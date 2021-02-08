New programme to accelerate business action on the Sustainable Development Goals starts with 600 companies in 65 countries

United Nations Global Compact SDG Ambition Accelerator will drive business engagement on SDGs in companies with support of Accenture, SAP and 3M

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, 8 February 2021 — A new programme focused on accelerating business performance on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) starts this week engaging more than 600 companies in 65 countries with a combined annual revenue of US$1 trillion.

First announced last year by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the World Economic Forum in Davos, SDG Ambition Accelerator is an initiative that challenges and supports participating companies of the UN Global Compact in setting ambitious corporate sustainability targets and accelerating the integration of the SDGs into core business management.

The SDG Ambition Accelerator Programme is a six-month learning journey for corporate executives being delivered through UN Global Compact Networks based in 30 countries. More than 1,150 representatives from participating companies, employing 7.9 million people, will join to assess current performance, risk areas, and new opportunities across their business. This will help companies take more ambitious business actions towards achieving the SDGs by 2030. Outcomes from the first round of the Accelerator will be presented at the annual UN Global Compact Leaders Summit on 15-16 June 2021.

The SDG Ambition Accelerator challenges and supports companies to:

Strategically prioritize sustainability issues where they can have the greatest impact through their operations, products and services, and across the value chain

Set ambitious goals and identify critical pathways to achieve them

Integrate SDG-related business goals and outcomes into core business management processes

Design technology systems to track progress on the goals across business units or functions

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of UN Global Compact said: “By engaging hundreds of companies of all sizes and sectors from around the world, the UN Global Compact SDG Ambition Accelerator is working to mobilize a truly global movement of responsible enterprises to accelerate progress towards embedding sustainability into core business strategies and operations—not only for the benefit of society but for their own benefit as well.”

Research from Accenture Strategy and the UN Global Compact shows that despite private sector progress on the SDGs, only 21% of CEOs felt that business was playing a critical role in contributing towards the SDGs. Similarly, according to the UN Global Compact’s annual Progress Report, only 39% of companies believed they had targets ambitious enough to fully meet the SDGs.

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, said: “As we face the urgent challenges of rebuilding the global economy and tackling climate change, this is the moment for every business to take bold action and become a sustainable business with their customers and across their enterprises and supply chains. The SDG Ambition Accelerator will help companies embed sustainability into their core at greater speed and scale to make meaningful, measurable progress toward achieving the SDGs.”

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP said: “In the future, profitability and sustainability will go hand in hand with the latter becoming a dimension of corporate decision making just like cost or growth. By combining our areas of expertise, we help businesses around the world to establish the foundational infrastructure they need to measure and actively steer their progress towards achieving the SDGs.”

Chairman and CEO of 3M, Michael Roman said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted all of our lives and underscored the critical role that science and the business community have in solving global challenges. 3M is pleased to partner with the United Nations and other leading organizations to build a collaborative approach to improving lives around the world. We hope the SDG Ambition Accelerator will inspire other companies to join us in working to make this a Decade of Action.”

More information on the SDG Ambition Accelerator can be found here: https://unglobalcompact.org/take-action/sdg-ambition.

