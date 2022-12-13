U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,028.25
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,182.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,859.25
    +19.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.90
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.99
    -0.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4420
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,807.91
    +643.93 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.76
    +14.71 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,047.66
    +92.81 (+0.33%)
     

Programming language training market Size to grow by USD 5,375.55 million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global programming language training market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The programming language training market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global programming language training market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,375.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.15%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample Report

Global programming language training market- Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global programming language training market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global programming language training market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer programming language training in the market are Barcelona Code School, Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, edX LLC, Global Knowledge Training LLC, LinkedIn Corp., NIIT Ltd, Online Consulting Inc., PTR, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coding Blocks Pvt. Ltd., Firebrand Training Ltd., and NetCom Learning and others.

The global programming language training market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies, increased emphasis on blended learning, and incorporation of programming languages in school curricula.

For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Global programming language training market Segmentation assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global programming language training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global programming language training market.

  • North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The various steps taken by the US and Canadian governments to include programming language classes early in the educational system are one of the factors driving the market. Another element influencing the growth of coding boot camps in North America is the growing demand for programming language training. The expansion of boot camps reflects an increase in demand for software developers who are fluent in all programming languages.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global programming language training market is segmented into corporate and academic.

  • The market share growth of the corporate segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The business sector, which consists of personnel receiving programming language training, contributes significantly to the global market for programming language training. The blended learning model incorporates both online and offline activities. This is one of the major factors in market growth. The development of Big Data technologies such as R and Scala has also contributed to the growth of this business. With the expanding use of Big Data, there is a greater demand for applicants that excel in analytical software. As a result, businesses are heavily investing in Big Data analytics and training their workers in it. During the forecast period, such factors will lead to the expansion of the corporate segment in the worldwide programming language training market.

Download a sample report 

Global programming language training market – Market dynamics

  • Impactful Driver - The increased emphasis on blended learning is driving the growth of the market. The blended learning approach combines traditional classroom activities with online learning opportunities. One of the elements promoting the development of this model is the growing emphasis on online training. The convenience and flexibility that the mixed approach offers to learners is the main driver behind its adoption in programming language training.

  • Key Trend - The increased integration of e-learning is the key trend in the market. E-learning offers businesses the ease of flexible training schedules that can be accessed from any location at any time with just an internet connection. This enables the employees to fit training into their workday rather than taking part in activities that conflict with tasks that demand both time and travel. The cost savings associated with delivering training modules is one of the main advantages of online training. E-learning is therefore anticipated to have a better market outlook during the projection period.

  • Major Challenge - The inconsistency in training is expected to impact market growth negatively. Students will have different levels of linguistic proficiency, and their exposure to new programming languages may vary. As a result, it becomes challenging to provide for all the various client needs using a uniform paradigm. The key problem that programming language training firms have is ensuring that students with lesser learning abilities grasp the programming language. During the forecast period, these factors will have a negative effect on the market's expansion.

Driver, Trends, & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this programming language training market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the programming language training market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the programming language training market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the programming language training industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of programming language training market vendors

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The higher education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63,368.82 million. The market is segmented by product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The MOOCs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.26%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27,877.75 million. The market is segmented by type (XMOOCs and CMOOCs), subjects (technology, science, business and management, arts and humanities, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Programming Language Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5,375.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.75

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Barcelona Code School, Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, edX LLC, Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., NIIT Ltd, Online Consulting Inc., PTR, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coding Blocks Pvt. Ltd., Firebrand Training Ltd., and NetCom Learning

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global programming language training market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aptech Ltd.

  • 12.4 Coursera Inc.

  • 12.5 DataCamp Inc.

  • 12.6 Dataquest Labs Inc.

  • 12.7 edX LLC

  • 12.8 Firebrand Training Ltd.

  • 12.9 Global Knowledge Training LLC

  • 12.10 Learning Tree International Inc.

  • 12.11 LinkedIn Corp.

  • 12.12 NetCom Learning

  • 12.13 NIIT Ltd

  • 12.14 Online Consulting Inc.

  • 12.15 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Udacity Inc.

  • 12.17 Udemy Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027
Global Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/programming-language-training-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-375-55-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment--market-dynamics---technavio-301700365.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Ken Griffin Sues IRS Over Tax Privacy Breach That Also Affected Other Billionaires

    WASHINGTON—Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin sued the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department on Tuesday, seeking damages after disclosure of his tax records. Tax data about wealthy people such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were published by the news organization ProPublica starting in June 2021, in an unusual breach of the confidentiality of tax returns.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • TC Energy's troubles mount as Keystone spill remains unexplained after five days

    Shaping up to be one of the worst onshore crude spills in the U.S. in nearly a decade

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • Macy's Is Giving Investors Plenty of Reasons to Cheer

    In the holiday season, the retailer is looking good, especially among its peers

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • FTX's New CEO: 'This Is Really Old-Fashioned Embezzlement'

    John J. Ray III, FTX's replacement CEO said in testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, "This is really old-fashioned embezzlement ... This is just taking money from customers and using it for your own purpose." Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Partner Timothy Howard&nbsp;breaks down the latest legal developments, citing his experience working at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.

  • United Airlines orders 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that United Airlines has ordered 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • Rogers’ $15 Billion Shaw Deal Crawls Toward the Finish Line

    (Bloomberg) -- A court case over one of Canada’s biggest-ever takeovers is near its end, after weeks of testimony that came to focus on a single question: Is Shaw Communications Inc. a great company or a broken one? Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingChina’s Rapid Covid R