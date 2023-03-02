Program Educates PEI Students About Risks of Driving After Cannabis Use

MADD Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is teaming with Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation (PEICMC) to educate youth about the dangers and consequences of cannabis-impaired driving, and how they can prevent it.



From March 6 – 17, MADD Canada is bringing its Weed Out The Risk and Pot au volant : c’pas trippant programs to PEI schools. These programs, developed by Springboard – a Toronto-based charity organization – with additional content from and delivered by MADD Canada, presents the risks of using cannabis and driving, or being a passenger in a vehicle with a cannabis-impaired driver. They are delivered to students in Grades 9 to 12 by a trained facilitator.

“There is a misperception among many young people that driving after cannabis consumption is not that risky,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “These programs, offered in both of Canada’s official languages, tackle those beliefs and gets young people talking about how they can make safe choices.”

As a Community Sponsor, PEICMC is sponsoring five days of in-class presentations.

“The PEI Cannabis Management Corporation is pleased to support this great initiative, as it brings to light so many important lessons for our youth,” said PEI’s Minister of Finance Mark McLane. “Giving our students the opportunity to learn and be aware of their safety risks is something we will continue to strive to achieve, and we thank MADD Canada for their commitment to education and safety.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. MADD Canada delivers Weed Out The Risk and Pot au volant : c’pas trippant, as well as other programs to educate students about the risks of impaired driving, and to encourage them to never put themselves at risk by driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

The programs are endorsed by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Canada (CAMH), Cannabis Canada, teachers, and most importantly, by the students who participate in the program – over 170,000 youth have been part of these presentations since 2015.

Story continues

“We are very pleased to be working with PEICMC and grateful for all their support,” said Ms. Regan. “Together, we are bringing a life-saving message to young people, and motivating them to protect themselves and one another from cannabis-impaired driving.”

Click here to learn more about Weed Out The Risk and see the promotional video.

Click here to learn more about Pot au volant : c’pas trippant and see the promotional video.

About PEICMC

PEICMC, under the brand name PEI Cannabis, oversees the operation of four cannabis retail locations and an e-commerce platform. As a corporation focused on upholding its regulatory obligations and encouraging responsible cannabis consumption, PEICMC invests in initiatives that promote responsible use and mitigates all consumption risks related to public health and safety.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca Kip Ready, PEI Department of Finance Senior Communications Officer, kjready@gov.pe.ca



