • Intra-cecal delivery of tofacitinib to the inflamed mucosa potentiated PD activity at a lower dose.

  • Soluble tofacitinib formulation increased tissue absorption and coverage via intra-cecal administration.

These results indicate that targeted delivery of soluble tofacitinib to the site of inflammation increased tissue absorption and coverage, suggesting the potential to achieve greater activity with a lower risk of systemic toxicity compared to oral delivery.

In a poster presentation titled Development of a Novel Drug Delivery System for Targeted Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis, a preclinical proof-of-concept study was conducted to evaluate the functionality of the DDS after oral administration (PO) in fasted animal models. The DDS is an investigational ingestible electronic capsule that is designed to deliver therapeutic compounds to a defined location in the gastrointestinal tract. It is comprised of a drug reservoir containing a liquid formulation of the therapeutic compound, a removable cap, and an electronic module. In this preclinical study, two marker drugs, acetaminophen and sulfasalazine, were loaded into the capsule’s drug reservoir. Acetaminophen absorption was utilized to evaluate drug release and sulfasalazine absorption was utilized to identify colon arrival.

In this study, the PK results from both drugs showed that the DDS capsule autonomously identified the colonic entry and delivered the drugs to the colon successfully. The Company believes these results support the potential of the DDS to deliver mucosal targeted therapy for GI disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The study posters and findings are part of DDW’s virtual sessions which can be accessed on demand until August 23, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Targeted Delivery of Soluble Tofacitinib Citrate to the Site of Inflammation to Improve Efficacy and Safety
Authors: Shaoying Nikki Lee, PhD; Cheryl Stork, PhD; Chris Wahl, MD; Sharat Singh, PhD; Emil Chuang, MD
Poster Number: #Fr488

Presentation Title: Development of a Novel Drug Delivery System 2 (DDS2) for Colon Targeted Delivery Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
Authors: Shaoying Nikki Lee, PhD; Jeff Shimizu; Cheryl Stork, PhD; Nelson Quintana; Chris Wahl, MD; Sharat Singh, PhD; Emil Chuang, MD
Poster Number: #Su599

The poster presentations can also be reviewed now on the Progenity website.

About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information about Progenity’s products and pipeline visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements regarding the development our DDS platform, the potential benefits of the DDS platform, the potential for targeted drug delivery directly to the colon to improve drug absorption at the site of inflammation and improve the efficacy of treatment, the potential of the DDS to address the unmet need of mucosal targeted therapy for IBD, the potential for targeted delivery of soluble tofacitinib to the site of inflammation to achieve greater activity with a lower risk of systemic toxicity compared to oral delivery, the development pipeline of therapeutic candidates that use the DDS, and the development of drug device combination products, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including: whether we are able to develop any products that meet our desired target product profile and address the relevant clinical need or commercial opportunity; whether any products that we develop will prove to be effective in preclinical and/or clinical trials or otherwise; whether we will obtain necessary regulatory authorizations, in a timely manner or at all; competition from existing products or new products; the timing of regulatory review and our ability to obtain regulatory marketing authorizations of our product candidates; preclinical and/or clinical trials may produce negative or inconclusive results, and we may decide, or regulators may require us, to conduct additional clinical trials or abandon product development programs; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-in-place orders; the loss or retirement of key scientific or management personnel; and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and other subsequent documents we file with the SEC, including but not limited to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We claim the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(619)743-6294


Recommended Stories

  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

    A full transcript of Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida's interview with Yahoo Finance on May 25, 2021.

  • Bitcoin ETF Backers See Canada Fund’s Slump as Reason to Believe

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada -- North America’s first such fund -- moved in lockstep.That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions -- which can create dramatic dislocations.“While the recent nasty selloff in Bitcoin will likely spook the SEC, it should do the exact opposite and give them maximum confidence to approve, as it showed once again how well the ETF can handle pressure thanks to their fungibility,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Investors “deserve to get something that tracks the price well -- and ETFs have shown they are the best structure to do that.”Bitcoin has plunged over 33% so far this month, dragged down by renewed regulatory concerns from China and criticism from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk about its energy usage. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is hovering near $37,900 per coin, down roughly 40% from a mid-April peak.At least 11 companies are looking to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., and nine of them have filed since the end of 2020, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence. VanEck renewed that push with a filing in late December, but the SEC has delayed a decision on its application until at least June. VanEck also filed for an ETF tracking the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether.Hopes for a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2021 have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. New SEC chairman Gary Gensler told Congress that the crypto market “could benefit from greater investor protection,” and later a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission staff warned that Bitcoin is “highly speculative” and volatile.But Bitcoin’s turbulence shouldn’t prevent the SEC from giving the green light, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“The regulatory approval process for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF appears more focused on whether they have comfort in the risks related to Bitcoin in a fund and whether the fund could become too large to handle the lack of liquidity in the market,” said Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of ETF and mutual fund research. “I don’t think the volatility for Bitcoin impacts the decision-making process, but the fact that demand remains high could add data to support their concerns about the impact of the fund’s potential size and inability to close to new investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia’s Westpac breaks bond hiatus with $2.8 billion deal

    SYDNEY (Reuters) – Westpac Banking Group on Tuesday will reopen Australia’s big banks bond-market taps for the first time in more than a year, in a deal marking the first use of a non-USD Libor benchmark rate to price the debt.

  • Bonds of Firm That Sells $500 Sneakers Sum Up Junk’s Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that has come to exemplify the fevered state of the high-yield bond market.Italian luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose -- famed for its distressed-look shoes -- drew enough interest to sell a 480 million-euro ($588 million) six-year junk bond this month. Unlike any other deal in Europe this year, this one banks on the company’s ability to sell sneakers that retail at around 400 euros, its flagship product.One attractive aspect of the deal was that it yielded more than a percentage point above the average for similarly-rated credits, partly due to it being the firm’s first bond sale. Investors struggling to make decent returns found the yields of over 5% on the single B-rated bonds irresistible. Golden Goose declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Benoit Soler, a senior portfolio manager at Keren Finance in Paris, didn’t go for it. Barring significant wage increases, he’s skeptical about the prospects for high-end retail, noting that there’s unlikely to be a serious rise in spending on non-essential goods.“For Golden Goose, you’re buying into a non-essential mono product and taking a view on that sector for the next six years, if you buy the deal to hold,” he said.The offering has come to manifest the risks investors are willing to take to book returns, especially after global monetary policy helped swell the pile of negative yielding debt to a record. And even amid rising concerns over inflation, junk notes continue to advance because their higher yields and typically shorter maturities offer protection against price rises.Bloomberg Barclays index that tracks European junk bonds climbed about 2% this year, while a similar gauge of investment grade notes fell 1.2%. The difference in yields plummeted around 500 basis points since March 2020 to almost 2 percentage points.“The market is way too hot, and bond terms are the worst I’ve seen my entire 20-year career,” Soler said. “If spreads on assets like junk bonds are at their lowest at the same time as typically safe-haven assets such as government debt, it’s a sign of trouble brewing.”Spending SpreeOthers are also becoming cautious. Hedge funds’ short position on junk bonds this month was the highest since 2008, but that hasn’t curbed the rush of debt sales. Issuance in junk debt is at a record this year, and offerings have still been oversubscribed multiple times over“While the quantity of deals has been increasing, the quality has been gradually decreasing throughout the year,” Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management, said in an interview. “There’s no obvious catalyst at the moment to really instill the caution that’s needed longer term.”There’s been talk of so-called revenge spending -- the act of splurging on goods and services to compensate for a difficult year -- benefiting the sector as economies emerge from lockdowns. IHS Markit’s measure of U.K. private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998.The luxury retail sector, however, wasn’t as impacted by lockdowns because the pandemic didn’t curb the incomes of high earners as much, explained Solweig Pierronnet, a senior credit analyst at Spread Research in Lyon, France. In other words, the pent-up demand for high-end goods may be limited.Golden Goose’s sales were largely unaffected by the pandemic, analysts at Lucror wrote in a note to their clients. Other upmarket, high-yield credits have also done well. Luxury clothing brand Isabel Marant received a credit upgrade last month, and Italian lighting and furniture-maker International Design Group improved the terms of its bond during a successful sale earlier this month.While it is hard to assess the impact of future Covid-related uncertainty on Golden Goose, the credit’s recent success epitomizes the current frothy state of the market.“Golden Goose is one example out of many which reflect the desperate search for yield,” Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, said. “We are flooding the market with very risky transactions, and global credit risk is rising continuously.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC CEO Says Bank ‘Not Into Bitcoin’ Due to Concerns Over Volatility: Report

    The CEO of one of Europe's largest banks points to bitcoin's volatility as the primary reason for not pursuing a digital asset trading desk.

  • Royal Mail Set for FTSE 100 Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail Plc is to return to the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index as the 500-year-old company cements its position as a crucial component of Europe’s pandemic-driven e-commerce boom.Following a three-fold price rally over the past 12 months, the stock will join the benchmark from May 28 as RSA Insurance Group Plc is deleted following its takeover, index provider FTSE Russell said in a statement Tuesday. Engineer Renishaw Plc is also expected to depart the large-cap gauge, according to indicative results of a quarterly review. Royal Mail lost its blue-chip status in December 2018, but the Covid-19 outbreak has had a dual impact on its fortunes: it spurred a surge in parcel delivery demand from locked-down consumers, while paving the way for an agreement in principle with the Communication Workers Union, whose bargaining power was diminished by forecasts of a spike in unemployment. Years of labor negotiations had hindered the company’s efforts to boost productivity, weighing on the shares.The shares had their best day in almost seven months Tuesday ahead of the update from FTSE Russell, rising 6.6% to close at 586.2 pence apiece. New entrants to indexes benefit as so-called tracker funds boost their weightings, while demoted stocks are vulnerable to selling by funds whose aim is to mirror the performance of a gauge. If Renishaw’s relegation is confirmed, it would mark a short spell in the U.K. benchmark for the company, which was only added in March.Royal Mail’s U.K.-focused unit delivered 1.7 billion parcels in the 12 months ended March, up 32% year-on-year, while the Amsterdam-based General Logistics Solutions division reported volume of 838 million, up 26%, the company said in its May 20 results statement. Amid a continued decline in letter volumes, parcels represented more than 70% of group revenue.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Samuel J Bland on Monday lifted his price target to 801 pence a share, the highest among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and suggesting a further 48% upside from Friday’s close. Alongside the parcel boost, Bland cited the “much improved” union situation, noting that the company confirmed material cost savings in its results.Peel Hunt analyst Alex Paterson on Tuesday upgraded his rating to buy from hold, citing the cost savings boost and a better revenue mix between parcels and letters. “A cultural change is also underway, which appears to be reducing bureaucracy and supporting a more harmonious relationship with staff.” Royal Mail said at its results that it’s working with the union on issues including parcel automation infrastructure and Sunday deliveries.Still, while none of the 15 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommends selling the shares, there are signs that the pandemic parcel boom is easing, with volume slipping 2% in April as in-store nonessential shopping was allowed to resume in England.The lag between the indicative index changes and the actual announcement means that the stocks set to enter and drop out of the benchmark may change. The final revisions will be announced June 2, and become effective June 21, according to a FTSE Russell statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • BMO Tops Estimates as Provisions Drop, Loan Income Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.Profit more than doubled in Bank of Montreal’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit and rose 60% in its U.S. division in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Wednesday. Total provisions for credit losses fell 95% from a year earlier.Given vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada, the pandemic is likely to conclude without the once-expected deluge of souring loans. That’s giving individuals and businesses confidence to ramp up borrowing, boosting Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial loan balances in the U.S. from the first quarter and lifting its company and consumer installment loans in Canada. The firm also kept expenses in check, a key focus for investors.“BMO delivered against a high bar of expectations,” Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients.With the risk of widespread defaults fading, Bank of Montreal set aside just C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides. The lender even recorded a C$13 million recovery of provisions for performing loans in its Canadian banking business and a C$29 million recovery in the U.S. unit.Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.Capital MarketsWhile most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million last quarter, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier.“We are highly focused on continuously improving our performance,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in a statement Wednesday.Canada’s hot housing market continued to fuel Bank of Montreal’s domestic mortgage business, with residential mortgage balances rising from both the first quarter and a year earlier. Bank of Montreal’s Canadian credit-card portfolio shrank as the country’s continued lockdowns restrained spending.Bank of Montreal shares have risen 28% this year, compared with a 21% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph, provisions recoveries in fifth.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Oil Holds Near $66 as Investors Assess Near-Term Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady as investors weighed signs of an improving demand outlook in some regions against the prospect of more crude supply flowing from Iran.Futures in New York traded near $66 a barrel, little changed for a second day. An industry report showed lower U.S. inventories ahead of the summer driving season. Meanwhile China is poised to buy more cheaper crude from Russia, its appetite growing as the nation leads an uneven Asian recovery in consumption.World powers are conducting their fifth round of talks to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran that could pave the way for a lifting of sanctions. That may unleash a flood of Iranian barrels stashed on tankers at sea.After selling off last week on the prospect of renewed supply from Iran, crude has recovered in recent days. There are signs of healthy demand in the U.S., China and Europe, despite parts of Asia facing a comeback of Covid-19. A key gauge in the American physical market is signaling that traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch ahead of the busy U.S. summer driving season.“Thanks to the good sentiment on the financial markets, the price momentum suggests that Brent will make a renewed bid for the $70-per-barrel mark in the next few days,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG.The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by almost 2 million barrels last week, while crude inventories slid by 439,000 barrels, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due later on Wednesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Surging U.S. housing market faces test as people start heading back to offices

    It's still unclear if areas of the U.S. that saw home prices explode during the pandemic will retain their value as more workers return to the office, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.