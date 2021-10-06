U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Programmatic CTV Product Placement Has Arrived

·5 min read

TripleLift and Amagi Announce Preferred Partnership to Break Open the $11 Billion Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest growing ad tech companies in the world, and Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a preferred partnership agreement to scale "In-Show" programmatic advertising. TripleLift's solution programmatically integrates brands into television programs. Amagi's cloud-based services plugs that solution into dozens of consumer media platforms. Taken together, this partnership represents the beginning of true programmatic CTV product placement, where integration opportunities will be available across hundreds of streaming TV channels in near real-time.

TripleLift Logo (PRNewsfoto/TripleLift)
TripleLift Logo (PRNewsfoto/TripleLift)

We looked at the viewer experience and asked, 'How can we make the television ad experience work for everyone?'

TripleLift In-Show Technology
CTV is a big and burgeoning space, but 95% of advertiser opportunities are still confined to "In-Break" adjacencies — typically :15 and :30 second commercial spots. TripleLift's "In-Show" solution inserts brand assets directly into television programs. The process occurs during post-production and can take place days, months or even years after show filming is complete. Machine learning technology determines where to insert an asset — a logo, a message or even a product rendering — into the content, based on program context and audience profile. The result is a seamless experience for the viewer and greater monetization for the content owner.

"We knew the TV ad experience could be more integrated and less interruptive, just like native advertising has been to websites. Our team looked at the full viewer experience and asked the question, 'How can we make the television ad experience work for everyone?'" said Michael Shields, GM of Advanced Advertising, TripleLift. "We've created a technology that is the future of brand-supported television. With pressure on television networks and platforms to decrease ad loads, In-Show extends a lifeline for sustained monetization."

The partnership between TripleLift and Amagi creates a full stack In-Show solution for programmatic CTV. Each company's innovation has been an important building block, and this agreement joins two important parts of the value chain, forming a complete offering now ready for the world's biggest brands and CTV providers. Producers can capture new revenue, even after shooting has wrapped. Advertisers have new opportunities to insert their messaging into breakthrough environments that have been largely closed to them otherwise. Finally, audiences get a tailored experience with the potential for less commercial interruption over time. Product placement is an $11 billion marketplace, and this programmatic solution makes it more accessible for streaming services, production companies, creators, and brands.

Amagi Cloud-Based Streaming Solution
Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content curation, distribution, and monetization for content owners, TV Networks and sports/news providers. The company is the largest SaaS platform in the FAST (free ad-supported streaming tv) category, connecting 50+ platforms. Their integrated product suite provides an easy-to-use, cable quality, linear channel creation experience and a highly-scalable and advanced dynamic ad insertion platform to enable monetization of content. Coupled with its advanced real-time server-side analytics platform, Amagi's technology suite helps content owners drive a seamless ad experience for their audiences. Their clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

As the leader in the expanding FAST CTV ecosystem, Amagi's full stack solution with TripleLift integration sets a new benchmark for innovation in monetization of content. It will provide a unique opportunity to content owners who are looking at better and non-intrusive ways of monetizing their content.

"We see In-Show ads as a huge opportunity for our content and platform partners to dramatically increase monetization by inserting messages into programming without bringing on ad fatigue," said Sudhir Shabad, VP, WW Alliances, and Channels and Ecosystem at Amagi. "This, along with our tight integration with TripleLift platform, provides a scalable, high revenue opportunity for our customers. We are glad to be leading the industry in this innovation with TripleLift and believe that this is an industry-transforming alliance."

TripleLift research conducted with MediaScience indicates that In-Show ads drive 12x higher brand awareness, 3.6x ad engagement and 77% less intrusion vs. standard commercial breaks. Further, TripleLift and its partners estimate that In-Show programmatic will generate 15%—25% incremental revenue for studios and networks.

About TripleLift (www.triplelift.com)
TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company with products at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — publishers, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale, TripleLift is leading the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. Working with 90% of the publishers on the comScore 200, 100% of the brands on the AdAge 100, and 100% of the top 20 global DSPs, TripleLift has grown its revenue by high double digits since inception and has now recorded five years of accelerating profitability. TripleLift, part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, has appeared on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Crain's New York Fast 50 for four consecutive years, and has been on Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for the last two years.

About Amagi
Amagi is the world's leading media technology SaaS company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to TV networks and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels & on-demand content on Free-Ad-supported Streaming TV and OTT video platforms. Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in 40+ countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore New Delhi, Bangalore.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/programmatic-ctv-product-placement-has-arrived-301394091.html

SOURCE TripleLift

