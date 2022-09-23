Progesterone Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Billion, Rise in Research and Development of Progesterone Drugs -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the progesterone market is the rise in research and development of progesterone drugs. Various players are expanding their research to develop new formulations of the existing female infertility drugs due to the significant unmet demand. For instance, MVT-602 targets the kisspeptin system to stimulate reproductive hormones. It can effectively treat many reproductive disorders such as PCOS and hypothalamic amenorrhea (HA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Progesterone Market 2022-2026

The progesterone market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the progesterone market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Progesterone Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market has been segmented into synthetic progesterone and natural progesterone. The synthetic progesterone segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Synthetic progesterone drugs help regulate the monthly menstrual cycle. Therefore, the advantages of synthetic progesterone will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Progesterone Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key countries for the progesterone market in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney, breast, or uterine cancer types and the rising population of menopausal women.

Story continues

Some Key Companies and their Offerings

AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Aquatic Group, Bionpharma Inc., Blubell Pharma Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Caesar and Loretz GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fagron NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kiama Lifesciences, Lupin Ltd., Organon and Co., PROCAPS S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers ULTIGEST SR 200MG TAB as medication for a hormone prescribed for replacement therapy in women who have passed menopause.

Aquatic Group - The company offers injection I.P Luteum Depot as progesterone drugs.

Bionpharma Inc. - The company manufactures progesterone drugs.

Blubell Pharma Group - The company offers BELGEST 500 and BELGEST N under the injection section as progesterone.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers ALGEST SR 400MG tab as progesterone drugs, which are made using milk-making glands to help in the menstrual cycle.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional-level and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with financials, detailed strategies, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports

Women's Health Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The women's health therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 30.35 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to increase by USD 1.47 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Progesterone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Aquatic Group, Bionpharma Inc., Blubell Pharma Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Caesar and Loretz GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fagron NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kiama Lifesciences, Lupin Ltd., Organon and Co., PROCAPS S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Synthetic progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Natural progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

10.4 Aquatic Group

10.5 Bionpharma Inc.

10.6 Blubell Pharma Group

10.7 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.8 Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.10 PROCAPS S.A

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progesterone-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-23-billion-rise-in-research-and-development-of-progesterone-drugs--technavio-301630937.html

SOURCE Technavio