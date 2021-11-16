U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,711.96
    +29.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,296.42
    +208.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,970.99
    +117.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,406.80
    +5.86 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.12
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3435
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6040
    +0.4750 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,638.64
    -3,486.64 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.26
    -15.12 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

The ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B Card Exclusive Deal Ends Soon!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re halfway through another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Gold Series memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Available to US, UK, Canadian, French, German, Italy, and Spain-based customers.

What: Take 15% off the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type B 512GB Gold Series memory card right here.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 15th to November 17th 2021

Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.

How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 15Phblgrphr to take 15% off your purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • Brave browser now includes a built-in crypto wallet

    Brave's desktop browser now includes a crypto wallet — you can make purchases and trades without an extension.

  • Why Lael Brainard is best qualified to lead the Fed

    Suspense mounts over who will be the next Federal Reserve Chair. Washington’s smart money is betting on Jay Powell’s reappointment, but Lael Brainard is running a strong second.

  • Qualcomm estimates Apple will self-supply up to 80% of iPhone modem chips by 2023

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that it believes it will supply only 20% of the modem chips to connect Apple Inc's iPhone wireless data networks by the device's 2023 launch. Qualcomm currently supplies modem chips for all of Apple's devices. Qualcomm said at an investor conference that it believes its phone chip revenues will expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80% of its modem chips from other suppliers.

  • Apple Could Smash Its iPhone Holiday Sales Record. What That Means for the Stock.

    Apple is on pace to sell more than 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas, according to new analysis from Wedbush Securities.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Due Amid Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • What Facebook's Metaverse Means for Crypto

    The idea of the metaverse has been building momentum for years, but Facebook's decision to rebrand as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has catapulted the tech concept into mainstream consciousness. Seemingly every media outlet around is talking about the metaverse and how it could change our lives forever. Meta Platforms also has cryptocurrency plans in the works, as further entrenchment of the digital world in everyday life will also rewrite the script on what it means to purchase and own something.

  • What Is Duolingo's Chart Language Saying?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer welcomed Dr. Luis Von Ahn to the show for the first time. Von Ahn is the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo , the online language learning app. Von Ahn described Duolingo as a product-driven technology company that also happens to be the most popular way to learn new languages.

  • Epic CEO Blasts Apple and Google, Calls for Single App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the world’s dominant mobile duopoly before calling for a universal app store that works across all operating systems as the solution.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Pl

  • Polaris, Toro have solution to chip shortage: Snowmobiles and plows with less technology

    Facing a chip shortage that has plagued manufacturers in a variety of industries, some Minnesota manufacturers are trying to adjust by building products that require fewer chips.

  • Entrepreneur Hai Dinho Shares How He Is Garnering 12,000 Shiba Inu Tokens Daily From An Old Laptop

    Cryptocurrency mining is something that has been around for years. For most retail investors, buying and selling a coin is the only way to profit in the world of decentralized finance. Well, entrepreneur Hai Dinho thinks differently. Crypto mining is the process of validating equations within a pool of other miners, and with each validation processed by the computer you get rewarded with cryptocurrency. This form of mining is called “proof of work” but in the world of DeFi there are countless wa

  • Augmented Reality Won't Take Off Until Apple Enters Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    Apple will be a catalyst for augmented reality when it decides to enter the market with consumer smart glasses, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Metaverse And Cryptos: Top Tokens To Watch Amid Hype

    Facebook’s announcement on the development of metaverse had boomed discussions about how cryptos could help this brand-new concept.

  • Polygon release Miden to deliver advanced scaling to Ethereum

    Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Polygon has revealed Polygon Miden – an advanced ZK-STARKs based scaling solution built by Facebook’s former core ZK developer.

  • Top 3 Cryptos to Watch this Week: Uplink, Mewn Inu, LevelUp Gaming

    The cryptocurrency market continues to consolidate following the recent excellent performance, but these are the three cryptocurrencies to watch for this week.

  • The Best Tech Gifts to Buy for Under $100

    Calling all early-bird shoppers! These modestly priced gadgets are too good to pass up.

  • The meaning of the ‘metaverse,’ and all the terms you need to understand it

    Understanding the metaverse is complicated, especially because it doesn’t exist yet. Since companies like Epic Games, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Facebook (I mean, “Meta”), won’t stop talking about it, there’s an evolving lexicon to describe the next iteration of the internet. Metaverse: If the contemporary internet experience is two-dimensional—meaning you browse and scroll through it on a screen—the metaverse is 3D.

  • As it diversifies, Qualcomm can keep growing without Apple, analysts say

    Investors once believed that Qualcomm Inc's fortunes rose and fell with Apple Inc's iPhone, which uses a key "modem" chip from the San Diego company to connect to mobile data networks. But as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on Tuesday where it will outline plans to land its chips in everything from virtual reality headsets to self-driving cars to telecommunications gear, analysts said a looming loss of Apple, which is working on its own chips to replace Qualcomm's, might not matter much to Qualcomm's profits. "Frankly, revenues are getting to the point where the worry over Apple possibly moving away is much smaller," Bernstein analyst Stacy Ragson wrote in a note.

  • Carlyle Nears $2 Billion Deal to Buy Switzerland’s AutoForm Engineering

    Private-equity firm Carlyle Group is nearing a $2 billion deal to acquire AutoForm Engineering, a Switzerland-based industrial software provider, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Riding the Tidal Wave of Digital Transformation

    By Jay Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Keysight Technologies