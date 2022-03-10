U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.25
    -54.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,846.00
    -419.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,526.00
    -208.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    -28.60 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.34
    +4.64 (+4.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.60
    +14.40 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.38 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9880
    +0.0400 (+2.05%)
     

  • Vix

    33.54
    -1.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1100
    +0.2510 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,072.81
    -3,019.10 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.64
    -96.08 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Progenity Progresses its Drug Delivery System Clinical Device Performance Studies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Progenity, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PROG
Progenity, Inc.
Progenity, Inc.

Clinical Device Performance Study in Healthy Volunteers Demonstrated Accurate Localization and Delivery

A Clinical Device Performance Study in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis is Now Recruiting

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced progress with its clinical device performance study plan, evaluating the device function and safety of its Drug Delivery System (DDS) capsule.

Progenity’s first clinical device performance study evaluated the safety and tolerability of its DDS capsule and validation of the device’s localization and delivery function in healthy volunteers. The DDS capsule was ingested orally and after localization, it released a saline solution payload that included radioisotopes. Scintigraphic imaging was used to indicate device localization and payload delivery to the lower GI tract. The DDS capsule was well tolerated and the study demonstrated the ability to accurately identify entry into the colon in 10 out of 12 subjects, trigger release of a liquid payload, and achieve pan-colon distribution with no devices deploying before entering the colon.

“Having completed a successful study in healthy volunteers, we are now recruiting patients with active ulcerative colitis to continue evaluating the performance of our clinical device,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Progenity. “These studies are important steps toward our goal of initiating a therapeutic intervention trial for our PGN-600 program to evaluate delivery of therapeutics directly to the site of disease in patients suffering from ulcerative colitis, and if we are able to establish accurate delivery in ulcerative colitis, the platform should also be applicable for localized delivery of other drugs.”

The follow-on study design will mirror that of the first study, evaluating the delivery of an imaging agent to the colon using the DDS device, and will be conducted in patients with active ulcerative colitis. This in-patient study will be conducted at the Scintipharma research unit in Lexington, Kentucky. Enrollment is open to patients 18-75 years old with active ulcerative colitis. People who are interested in participating can send a message to clinical.trials@progenity.com to obtain information about the study.

About the Drug Delivery System (DDS) and PGN-600
Progenity’s Drug Delivery System (DDS) is an ingestible capsule designed for targeted delivery of therapeutics to improve treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For the 1.8 million patients in the United States who suffer from IBD, existing therapeutics offer less than ideal efficacy, likely because of the challenges with safely achieving sufficient drug levels in the affected tissues.

The DDS targeted therapeutics platform utilizes a novel approach that could improve IBD patient outcomes by maximizing the available dose at the site of disease while reducing systemic toxicity. Once swallowed, the capsule is designed to autonomously identify when it has arrived at a specific location in the gastrointestinal tract and release a therapeutic dose at the site of disease. The DDS is approximately the size of a “000” capsule, the size of many fish oil capsules. It is designed to deliver a range of liquid formulations in amounts up to 500 µL. In normal healthy volunteers, the DDS was shown to be safe and accurate in identifying entry into the colon. Progenity is a recipient of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation IBD Ventures development grant to, in part, support development and further clinical evaluation of the DDS platform, which aims to improve the quality of life for patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Progenity is developing the PGN-600 program, which consists of a liquid formulation of tofacitinib delivered to the colon via the DDS capsule, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company has shown preclinically in canines that successful targeted delivery using PGN-600 can lead to reduced drug levels in blood and increased drug levels in tissue at least 25 times higher along the length of the colon as compared to the equivalent standard oral dose. Progenity expects to initiate a phase 1 safety clinical trial of PGN-600 in late 2022.

About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health, oral biotherapeutics, and women’s health. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Progenity’s products under development and the potential uses for such products in the United States and globally. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Progenity’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including Progenity’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products under development, the uncertainties inherent in the development process, such as the regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, the ability to identify potential partners and other matters, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations and the availability or commercial potential of Progenity’s products, and those risks described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Progenity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and other subsequent documents we file with the SEC, including but not limited to Progenity’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenity claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Progenity expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
ir@progenity.com
(917) 741-7792

Media Contact
Kristin Schaeffer
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(858) 457-2436


Recommended Stories

  • Gilead to cut 114 jobs in New Jersey but add office space there, manufacturing in SoCal

    The changes come as Gilead tries to push on with clinical trials of its cancer-fighting drug Trodelvy, part of its $21 billion buyout of New Jersey-based Immunomedics 17 months ago.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Md. man who received pig heart developed by United Therapeutics dies

    David Bennett, the Maryland man who was the first person to ever receive a genetically modified pig’s heart, died Tuesday afternoon two months after receiving the landmark transplant. No obvious cause of death was identified at the time, according to reports, and the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore said Wednesday that Bennett’s condition began deteriorating “several days ago” and it “became clear that he would not recover.” Bennett, 57, had terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant, which led him to take on the experimental operation.

  • Is There Any Hope for Ocugen?

    Last year, the biotech gained rights to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the U.S. The shares soared more than 700% in only a few weeks on the news. Ocugen later added rights in Canada to the agreement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wouldn't base a regulatory decision uniquely on Bharat's pivotal trial in India.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch Omicron This Way

    For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a complete change to daily life. The recommendations, guidelines, and debate over how to keep yourself and your family safe have become part of everyday conversation. With each variant bringing more uncertainty about the seriousness and symptoms. The more recent variant, Omicron, certainly increased the number of cases throughout the world. Even as the pandemic slows, there are still ways to contract COVID-19. As an Emergency Physician, these are t

  • Why Guardant Health Jumped Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    The health diagnostic company's cancer biomarker test is slowly but surely moving into the mainstream.

  • WHO issues COVID testing advice, long after critics' call

    The World Health Organization says it has issued guidance advising people on how to test themselves for the coronavirus, months after critics said the lack of recommendations was compromising efforts to stop the pandemic in poor countries. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was concerned that some countries are dramatically reducing their COVID-19 testing as the virus appears to recede in some parts of the world. “Self-testing remains a vital tool in our fight against COVID as part of a comprehensive strategy,” Tedros said, adding that abandoning testing would cripple officials' efforts to track the disease.

  • Maskless at gym? At grocery? Dining indoors? Experts break down risks as COVID cases fall

    Some doctors and public health experts are continuing to take COVID-19 precautions that go above and beyond the new minimum mandates.

  • How a Team of Boston Scientific Employees Is Supporting South Asian Communities

    When the South Asians in Leadership (SAIL) employee resource group (ERG) at Boston Scientific launched its health camp initiative in India, their purpose was simple: give back to communities in need.

  • Russia claims deadly bomb attack which destroyed maternity hospital is ‘fake news’

    Ukrainian authorities have said three people, including a child, died when the hospital in the southern city of Mariupol was bombed on Wednesday.

  • Amanda Bynes is having her heart face tattoo removed — and documenting the process for fans

    The former "What I Like About You" actress posted about it on her brand new Instagram account.

  • Nurses say they gave fentanyl doses to same patient 20 minutes apart at Husel's direction

    Two former ICU nurses at Mount Carmel say former doctor William Husel prescribed two large fentanyl doses to the same patient 20 minutes apart.

  • Medical debt 'doom loop' regularly plagues Americans, CFPB report details

    A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that consumers hold $88 billion in medical debt.

  • Florida contradicts CDC on COVID vaccine for children

    Florida's state surgeon general is out with a new recommendation that healthy children not get the COVID-19 vaccine, even though federal health officials say it's safe and effective for kids Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a pediatrician, epidemiologist and professor at the University of Florida, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen with her reaction.

  • China's local symptomatic COVID cases nearly double; curbs start to bite

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms for March. Of those, 165 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new domestically-transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 435, a near two-year high.

  • Patient dies two months after groundbreaking pig heart transplant

    David Bennett, the first human to successfully undergo a heart transplant involving a genetically modified pig heart, has died.

  • Austria says it is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on ice

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being imposed. The measure, the most sweeping in the European Union as it applied to all adults with few exceptions, has been in effect since Feb. 5, but enforcement was only due to begin on March 15. "We will...suspend the vaccine mandate in accordance with the principle of proportionality," constitutional affairs minister Karoline Edtstadler told a news conference.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were falling 7.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline is a continuation of the sell-off that began last week after Ocugen announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This sustained downswing for Ocugen is understandable.

  • First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

    The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died two months after the medical milestone, the hospital that carried out the surgery said Wednesday.

  • Home Stomachache Remedies That Actually Work

    Having an upset stomach is an uncomfortable ailment to muscle your way through. That sort of gurgling, unsettled feeling is one you want to get rid of as quickly as possible, so you turn to what you know. Many of us grew up with the go-to remedies of our parents or caregivers to make a tummy feel better, but were those methods just a placebo or something backed by science?