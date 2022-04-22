ABN AMRO

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 April – 21 April 2022



ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 15 April 2022 up to and including 21 April 2022 a total of 2,048,579 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €12.30 for a total amount of €25,194,557.62.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 394,231,178 representing 78.85% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment



