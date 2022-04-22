U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,639.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,708.75
    -19.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.70
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.53
    -1.26 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.90
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9290
    -0.4270 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,774.38
    -704.22 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.31
    -21.61 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 April – 21 April 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ABN AMRO
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABN.AS
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 April 21 April 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 15 April 2022 up to and including 21 April 2022 a total of 2,048,579 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €12.30 for a total amount of €25,194,557.62.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 394,231,178 representing 78.85% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • China Urges Big Investors to Buy Stocks After Market Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- China urged some of the country’s biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide toward a two-year low. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe nation’s securities

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Tesla earnings blow away expectations with record profit and EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Tesla's strong quarterly earnings beat, how the EV manufacturer is developing its production to match demand, and the growing competition in the EV space.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more high yield energy picks, click 5 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. The short-term energy outlook for April by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) remains uncertain, largely due to the prevalent Russia-Ukraine war. […]

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures little changed after market decline on hawkish Powell remarks

    U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday evening after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting a half-point rate hike was likely next month sent all three major indexes tumbling during the earlier session.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.