Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 8 April – 14 April 2022

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 8 April 14 April 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 8 April 2022 up to and including 14 April 2022 a total of 3,420,097 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.80 for a total amount of €40,340,048

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 369.036.620 representing 73.8% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


