Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.70 billion, ABB Ltd. and OMRON Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A PLC is a controller that facilitates automation and mechanical processes in manufacturing plants and buildings. It is directly incorporated with field devices such as sensors, transmitters, and actuators to provide seamless automation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The latest report on the programmable logic controller (PLC) market size is expected to grow by USD 2.70 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market report covers the following areas:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for compact automation solutions is driving the growth of the market. Large industrial manufacturing companies prefer to completely automate their manufacturing processes. The availability of PLCs helps SMEs utilize control-level automation at a low cost. Vendors are focusing on developing flexible machine designs that incorporate inputs from OEMs, manufacturers, and system integrators. Such factors enable a seamless transition from traditional automation to Industry 4.0. This will increase the demand for compact automation solutions.

The growing market for industrial PC and DCS as substitutes will challenge the market during the forecast period. There has been a shift from rackmount PLCs to generic PC-based platforms, with the growing demand for automation. A PC-based control system offers integration of PLC control, motion control, and SCADA on a single high-performance controller platform. This has increased the demand for industrial PC-based control systems. Moreover, new-generation industrial PCs can combine the functionality of a PLC and an operator panel into one unit. Developments in industrial PCs and DCS are expected to negatively impact the demand for PLCs.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as AC500, AC500 eCo, AC500 S, and AC500 XC.

OMRON Corp. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as Melsec iQ R Series, and Melsec F series.

Panasonic Corp. - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as NX7, NX1, and NJ.

Robert Bosch GmbH - The company offers a programmable logic controller, namely IEC 61131 3.

Schneider Electric SE - The company offers programmable logic controllers such as Micro870, Micro850, and Micro830.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Unitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Building automation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Emerson Electric Co.

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

11.6 OMRON Corp.

11.7 Panasonic Corp.

11.8 Parker Hannifin Corp.

11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

11.10 Schneider Electric SE

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

