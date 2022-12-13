Programming language training market Size to grow by USD 5,375.55 million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global programming language training market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The programming language training market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global programming language training market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,375.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.15%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027

Global programming language training market- Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global programming language training market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global programming language training market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer programming language training in the market are Barcelona Code School, Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, edX LLC, Global Knowledge Training LLC, LinkedIn Corp., NIIT Ltd, Online Consulting Inc., PTR, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coding Blocks Pvt. Ltd., Firebrand Training Ltd., and NetCom Learning and others.

The global programming language training market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies, increased emphasis on blended learning, and incorporation of programming languages in school curricula.

Global programming language training market - Segmentation assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global programming language training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global programming language training market.

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The various steps taken by the US and Canadian governments to include programming language classes early in the educational system are one of the factors driving the market. Another element influencing the growth of coding boot camps in North America is the growing demand for programming language training. The expansion of boot camps reflects an increase in demand for software developers who are fluent in all programming languages.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global programming language training market is segmented into corporate and academic.

The market share growth of the corporate segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The business sector, which consists of personnel receiving programming language training, contributes significantly to the global market for programming language training. The blended learning model incorporates both online and offline activities. This is one of the major factors in market growth. The development of Big Data technologies such as R and Scala has also contributed to the growth of this business. With the expanding use of Big Data, there is a greater demand for applicants that excel in analytical software. As a result, businesses are heavily investing in Big Data analytics and training their workers in it. During the forecast period, such factors will lead to the expansion of the corporate segment in the worldwide programming language training market.

Global programming language training market – Market dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increased emphasis on blended learning is driving the growth of the market. The blended learning approach combines traditional classroom activities with online learning opportunities. One of the elements promoting the development of this model is the growing emphasis on online training. The convenience and flexibility that the mixed approach offers to learners is the main driver behind its adoption in programming language training.

Key Trend - The increased integration of e-learning is the key trend in the market. E-learning offers businesses the ease of flexible training schedules that can be accessed from any location at any time with just an internet connection. This enables the employees to fit training into their workday rather than taking part in activities that conflict with tasks that demand both time and travel. The cost savings associated with delivering training modules is one of the main advantages of online training. E-learning is therefore anticipated to have a better market outlook during the projection period.



Major Challenge - The inconsistency in training is expected to impact market growth negatively. Students will have different levels of linguistic proficiency, and their exposure to new programming languages may vary. As a result, it becomes challenging to provide for all the various client needs using a uniform paradigm. The key problem that programming language training firms have is ensuring that students with lesser learning abilities grasp the programming language. During the forecast period, these factors will have a negative effect on the market's expansion.

What are the key data covered in this programming language training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the programming language training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the programming language training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the programming language training industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of programming language training market vendors

Programming Language Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,375.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barcelona Code School, Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, edX LLC, Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., NIIT Ltd, Online Consulting Inc., PTR, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coding Blocks Pvt. Ltd., Firebrand Training Ltd., and NetCom Learning Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

