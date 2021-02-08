U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.75
    +18.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,154.00
    +112.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,682.75
    +84.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.90
    +13.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.47
    +0.62 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.14
    +0.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    +0.0310 (+2.72%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -0.90 (-4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.4940
    +0.1220 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,553.80
    -946.66 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    788.17
    +22.50 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,489.33
    -14.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,276.63
    +497.44 (+1.73%)
     

New programme to accelerate business action on the Sustainable Development Goals starts with 600 companies in 65 countries

United Nations Global Compact
·5 min read

United Nations Global Compact SDG Ambition Accelerator will drive business engagement on SDGs in companies with support of Accenture, SAP and 3M

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, 8 February 2021 — A new programme focused on accelerating business performance on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) starts this week engaging more than 600 companies in 65 countries with a combined annual revenue of US$1 trillion.

First announced last year by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the World Economic Forum in Davos, SDG Ambition Accelerator is an initiative that challenges and supports participating companies of the UN Global Compact in setting ambitious corporate sustainability targets and accelerating the integration of the SDGs into core business management.

The SDG Ambition Accelerator Programme is a six-month learning journey for corporate executives being delivered through UN Global Compact Networks based in 30 countries. More than 1,150 representatives from participating companies, employing 7.9 million people, will join to assess current performance, risk areas, and new opportunities across their business. This will help companies take more ambitious business actions towards achieving the SDGs by 2030. Outcomes from the first round of the Accelerator will be presented at the annual UN Global Compact Leaders Summit on 15-16 June 2021.

The SDG Ambition Accelerator challenges and supports companies to:

  • Strategically prioritize sustainability issues where they can have the greatest impact through their operations, products and services, and across the value chain

  • Set ambitious goals and identify critical pathways to achieve them

  • Integrate SDG-related business goals and outcomes into core business management processes

  • Design technology systems to track progress on the goals across business units or functions

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of UN Global Compact said: “By engaging hundreds of companies of all sizes and sectors from around the world, the UN Global Compact SDG Ambition Accelerator is working to mobilize a truly global movement of responsible enterprises to accelerate progress towards embedding sustainability into core business strategies and operations—not only for the benefit of society but for their own benefit as well.”

Research from Accenture Strategy and the UN Global Compact shows that despite private sector progress on the SDGs, only 21% of CEOs felt that business was playing a critical role in contributing towards the SDGs. Similarly, according to the UN Global Compact’s annual Progress Report, only 39% of companies believed they had targets ambitious enough to fully meet the SDGs.

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, said: “As we face the urgent challenges of rebuilding the global economy and tackling climate change, this is the moment for every business to take bold action and become a sustainable business with their customers and across their enterprises and supply chains. The SDG Ambition Accelerator will help companies embed sustainability into their core at greater speed and scale to make meaningful, measurable progress toward achieving the SDGs.”

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP said: “In the future, profitability and sustainability will go hand in hand with the latter becoming a dimension of corporate decision making just like cost or growth. By combining our areas of expertise, we help businesses around the world to establish the foundational infrastructure they need to measure and actively steer their progress towards achieving the SDGs.”

Chairman and CEO of 3M, Michael Roman said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted all of our lives and underscored the critical role that science and the business community have in solving global challenges. 3M is pleased to partner with the United Nations and other leading organizations to build a collaborative approach to improving lives around the world. We hope the SDG Ambition Accelerator will inspire other companies to join us in working to make this a Decade of Action.”

More information on the SDG Ambition Accelerator can be found here: https://unglobalcompact.org/take-action/sdg-ambition.

Notes to Editors:

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About SAP

As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies turn businesses into intelligent enterprises and SAP applications and services enable business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably and adapt continuously. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Contacts:

UN Global Compact

Alex Gee ex@mackworthassociates.com

media@unglobalcompact.org

Accenture

Julie Bennink

+1 312 693 7301 julie.l.bennink@accenture.com

SAP

Susan Miller

+1 610 661 9225 susan.miller@sap.com

3M

Lauren Cox

+1 612-403-7112 lcox@mmm.com

CONTACT: Dan Thomas United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


Latest Stories

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • Wells Fargo: These 2 Stocks Could Climb at Least 30%

    After January’s sell-off, February’s first week of trading saw the stock market firmly back in bull mode. All 3 major indexes closed off the week at or at touching distance from all-time highs, as the market reacted favorably to the latest job data and the Democrats’ decision to move forward with a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. So, where is the market heading next? Investment firm Wells Fargo sees long-term appreciation ahead for the stock markets. Attempting to peer into the future, Wells Fargo’s senior global equity strategist Scott Wren says, “Playing into our expectation for a meaningful bounce back from the pandemic-induced contraction of last year are factors we have discussed in the past and we believe will continue to be the drivers this year. Positive vaccine news, easy money policies being pursued by the Federal Reserve, and additional anticipated government stimulus have all helped the stock market...” Against this backdrop, Wells Fargo analysts are pounding the table on two stocks, noting that each could surge at least 30% in the year ahead. After running the two through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp. Guild Holdings (GHLD) The stock market may get more headlines, but real estate is where most Americans hold their wealth. The two markets intersect when real estate companies go public. Guild Holdings is a mortgage company, originating, selling, and servicing home loans in the US residential mortgage sector. The company has a footprint across most of the States, and operates through retail and word-of-mouth channels. The San Diego-based company held its IPO last year, in the latter half of October. The opening was only moderately successful, with the stock holding at or near $15, below the $17 planned. Guild Holdings sold 6.5 million shares, which was below the 8.5 million anticipated. The IPO raised $97.5 million, and the company boasts a current market cap ofreiterate our Overweight rating on GHLD. $972.6 million. Looking ahead, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti thinks the company is well-positioned to benefit in the current climate. "Despite rising interest rates, we believe management struck a confident posture that their business model should hold up relatively well given their purchase/retail orientation. There is also opportunity to fill in their branch footprint in areas such as the Northeast. The rising 10-year yield has shifted investor sentiment further negative for originators," the analyst opined. In this environment, Fandetti continues to "favor value and purchase mkt exposure," hence his bullish take on the stock. In line with these comments, Fandetti rates GHLD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $22 price target indicates a potential for 36% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Fandetti’s track record, click here) Similarly, the rest of the Street is getting onboard. 4 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $16.21, and its $19.30 average price target implies a 19% one-year upside. (See GHLD stock analysis on TipRanks) PDC Energy (PDCE) Next up, PDC Energy, is a hydrocarbon producer based in Denver, Colorado. The company has operations in the Wattenberg Field of its home state, as well as the Delaware Basin of the Texas Permian oil formation. PDC produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through an aggressive horizontal drilling program. PDC saw revenues slip in 1Q20, and slip farther in the second quarter – but the top-line moved in the right direction in Q3. The company brought in $303 million that quarter, and on an adjusted basis showed a profit of $1.04 per share. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter report, due out at the end of February, the company is expected to show 92 cents per share in earnings. In some additional positive metrics, PDC produced a total of 192,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, for a total of 17.7 million Boe. The company generated net cash from operations of $280 million, and saw a free cash flow of $225 million. During Q3, PDC was able to pay down $215 million worth of debt. Analyst Thomas Hughes, in his note on the stock for Wells Fargo, is impressed by the company’s free cash flow and potential for future production. “FCF generation will drive absolute debt below $1.5bn by the end of 1Q21 per our model, an important figure as shareholder returns (buybacks first) are predicated on this achievement… As debt falls below $1.5bn, the company will likely take a formulaic approach to distributing FCF… While heightened CO regulatory risk exists, PDCE has been successful building a backlog of permits and DUCs for forward development,” Hughes wrote. To this end, Hughes rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target shows his confidence in a 30% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. PDCE’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 10 Buys. The stock’s $27.90 average price target suggests a 10% and a change from the current share price of $25.35. (See PDCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Green Tech Could Create The First Trillionaire

    The green tech boom is just getting started, but it’s already looking like it may just wind up crowning the world’s first trillionaire

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Congress Fast Tracks Biden Stimulus; Market Rally Warning Signs

    Congress fast tracked the Biden stimulus plan, but the market rally is flashing warning signs. Coronavirus vaccinations hit a new high.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Hyundai, Kia Say Not in Car Development Talks With Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said that they aren’t in discussions with Apple Inc. on cooperating to develop a self-driving electric vehicle, following reports and speculation that they were working with the tech giant.The South Korean carmakers have been talking with multiple companies about autonomous electric car development, but no decision has been made, they said in regulatory filings Monday. Hyundai said the discussions are in early stages. Hyundai shares fell as much as as 8.4% in Seoul, while Kia slumped 15.3%.Apple Inc. paused discussions with Hyundai and Kia weeks ago about building an electric vehicle, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg late last week. Apple has discussed similar plans with other auto manufacturers, the people added, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.Hyundai’s statement is almost identical to one it issued a month ago, after the company muddled its message around the highly anticipated Apple vehicle, first confirming local Korean media reports that it was in discussions with the tech behemoth, then revising its statement twice in a matter of hours. Hyundai finally said it had received requests for potential cooperation from a number of companies.Apple’s plans for an electric vehicle are shrouded in secrecy but they’re been watched intensely. That’s because the car project has the potential to upend the automotive industry similar to how its iPhones, iPods and iPads have shaken up the consumer-electronics market. There are now millions of design-conscious shoppers globally devoted to the tech giant.Investors sent shares in Hyundai up almost 20% on Jan. 8 and the weeks since have been peppered with speculation over which automaker Cupertino, California-based Apple may team up with. Earlier this month another report said Kia would be the recipient of a 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) investment from Apple to make EVs, sending its stock up 10%.Days later, a report from Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said Apple is in talks with at least six automakers for the development of its EV while Dow Jones said Kia had approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple’s electric car in Georgia.Geely, BaiduLike many big tech companies that are working on connected and intelligent mobility solutions, Apple likely needs to partner with an automobile manufacturer. Setting up a car plant can cost billions of dollars and take many years.The past few months have seen a rash of tie-ups in that regard, from China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. forging collaboration pacts with Chinese search behemoth Baidu Inc. and Apple’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group, to Foxconn signing a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd.An Apple car would rival EVs from Tesla Inc. as well as offerings from upstarts like Nio Inc., Li Auto Inc. and Lucid Motors and established players such as Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG.EV sales are booming in Europe, reaching a record high in 2020 and this year is expected to mark yet another period of growth, supported by a string of new models. China is already the world’s largest EV market, with deliveries rising almost 10% last year to 1.11 million units, China Passenger Car Association data showed last month.BloombergNEF forecasts that adoption of EVs will accelerate in the 2030s, and by 2050, around 65% of all passenger-vehicle kilometers traveled will be electric. By 2050, EVs will account for 73% of all new car sales globally and there will be around 800 million passenger EVs on the roads out of a total passenger-vehicle fleet of 1.5 billion.Kia RefreshHyundai has recently developed a new EV-dedicated platform, and plans to build 23 models on it, beginning with the Ioniq 5 in March in Europe and followed by a Kia marque later this year. EVs made on the platform will be able to charge up to 80% capacity in 18 minutes and add as much as 100 kilometers (62 miles) of driving range in just five. They’ll have a top range of 500 kilometers on a single charge.Kia last month rebranded with a new, sleeker logo, scrapping its oval shaped badge and announcing a fresh slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ to replace its older ‘Power to surprise’ mantra.“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” Chief Executive Officer Ho Sung Song said. “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting.”(Updates shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Big Pension Buys Up Alibaba, Lilly, and Cisco Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio materially lifted investments in Alibaba, Eli Lilly, and Cisco Systems, and halved holdings in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter.

  • The Biden Stock Market Won’t Be Like the Trump Market. What to Expect.

    Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s widely followed strategist, points to opportunities in financials, energy, industrials, and health care.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? Analyst Boosts General Motors Upside By 380%

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • Tax Law Changes in 2020 That Can Fatten Your Refund

    These top 10 tax law changes in 2020 could end up boosting your refund for the 2020 tax year once filing time rolls around.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers

    Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the pandemic and investors' environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production. Such limitations on supply would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them there for two years or more, several hedge funds said. The view is a reversal for hedge funds, which shorted the oil sector in the lead-up to global shutdowns, landing energy focused hedge funds gains of 26.8% in 2020, according to data from eVestment.

  • Biggest U.S. Pension Bought More NIO and Activision Stock, and 2 Retailers

    California Public Employees Retirement System disclosed the buying in a securities filing. Shares of both the EV maker and the videogame company took off last year.

  • Should Microsoft Try To Acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): Over the next year, should Microsoft try to acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron? Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Buy none Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three main segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server) and personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). At time of publication Microsoft’s market cap measures in at $1.83 trillion. For context, this figure exceeds the combined market caps of Nvidia ($336 billion), AMD ($106 billion) and Micron ($90 billion) three times over. See Also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock. Our survey found 32% percent of respondents saying Microsoft should move forward on an M&A with AMD in 2021. AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and graphics processing units. Many traders and investors were vocal in their support of AMD, saying it has time and again proven itself with its processors and GPUs in the gaming industry. Respondents said AMD should be seriously considered as a top M&A contender with Microsoft, as the two tech companies have had several prior partnerships, including a recent Xbox Series X|S project which integrates full AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Next, 28% of traders and investors responded that Microsoft should complete an M&A with Nvidia this year. Nvidia is a leading designer of GPUs. The company’s chips are used in a variety of markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, in a GPU-accelerated AI shopping tool for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and for autonomous driving tech in many Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles. Respondents in this group cited Nvidia as an essential developer and leader in future chipmaking that has made a name for itself in the auto and bio-intelligence industries. An Nvidia acquisition would immediately bolster Microsoft’s mobile computing units. Only 6% of traders and investors saw a Microsoft-Micron M&A making sense during 2021. Respondents said Microsoft should look to acquire Micron’s ultra-bandwidth solutions, which are known to deliver maximum bandwidth to feed client’s data-hungry workloads like high-performance computing, artificial intelligence systems and professional visualization workstations, as traders believe these fields will continue to spike in demand amid a transition to long-term remote working conditions. Finally, 30% said Microsoft should not acquire any of the three companies. It’s worth noting that several respondents who were opposed to these M&As believed the Redmond-based tech giant would be better served focusing on research, development of cloud-based tech and a possible M&A in the cloud sector. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1000 adults. Source Image: Wikimedia Commons by BenFranske See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Palantir, Pinterest, Ford, Activision Are MovingShould Amazon Try To Acquire Alibaba, Jumia Or eBay In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Renaissance Hit With $5 Billion in Redemptions Since Dec. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Renaissance Technologies, the investing giant that just posted its worst-ever returns across its public funds, has been hit with at least $5 billion in redemptions.Clients pulled a net $1.85 billion across the three hedge funds in December and requested a net $1.9 billion back in January, according to investor letters seen by Bloomberg. Investors are poised to yank another $1.65 billion this month, the letters show.Those figures could be offset if there are any inflows in February or if investors decided to walk back any of their redemption requests.Billionaire Jim Simons’s firm, a quant-investing pioneer, is coming off a rough year. Its three public hedge funds posted double-digit losses in 2020 as their algorithms were thrown out of whack by market swings the computers had never seen before. At the same time, its fund for employees and insiders soared 76% last year, Institutional Investor reported.Renaissance’s Institutional Equities fund, the biggest of the external vehicles, lost 19% in 2020, the letters show. That fund got the biggest chunk of the redemptions. The Institutional Diversified Alpha fund dropped 32% and the Institutional Diversified Global Equities fund fell 31%.A spokesman for the East Setauket, New York-based firm declined to comment.Renaissance told clients in a September letter that its losses were due to being under-hedged during March’s collapse and then over-hedged in the rebound from April through June. That happened because its trading models “overcompensated” for the original trouble.Renaissance again addressed its dismal numbers in a December letter.“Although recent performance has been terrible and worse than prior performance would have suggested was likely for 2020,” the firm said, its model “anticipates that in track records as long as ours, some risk-return ratios every bit as bad as the ones we are now seeing are not shocking.” The broader lesson is that “one should expect even good investments to perform horribly from time to time.”Renaissance is the world’s largest quantitative hedge fund firm. It was founded in 1982 by Simons, a former codebreaker for the National Security Agency. Last month, he announced that he’s stepping down as chairman of the firm, which managed about $60 billion at the time. He will remain a board member.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Comcast, GE, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the e-commerce, electric vehicle and online sports betting leaders. A COVID-19 vaccine maker and a struggling retailer were among the bearish calls seen. February started strong in the markets. Though the past week remained somewhat volatile, the three big U.S. indexes managed to post handy gains, led by the 6% or so rise in the Nasdaq. Hope for additional stimulus and a little improvement in the unemployment rate no doubt helped. Perhaps the week's biggest surprise, dropped among the remaining FAANG earnings reports, was news of a big tech management change that involved one of the world's richest persons. The GameStop kerfuffle moved on to its next chapter last week too, and another COVID-19 vaccine moved forward. Also, the electric vehicle leader was forced to recall cars. Finally, the new administration faced a fresh foreign policy challenge last week. And things were looking up for federal cannabis legalization. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls J.J. Kinahan's "Online Retail Sales Provide Strong Tailwinds For Amazon" discusses how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be under pressure to show continuous innovation for its retail business and beyond when the pandemic wanes, but it appears to be up to the challenge, at least in the foreseeable future. "Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet'" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why a key analyst is dissuading investors from selling Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. Will any downside catalyst that materializes be met with eager buying? In "Ark Funds Bet On Growth Of Sports Betting With DraftKings Addition," Chris Katje is focused on why a renowned fund manager is betting on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Could the fund take a larger position in this market leader? Will it add additional companies with exposure to the sports betting market? Priya Nigam's "Why This Comcast Analyst Is Turning Bullish: 'Best-In-Class Cable Business'" shows that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) seems to be moving in the right direction and its stock should outperform over the next 12 months. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter industrial free cash flow. So says Wayne Duggan's "Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive." But is the company being overly cautious with its guidance? For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: 5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy Top 5 Innovation Trends To Watch For In 2021 As More Countries Legalize Cannabis, A Booming Global Marketplace Will Follow Bears In Shanthi Rexaline's "Moderna Analyst: Unrealistic COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Create Unfavorable Setup," find out how an extended Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rally has made the stock increasingly difficult to justify on a fundamental basis. The valuation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was too rich for one top analyst, according to "KeyBanc Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond On Valuation, Competition" by Priya Nigam. This downgrade came even though the analyst thinks highly of the retailer's turnaround plan. In Jayson Derrick's "3 eBay Analysts On Q4 Beat, Valuation, 'Compelling Growth' In Shoes, Watches," see why some analysts remain cautious on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock even though the company reported better than expected quarterly results. "JPMorgan Says Gogo's Stock 'More Than Fully Valued' After Flying Higher By 39%" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) stock is "more than fully valued" according to a top analyst. See why there is unlikely to be a further short squeeze here. For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: This 2009 Playbook Suggests Trouble Ahead For The S&P 500 10 Most Heavily-Shorted Stocks On The Russell 3000 At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • DraftKings Stock Jumps On Expanded NFL Partnership, Is It A Buy Right Now?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Why Warren Buffett thinks it's time to refinance your mortgage

    The 90-year-old billionaire has taken advantage of low interest rates — and so should you.