U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.57
    +4.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,361.12
    -44.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,297.18
    -48.82 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.39
    -25.35 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    -0.84 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    -0.0280 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3830
    -0.2990 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,243.25
    -1,663.71 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.18
    -31.29 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.14
    +63.36 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

New Program Launches During American Heart Month to Help Children Recovering From Heart Transplant Surgery

Enduring Hearts
·3 min read

Enduring Hearts and Paragonix Technologies launch Huggable Pillows, an emotional and physical support program to help children

American Heart Month

American Heart Month
American Heart Month

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enduring Hearts, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to funding research that improves longevity and quality of life for children living with a new heart, launched the Huggable Pillows Program in partnership with Paragonix Technologies to provide emotional support to children recovering from heart transplant surgery.

Congenital heart defects (CHD) are the number one birth defect impacting 40,000 children annually and the primary reason children will need a heart transplant. Being admitted to a hospital for heart transplant surgery is terrifying for a child. To support hundreds of families going through this experience, red heart-shaped pillows will be distributed to children at 25 transplant centers across the U.S. throughout February to coincide with American Heart Month.

According to Organ Procurement & Transplant Network, each year children will need a heart transplant. One in four of those transplants will fail due to organ rejection (https://optn.transplant.hrsa.gov/data/view-data-reports/national-data/).

"Unfortunately, transplants are not a cure, lasting on average 17 years. Our organization is dedicated to raising funds for research to help pediatric patients live longer and improve the quality of their life," said Carolyn Salvador, CEO, Enduring Hearts. "The Huggable Pillows Program with Paragonix is our way of continuing to support families across the country."

"We are humbled to be part of an initiative that is providing support and comfort to children by participating in The Huggable Pillows Program," said Lisa Anderson, Ph.D., CEO, Paragonix Technologies. "A small act, like donating a pillow to a child who has received a heart transplant, is a crucial part of providing comfort to children who need it most."

Medically ill youth frequently experience anxiety, depression or posttraumatic stress and are at increased risk for emotional and behavioral problems. These symptoms can affect medical adherence, which is a significant challenge to posttransplant survival.

ABOUT ENDURING HEARTS

Enduring Hearts has deployed over $6.4 million in research funding aimed at fostering the development of new technologies, creating new guidelines for post-transplant care, improving patients' compliance with medications, and developing less invasive procedures to combat organ rejection. Enduring Hearts offers multiple family programs to help make its heart families' transplant journey easier.

https://enduringhearts.org

https://www.facebook.com/enduringheartsorg

https://www.instagram.com/enduringhearts/

https://twitter.com/EnduringHearts

Enduring Hearts Publicist
MJ Pedone
President Indra Public Relations
MJ@indrapr.com

ABOUT PARAGONIX TECHNOLOGIES

Paragonix Technologies designs, produces, and sells FDA-cleared and CE-marked organ preservation and transportation devices that safeguard organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our mission is to create a new standard for organ preservation and transport that improves patient outcomes worldwide. Our devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted hypothermic preservation techniques combined with real-time monitoring and digital solutions to provide unprecedented physical and thermal protection for donor organs.

https://twitter.com/ParagonixSherpa

https://www.linkedin.com/company/paragonix/

https://www.facebook.com/paragonixsherpa

Paragonix Publicist
Adam Lafreniere
alafreniere@paragonixtechnologies.com
Director, Marketing Operations

Related Images






Image 1: American Heart Month


Enduring Hearts CEO Carolyn Salvador and friends



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Provides Positive Safety Update on the Pancreatic Cancer Cohort of its Multi-Indication Phase 1/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Trial

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced the successful completion of the three-patient safety run-in for the pancreatic cancer cohort of the phase 1/2 GOBLET study following evaluation by the study's Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The DSMB noted no safety concerns in these patients and recommended the study proceed as planned. The safety run-in for the trial's third-line metastatic colorectal cancer cohort remains ongoing.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Aduhelm proves drug prices are a lie

    When Biogen cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug in half, it exposed the arbitrary nature of drug pricing.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • Medtronic announces first procedure in Europe with Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium, and chief executive officer and founder of the Belgium-based ORSI Academy, a multidisciplinary center for training, research and development, and data analy

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; Fed Warns on Jobs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid

  • He spent 164 days battling COVID at a Jacksonville hospital. Now, he wants others to get vaccinated

    UF Health Jacksonville medical team celebrated the recovery of a patient hospitalized 164 days fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • This Common Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar

    Dementia is a syndrome that leads to the deterioration of cognitive functions such as memory, the ability to think and learning capabilities. According to the World Health Organization: "Worldwide, around 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050." While experts are still learning

  • DeFuniak Springs police roll out new tool to restrain people without injury. Here's how it works.

    The DeFuniak Springs Police Department recently purchased four new restraint devices designed to apprehend people with little to no harm.

  • Walmart Wants to Sell You At-Home Medical Tests

    Customers can order tests for COVID-19, heart health and many other issues, and get their results online.

  • L.A. County mask rules under scrutiny after Newsom, Garcetti seen maskless at game

    After California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti were seen maskless at Sunday's Rams game, L.A. County's mask rules are questioned.

  • Gut Health & Your Immune System

    Registered dietician, and senior manager of scientific affairs at Danone North America, Kristie Leigh is here with tips for supporting your gut health #PaidForContent

  • What To Eat If You're Hungry Right Before Bedtime, According To Nutritionists

    Snacking before sleep isn't often recommended, but sometimes it's necessary. Here's what to grab.

  • PBC health-care groups to receive thousands of N95 masks this week

    The federal government is sending 400 million masks to Americans as a preventive measure against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

  • PsyBio Therapeutics to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Video Call Series

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company focusing on discovering and developing new, bespoke, psycho-targeted therapeutics to potentially improve mental and neurological health, today announced that Evan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Video Call Series.

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Still Surging" For These States

    As the Omicron surge recedes in certain parts of America, it is ongoing elsewhere, as certain states remain in the deep, dark red of high alert. Which ones? And how can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with White House Correspondent Anita Powell, for Voices of America. Read on for his life-saving information—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't mis

  • Jail sued over ivermectin has allegedly left ailing inmates "harmed and worse off"

    At least 37 federal lawsuits have been filed against the jail and/or its doctor since his contract began in 2016.

  • British COVID trial deliberately infecting young adults found to be safe

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's first "human challenge" trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease was found to be safe in healthy young adults, leaders of the study said on Wednesday. The data supports the safety of this model and lays the groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines against COVID-19 using this kind of trial by the end of this year, the team added. Open Orphan is running the project, launched last February, with Imperial College London, Britain's vaccines task force and Orphan's clinical company  hVIVO.